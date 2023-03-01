Advanced search
    FLOW   BMG3602E1084

FLOW TRADERS LTD.

(FLOW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:16 2023-03-01 am EST
22.74 EUR   -0.87%
05:39pFlow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02/24Flow Traders : 2022 Annual Report
PU
02/22Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction28 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionFlow Traders Ltd.
Place of residenceHamilton
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares40.649,00 Number of voting rights40.649,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.346.891,00 Number of voting rights1.357.567,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,98 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,89 % Indirectly potential0,09 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,92 % Indirectly potential0,09 %

Date last update: 01 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
02/17Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02/17Flow Traders : January 2023 ETP Market Statistics
PU
02/14Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02/09Flow Traders : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
PU
02/09Transcript : Flow Traders N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Flow Traders : Repurchase of shares
PU
02/09Flow traders q422 results
AQ
Financials
Sales 2023 407 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2023 103 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2023 16,2 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,85x
Yield 2023 5,59%
Capitalization 981 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 68,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,74 €
Average target price 25,11 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Kuehnel Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Ilonka Jankovich Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS LTD.6.01%1 050
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.77%56 891
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-6.70%50 723
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.15%49 680
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.23%32 163
NASDAQ, INC.-8.15%27 414