Growth to Acquisition: Factor75's Success Story

Revenue-Based Financing from Flow Capital

After connecting with Flow Capital and learning about Flow's minimally dilutive financing structures, Apostal was hooked. Revenue-based financing offered a flexible repayment structure that came with minimal equity dilution, no board seats, and no personal guarantees - a perfect match for Factor75's growth and financing plans.

Factor75's Growth

Flow Capital closed the deal in 2016 and Factor75 wasted no time. The company was able to grow their operations, expand geographically, and extend into adjacent markets. By 2019, their three-year-growth came out to 1,018%. Over the next four years, Factor75 was consistently ranked in Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list.

2017 Ranking: #133

2018 Ranking: #264

2019 Ranking: #447

2020 Ranking: #715

In October 2019, Factor75 decided it was time to end the investment. This was part of a unique feature of Flow Capital's revenue-based financing structure in which there is no fixed term and the investee company determines the best time to buy out the investment, reducing the stress and conservative growth mindset often associated with a traditional term loan.