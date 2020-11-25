Log in
FLOW CAPITAL CORP.

FLOW CAPITAL CORP.

(FW)
  Report
11/24 03:55:37 pm
0.36 CAD   --.--%
Growth to Acquisition: Factor75's Success Story

11/25/2020 | 02:49pm EST
Revenue-Based Financing from Flow Capital

After connecting with Flow Capital and learning about Flow's minimally dilutive financing structures, Apostal was hooked. Revenue-based financing offered a flexible repayment structure that came with minimal equity dilution, no board seats, and no personal guarantees - a perfect match for Factor75's growth and financing plans.

Factor75's Growth

Flow Capital closed the deal in 2016 and Factor75 wasted no time. The company was able to grow their operations, expand geographically, and extend into adjacent markets. By 2019, their three-year-growth came out to 1,018%. Over the next four years, Factor75 was consistently ranked in Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list.

  • 2017 Ranking: #133
  • 2018 Ranking: #264
  • 2019 Ranking: #447
  • 2020 Ranking: #715

In October 2019, Factor75 decided it was time to end the investment. This was part of a unique feature of Flow Capital's revenue-based financing structure in which there is no fixed term and the investee company determines the best time to buy out the investment, reducing the stress and conservative growth mindset often associated with a traditional term loan.

Disclaimer

Flow Capital Corp. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 19:48:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 4,52 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2019 -11,9 M -9,12 M -9,12 M
Net Debt 2019 3,27 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,02x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 8,97 M 8,99 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 87,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Baluta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vernon F. Lobo Chairman
Gaurav Singh Chief Financial Officer
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Director
Gordon A. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW CAPITAL CORP.396.55%9
BLACKROCK, INC.39.11%106 651
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.18%65 121
UBS GROUP AG9.61%52 739
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.15%36 057
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.39%32 593
