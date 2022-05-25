Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Flow Capital Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FW   CA3434492037

FLOW CAPITAL CORP.

(FW)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/25 03:49:23 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD   -4.08%
05:01p VENTURE DEBT : An alternative source of bridge capital during these uncertain times
PU
05/24 Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
05/11 Flow Capital Announces a Buyout of Its Royalty Investment in MedWorxs
AQ
Venture Debt: An alternative source of bridge capital during these uncertain times

05/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
In recent weeks, markets have tightened, and capital has become harder to secure. The S&P 500 recently dipped into bear market territory and central banks globally are raising rates aggressively to control the highest levels of inflation since the 1980s. The reversal is a shift from a decade of low interest rates that saw investors pour $1.3 trillion into startups, which sent company valuations to the stratosphere and produced a record number of unicorns annually.

Since then, money managers have fled startups and venture capitalists are steering clear of high valuations. Venture capital investment fell 26% in the first three months of 2022 as compared to Q4, according to Pitchbook data. Startups that seemed to be soaring months ago are struggling to raise capital. Moreover, company valuations are also taking a bit hit. So not only is equity capital harder to find, for companies who do find it, they need to incur substantially more dilution to raise the same amount of money. As a result, many growth companies are shifting their priorities to slow their growth plans in order to preserve cash and focus on profitability.

So, what are those companies that need capital to scale and grow supposed to do?

The good news? Flow Capital is aggressively funding high growth companies with our minimally-dilutive capital.

We believe that while markets can be volatile, the digital transformation of industries is permanent. And we plan on continuing to invest in the best high growth companies we can find.

Whether you're looking to bridge to your next round (at a more favourable valuation) or extend cash runway to insulate yourself from the choppy waters ahead, our flexible, minimally-dilutive and covenant light growth capital is the perfect solution.

We invite all growing technology companies, seeking founder-friendly growth capital, to apply for funding here.

Disclaimer

Flow Capital Corp. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:00:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 15,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart FLOW CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Flow Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Baluta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gaurav Singh Chief Financial Officer
Vernon F. Lobo Chairman
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Director
Alan D. Torrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW CAPITAL CORP.4.26%12
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.46%93 682
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.88%73 243
UBS GROUP AG8.28%62 036
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.66%35 818
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.03%30 779