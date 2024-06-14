Annual General Meeting Flow Traders Ltd. - Voting Results

13 June 2024

As on 16 May 2024 (Record Date)

Total issued share capital

EUR 159,850,757.50

Total number voting rights (1 share = 1 vote)

43,259,503

Total number of voting rights validly represented

18,170,485

For

Against

Adopted /

Agenda item

Resolution

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Rejected

Agenda item 2.d*

Dividend*

98.62%

251,133

1.38%

29,581

N/A*

17,889,770

Agenda item 2.e*

Remuneration Report for the financial year 2023*

18,049,076

99.52%

86,269

0.48%

35,139

N/A*

Agenda item 3.a

Proposal to re-elect Mr Jan van Kuijk to the Board

16,153,403

88.94%

2,009,030

11.06%

8,051

Adopted

Agenda item 3.b

Proposal to elect Mr Owain Lloyd to the Board

18,087,755

99.66%

61,644

0.34%

21,085

Adopted

Agenda item 4.a

Authority to issue shares

18,075,464

99.66%

60,899

0.34%

34,121

Adopted

Agenda item 4.b

Authority to exclude or limit pre-emptive rights

18,110,777

99.85%

26,514

0.15%

33,093

Adopted

Agenda item 5

Authority to purchase own shares

18,003,032

99.21%

142,486

0.79%

24,966

Adopted

Agenda item 6

Auditor

18,081,551

99.69%

55,905

0.31%

33,028

Adopted

*Indicates the agenda item is a non-binding advisory voting item

