Flow Traders Ltd. is a principal trading firm. The group is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The group enables investors to buy and sell ETPs efficiently by quoting bid (buying) and ask (selling) prices on many exchanges simultaneously. Flow Traders Ltd. provides liquidity in a wide range of ETPs across the globe, tracking all asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. In addition to providing liquidity on exchanges and on other trading venues, the group provides liquidity in ETPs off-exchange on a request-for-quote basis to over 2,400 institutional counterparties such as banks, asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, hedge funds and others in 40 countries.