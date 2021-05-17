Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Flow Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FW   CA3434492037

FLOW CAPITAL CORP.

(FW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flow Capital : Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Annual Financial Results Conference Call

05/17/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Financial results to be released after markets on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 -

TORONTO, Ontario, May 17, 2021 - Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) ('Flow Capital' and 'Company') today announced it will release its Q1 2021 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER: +1 833 968-1926 or +1 778 560-2703

TAPED REPLAY: +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642

CONFERENCE ID: 9883288

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About FlowCapital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
a[email protected]

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Disclaimer

Flow Capital Corp. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:07:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLOW CAPITAL CORP.
05:08pFLOW CAPITAL  : Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Annual Financial Results Confer..
PU
04:30pNotice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
05/04VENTURE DEBT : Amortized vs. Non-Amortized Loans
PU
04/28Flow Capital Announces Investment In MiniLuxe
GL
04/20FLOW CAPITAL  : What is SaaS Finance & Financing Options for Every Stage
PU
04/08Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Spiridon Technologies ..
GL
03/29Flow Capital Announces 2020 Audited Financial Results
GL
03/22Notice of Flow Capital's 2020 Annual Financial Results Conference Call
GL
03/04FLOW CAPITAL  : The Hidden Truth Behind Female Founders and Funding
PU
03/04FLOW CAPITAL  : Why Female Funding Dropped to 2.3% in 2020 and How We Can Help
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,5 M 8,68 M 8,68 M
Net income 2020 2,12 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
Net Debt 2020 3,08 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart FLOW CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Flow Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Baluta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gaurav Singh Chief Financial Officer
Vernon F. Lobo Chairman
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Director
Gordon A. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW CAPITAL CORP.16.28%13
BLACKROCK, INC.18.76%130 695
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.11.33%73 248
UBS GROUP AG11.39%54 188
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)22.01%45 332
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.26.21%43 345