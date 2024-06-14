Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
06:39:17 2024-06-14 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
19.21
EUR
+0.84%
-3.23%
+6.85%
Flow Traders : AGM 2024 Results
June 14, 2024 at 06:11 am EDT
Annual General Meeting Flow Traders Ltd. - Voting Results
13 June 2024
As on 16 May 2024
(Record Date)
Total issued share capita l
EUR 159,850,757.50
Total number voting rights (1 share = 1 vote)
43,259,503
Total number of voting rights validly represented
18,170,485
For
Against
Adopted /
Agenda item
Resolution
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Rejected
Agenda item 2.d*
Dividend*
98.62%
251,133
1.38%
29,581
N/A*
17,889,770
Agenda item 2.e*
Remuneration Report for the financial year 2023*
18,049,076
99.52%
86,269
0.48%
35,139
N/A*
Agenda item 3.a
Proposal to re-elect Mr Jan van Kuijk to the Board
16,153,403
88.94%
2,009,030
11.06%
8,051
Adopted
Agenda item 3.b
Proposal to elect Mr Owain Lloyd to the Board
18,087,755
99.66%
61,644
0.34%
21,085
Adopted
Agenda item 4.a
Authority to issue shares
18,075,464
99.66%
60,899
0.34%
34,121
Adopted
Agenda item 4.b
Authority to exclude or limit pre-emptive rights
18,110,777
99.85%
26,514
0.15%
33,093
Adopted
Agenda item 5
Authority to purchase own shares
18,003,032
99.21%
142,486
0.79%
24,966
Adopted
Agenda item 6
Auditor
18,081,551
99.69%
55,905
0.31%
33,028
Adopted
*Indicates the agenda item is a non-binding advisory voting item
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Flow Traders Ltd. published this content on
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 10:10:30 UTC.
Zest Protocol announced that it has received $3.5 million in funding from a group of investors
May. 12
CI
Transcript : Flow Traders Ltd., Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 25, 2024
Apr. 25
Tranche Update on Flow Traders Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 22, 2022.
Apr. 24
CI
Flow Traders Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Apr. 24
CI
Sequin Labs, Inc. announced that it has received $225 million in funding from a group of investors
Apr. 08
CI
Galaxy Digital's GK8 Launching 'Tokenization Wizard', to Enable "Institutional-Grade Tokenization of Any Asset"
Apr. 03
MT
European Commission OKs DWS Group's New Stablecoin JV With Galaxy, Flow Traders
Mar. 22
MT
DWS: EU approves creation of three-way joint venture
Mar. 22
CF
ClearToken Holdings Limited announced that it has received $10 million in funding from GSR, LMAX Digital Exchange Ltd, Zodia Custody Limited, Laser Digital Holdings AG, Flow Traders Ltd.
Mar. 12
CI
Sequin Labs, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $264.215648 million in funding
Mar. 11
CI
Tranche Update on Flow Traders Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 22, 2022.
Feb. 29
CI
Transcript : Flow Traders Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Feb. 08
Flow Traders Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 08
CI
Flow Traders Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 08
CI
BBO Exchange announced that it has received $2.7 million in funding from a group of investors
Jan. 29
CI
Galaxy Partners With DWS, Flow Traders to Launch Regulated EUR-Denominated Stablecoin; Up 1.3%
Dec. 13
MT
Galaxy Partners With DWS, Flow Traders to Launch Regulated EUR-Denominated Stablecoin
Dec. 13
MT
Galaxy, DWS and Flow Traders Announce Intention to Launch Allunity to Issue A Regulated EUR-Denominated Stablecoin
Dec. 13
CI
Flow Traders, DWS, Galaxy to Collaborate on Euro-denominated Cryptocurrency
Dec. 13
MT
Flow Traders Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
23-10-26
CI
Flow Traders Chief Trading Officer to Resign
23-08-28
MT
Flow Traders Ltd. Announces Management Changes
23-08-28
CI
Transcript : Flow Traders Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
23-07-28
Flow Traders Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2023, Payable on August 18, 2023
23-07-28
CI
Flow Traders Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-07-28
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Flow Traders Ltd. is a principal trading firm. The group is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The group enables investors to buy and sell ETPs efficiently by quoting bid (buying) and ask (selling) prices on many exchanges simultaneously. Flow Traders Ltd. provides liquidity in a wide range of ETPs across the globe, tracking all asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies.
In addition to providing liquidity on exchanges and on other trading venues, the group provides liquidity in ETPs off-exchange on a request-for-quote basis to over 2,400 institutional counterparties such as banks, asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, hedge funds and others in 40 countries.
More about the company
Last Close Price
19.05
EUR
Average target price
18.68
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.92% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1