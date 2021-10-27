Notice of Flow Capital's Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its Q3 2021 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Friday, November 12, 2021, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
About FlowCapital Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.
Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:
Flow Capital Corp.: Alex Baluta Chief ExecutiveOfficer Tel: (416) 777-0383
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.