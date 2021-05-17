Flow Capital : Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Annual Financial Results Conference Call

- Financial results to be released after markets on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 -

TORONTO, Ontario, May 17, 2021 - Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) ('Flow Capital' and 'Company') today announced it will release its Q1 2021 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER: +1 833 968-1926 or +1 778 560-2703

TAPED REPLAY: +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642

CONFERENCE ID: 9883288

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About FlowCapital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

a[email protected]

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9