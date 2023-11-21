Flow Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 21, 2023 at 05:46 pm EST Share

Flow Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 1 million compared to CAD 0.670337 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.020229 million compared to CAD 0.502663 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0006 compared to CAD 0.016 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0006 compared to CAD 0.0158 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was CAD 5.03 million compared to CAD 7.93 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.453789 million compared to CAD 5.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0144 compared to CAD 0.1734 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0143 compared to CAD 0.1694 a year ago.