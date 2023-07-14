Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
04:12:22 2023-07-14 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
19.94
EUR
+0.20%
+2.89%
-7.86%
Flow Traders : June 2023 ETP Market Statistics
ETP Market Update - June 2023
2023
2022
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sep
Aug
Jul
Jun
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn)
3,546
3,431
2,894
4,715
3,328
3,306
3,640
3,976
4,024
4,244
3,623
3,544
4,253
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn)
168
162
133
218
173
182
168
180
158
184
164
184
187
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn)
2,940
2,874
2,350
4,015
2,754
2,763
3,000
3,269
3,512
3,658
3,022
2,958
3,608
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn)
438
395
411
482
401
361
472
527
354
402
437
402
458
EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)
107
102
83
135
111
118
107
110
93
109
99
118
114
EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)
18
18
16
26
19
20
20
21
16
25
23
20
25
Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)
1,188
1,110
941
1,466
1,117
1,207
1,336
1,394
1,444
1,508
1,293
1,227
1,458
APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)
291
275
305
339
290
252
346
381
223
277
305
264
304
Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn)
9,798
n/a
n/a
9,193
n/a
n/a
8,143
n/a
n/a
8,183
n/a
n/a
8,525
Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn)
1,477
1,278
1,267
1,370
Assets under Management - Americas (€bn)
6,701
5,957
6,023
6,198
Assets under Management - APAC (€bn)
1,015
908
893
957
# of ETP listings - Global
15,058
14,913
14,888
14,810
14,753
14,692
14,688
14,602
14,507
14,372
14,220
14,042
13,958
# of ETP listings - EMEA
5,319
5,301
5,306
5,279
5,305
5,304
5,316
5,319
5,303
5,281
5,225
5,135
5,121
# of ETP listings - Americas
6,341
6,257
6,254
6,241
6,197
6,152
6,141
6,093
6,077
6,029
5,958
5,924
5,895
# of ETP listings - APAC
3,398
3,355
3,328
3,290
3,251
3,236
3,231
3,190
3,127
3,062
3,037
2,983
2,942
Average VIX per month
14.18
17.80
18.17
22.12
20.33
20.48
22.05
23.66
30.37
27.55
22.37
25.46
28.56
VIX high per month
16.59
20.00
19.54
27.33
22.83
23.25
24.62
26.01
33.82
32.46
26.57
28.56
33.17
VIX low per month
13.28
16.08
16.69
18.84
18.16
18.49
19.96
20.43
26.46
23.11
19.74
21.69
24.26
Notes:
*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI
**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change
***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards
Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis
Disclaimer Flow Traders Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 07:57:05 UTC.
Flow Traders Ltd. is a principal trading firm. The group is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).
Flow Traders Ltd. enables investors to buy and sell ETPs efficiently by quoting bid (buying) and ask (selling) prices on many exchanges simultaneously. The group provides liquidity in a wide range of ETPs across the globe, tracking all asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies.
In addition to providing liquidity on exchanges and on other trading venues, the group provides liquidity in ETPs off-exchange on a request-for-quote basis to over 2,000 institutional counterparties such as banks, asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, hedge funds and others in 40 countries.
