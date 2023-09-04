Ernst & Young Accountants LLP Tel: +31 88 407 10 00 Cross Towers, Antonio Vivaldistraat 150 Fax: +31 88 407 10 05 1083 HP Amsterdam, Netherlands ey.com Postbus 7883 1008 AB Amsterdam, Netherlands

Independent auditor's review report

To: the management board of Flow Traders B.V.

Our conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying selected interim financial information of Flow Traders B.V. based in Amsterdam for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the selected interim financial information of Flow Traders B.V. for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation selected and disclosed by the entity as set out in the related notes.

The selected interim financial information comprises:

The statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023

the statement of profit or loss for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023

The notes comprising of a summary of the accounting policies and other explanatory information

Basis for our conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with Dutch law, including the Dutch Standard 2410,

"Het beoordelen van tussentijdse financiële informatie door de accountant van de entiteit" (Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity). A review of interim financial information in accordance with the Dutch Standard 2410 is a limited assurance engagement.

Our responsibilities under this standard are further described in the Our responsibilities for the review of the selected interim financial information section of our report.

We are independent of Flow Traders B.V. in accordance with the Verordening inzake de onafhankelijkheid van accountants bij assurance-opdrachten (ViO, Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, a regulation with respect to independence) and other relevant independence regulations in the Netherlands.

Furthermore we have complied with the Verordening gedrags- en beroepsregels accountants (VGBA, Dutch Code of Ethics).

We believe the assurance evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion.

Responsibilities of management for the selected interim financial information

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the selected interim financial information in accordance with the basis of preparation selected and disclosed by the entity as set out in the related notes. Furthermore, management is responsible for such internal control as it determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the selected interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.