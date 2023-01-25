Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Flow Traders Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOW   BMG3602E1084

FLOW TRADERS LTD.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-01-25 am EST
23.90 EUR   +1.36%
03:22pFlow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02:46pRepurchase of shares
GL
01/18Repurchase of shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

01/25/2023 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionFlow Traders Ltd.
Place of residenceHamilton
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares48.784,00 Number of voting rights48.784,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.313.661,00 Number of voting rights1.324.337,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,93 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,82 % Indirectly potential0,10 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,95 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,85 % Indirectly potential0,10 %

Date last update: 25 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLOW TRADERS LTD.
03:22pFlow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02:46pRepurchase of shares
GL
01/18Repurchase of shares
AQ
01/18Flow Traders : December 2022 ETP Market Statistics
PU
01/15Flow Traders Finalizes Corporate Holding Structure Update
MT
01/13Completion of the corporate holding structure update
GL
01/13Completion of the corporate holding structure update
AQ
01/12Flow Traders N : Repurchase of shares
PU
01/11Repurchase of shares
GL
01/11Repurchase of shares
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 424 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2022 117 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 75,8 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart FLOW TRADERS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,58 €
Average target price 24,11 €
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Mike Kuehnel Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS LTD.8.96%1 109
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.25%59 540
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.57%59 346
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.79%49 526
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.53%32 405
NASDAQ, INC.1.58%30 420