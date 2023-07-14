14 July 2023

FLOW TRADERS LTD. ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

At market open on the convocation date (14 July 2023), the total issued share capital of Flow Traders Ltd. amounted to €162,870,750, consisting of 46,534,500 shares of €3.50 each.

Number of issued shares: 46,534,500.

Number of shares held in treasury on the convocation date: 3,243,471.

Flow Traders may not cast votes for shares held in treasury. Total number of shares with voting rights: 43,291,029.