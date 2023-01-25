Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 24 jan 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Flow Traders Ltd.
Place of residence Hamilton
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares48.784,00
Number of voting rights48.784,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.313.661,00
Number of voting rights1.324.337,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,93 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,82 %
Indirectly potential0,10 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,95 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,85 %
Indirectly potential0,10 %
Date last update: 25 January 2023
Disclaimer
Flow Traders NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLOW TRADERS LTD.
Sales 2022
424 M
461 M
461 M
Net income 2022
117 M
128 M
128 M
Net cash 2022
75,8 M
82,5 M
82,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,38x
Yield 2022
5,77%
Capitalization
1 020 M
1 111 M
1 111 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,23x
EV / Sales 2023
2,37x
Nbr of Employees
611
Free-Float
68,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
23,58 €
Average target price
24,11 €
Spread / Average Target
2,23%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.