ETP Market Update - June 2023

2023

2022

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn)

3,546

3,431

2,894

4,715

3,328

3,306

3,640

3,976

4,024

4,244

3,623

3,544

4,253

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn)

168

162

133

218

173

182

168

180

158

184

164

184

187

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn)

2,940

2,874

2,350

4,015

2,754

2,763

3,000

3,269

3,512

3,658

3,022

2,958

3,608

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn)

438

395

411

482

401

361

472

527

354

402

437

402

458

EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

107

102

83

135

111

118

107

110

93

109

99

118

114

EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

18

18

16

26

19

20

20

21

16

25

23

20

25

Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

1,188

1,110

941

1,466

1,117

1,207

1,336

1,394

1,444

1,508

1,293

1,227

1,458

APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

291

275

305

339

290

252

346

381

223

277

305

264

304

Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn)

9,798

n/a

n/a

9,193

n/a

n/a

8,143

n/a

n/a

8,183

n/a

n/a

8,525

Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn)

1,477

1,278

1,267

1,370

Assets under Management - Americas (€bn)

6,701

5,957

6,023

6,198

Assets under Management - APAC (€bn)

1,015

908

893

957

# of ETP listings - Global

15,058

14,913

14,888

14,810

14,753

14,692

14,688

14,602

14,507

14,372

14,220

14,042

13,958

# of ETP listings - EMEA

5,319

5,301

5,306

5,279

5,305

5,304

5,316

5,319

5,303

5,281

5,225

5,135

5,121

# of ETP listings - Americas

6,341

6,257

6,254

6,241

6,197

6,152

6,141

6,093

6,077

6,029

5,958

5,924

5,895

# of ETP listings - APAC

3,398

3,355

3,328

3,290

3,251

3,236

3,231

3,190

3,127

3,062

3,037

2,983

2,942

Average VIX per month

14.18

17.80

18.17

22.12

20.33

20.48

22.05

23.66

30.37

27.55

22.37

25.46

28.56

VIX high per month

16.59

20.00

19.54

27.33

22.83

23.25

24.62

26.01

33.82

32.46

26.57

28.56

33.17

VIX low per month

13.28

16.08

16.69

18.84

18.16

18.49

19.96

20.43

26.46

23.11

19.74

21.69

24.26

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flow Traders Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 07:57:05 UTC.