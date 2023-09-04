Ernst & Young Accountants LLP
CONFIDENTIAL
The management board of Flow Traders B.V.
Attn. Mr. Kuehnel Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 1O18 LL AMSTERDAM
Amsterdam, 27 July 2023
REQ6782236/EN/jb
Dear Mr. Kuehnel,
We hereby confirm consent for distributing our review report without signature on the selected interim financial information for the period ended 30 June 2023 of Flow Traders B.V. to De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. The review report to be used for distribution states the name of our firm and the name of the responsible audit partner but lacks a signature. We have enclosed a copy of the selected interim financial information for identification purposes.
We have also enclosed one copy of our review report including a signature. This copy is meant for your files only.
Yours sincerely,
Ernst & Young Accountants LLP
A. Snaak
Enclosures: Signed review report for your files
Unsigned review report to be used for distribution
Selected interim financial information for identification purposes
Ernst & Young Accountants LLP is a limited liability partnership incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and registered with Companies House under number OC335594. The term partner in relation to Ernst & Young Accountants LLP is used to refer to (the representative of) a member of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP. Ernst & Young Accountants LLP has its registered office at 6 More London Place, London, SE1 2DA, United Kingdom, its principal place of business at Boompjes 258, 3011 XZ Rotterdam, the Netherlands and is registered with the Chamber of Commerce Rotterdam number 24432944. Our services are subject to general terms and conditions, which contain a limitation of liability clause.
Independent auditor's review report
To: the management board of Flow Traders B.V.
Our conclusion
We have reviewed the accompanying selected interim financial information of Flow Traders B.V. based in Amsterdam for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the selected interim financial information of Flow Traders B.V. for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation selected and disclosed by the entity as set out in the related notes.
The selected interim financial information comprises:
- The statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023
- the statement of profit or loss for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023
- The notes comprising of a summary of the accounting policies and other explanatory information
Basis for our conclusion
We conducted our review in accordance with Dutch law, including the Dutch Standard 2410,
"Het beoordelen van tussentijdse financiële informatie door de accountant van de entiteit" (Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity). A review of interim financial information in accordance with the Dutch Standard 2410 is a limited assurance engagement.
Our responsibilities under this standard are further described in the Our responsibilities for the review of the selected interim financial information section of our report.
We are independent of Flow Traders B.V. in accordance with the Verordening inzake de onafhankelijkheid van accountants bij assurance-opdrachten (ViO, Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, a regulation with respect to independence) and other relevant independence regulations in the Netherlands.
Furthermore we have complied with the Verordening gedrags- en beroepsregels accountants (VGBA, Dutch Code of Ethics).
We believe the assurance evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion.
Responsibilities of management for the selected interim financial information
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the selected interim financial information in accordance with the basis of preparation selected and disclosed by the entity as set out in the related notes. Furthermore, management is responsible for such internal control as it determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the selected interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Our responsibilities for the review of the selected interim financial information
Our responsibility is to plan and perform the review in a manner that allows us to obtain sufficient and appropriate assurance evidence for our conclusion.
The level of assurance obtained in a review engagement is substantially less than the level of assurance obtained in an audit conducted in accordance with the Dutch Standards on Auditing. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
We have exercised professional judgement and have maintained professional skepticism throughout the review, in accordance with Dutch Standard 2410.
Our review included among others:
- Updating our understanding of the entity and its environment, including its internal control,
and the applicable financial reporting framework, in order to identify areas in the selected interim financial information where material misstatements are likely to arise due to fraud or error, designing and performing analytical and other review procedures to address those areas, and obtaining assurance evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion
- Obtaining an understanding of internal control as it relates to the preparation of interim financial information
- Making inquiries of management and others within the entity
- Applying analytical procedures with respect to information included in the selected interim financial information
- Obtaining assurance evidence that the selected interim financial information agrees with, or reconciles to, the entity's underlying accounting records
- Evaluating the assurance evidence obtained
- Considering whether there have been any changes in accounting principles or in the methods of applying them and whether any new transactions have necessitated the application of
a new accounting principle
- Considering whether management has identified all events that may require adjustment to or disclosure in the selected interim financial information
- Considering whether the selected interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework and represents the underlying transactions free from material misstatement
Restriction of use and distribution
We draw your attention to the notes to the selected interim financial information, which describe the special purpose and the basis of preparation. This selected interim financial information is prepared by Flow Traders B.V. and reviewed by us to assist Flow Traders B.V. to comply with the requirements of the Capital Requirements Regulation article 26.2 for including its interim profits in Common Equity Tier 1 Capital in the supervisory reporting to De Nederlandsche Bank N.V.
As a result, this selected interim financial information may not be suitable for other purposes. Therefore our review report is intended solely for Flow Traders B.V. and De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. and should not be distributed to or used by other parties. Our conclusion is not qualified in this respect.
Amsterdam, 27 July 2023
Ernst & Young Accountants LLP
Digitally signed by Anke Snaak
DN: cn=Anke Snaak, c= NL, o=Anke Snaak, email =anke.snaak@nl.ey.com Date: 2023.07.27 21:41: 41 +02'00'
A. Snaak
Selected Interim Financial Information: Flow Traders B.V.
The adjacent statements of balance sheet and profit and loss account of Flow Traders B.V. for the period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared on a basis consistent with that of the audited financial statements of Flow Trader B.V. for the year ended 31 December 2022.
