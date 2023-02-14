Advanced search
    FLOW   BMG3602E1084

FLOW TRADERS LTD.

(FLOW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:26 2023-02-14 am EST
23.78 EUR   +1.89%
02/09Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02/09Transcript : Flow Traders N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Flow Traders : Repurchase of shares
PU
Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionFlow Traders Ltd.
Place of residenceHamilton
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares32.583,00 Number of voting rights32.583,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.405.971,00 Number of voting rights1.416.647,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,09 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,02 % Indirectly potential0,07 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,11 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,04 % Indirectly potential0,07 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2022 118 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 87,2 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,07x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 68,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,34 €
Average target price 25,11 €
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Kuehnel Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Ilonka Jankovich Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS LTD.7.86%1 079
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.43%61 021
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.65%54 008
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.95%51 143
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.48%33 503
NASDAQ, INC.-2.87%29 275