ETP Market Update - June 2023

2023 2022 Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn) 3,546 3,431 2,894 4,715 3,328 3,306 3,640 3,976 4,024 4,244 3,623 3,544 4,253 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn) 168 162 133 218 173 182 168 180 158 184 164 184 187 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn) 2,940 2,874 2,350 4,015 2,754 2,763 3,000 3,269 3,512 3,658 3,022 2,958 3,608 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn) 438 395 411 482 401 361 472 527 354 402 437 402 458 EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn) 107 102 83 135 111 118 107 110 93 109 99 118 114 EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn) 18 18 16 26 19 20 20 21 16 25 23 20 25 Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn) 1,188 1,110 941 1,466 1,117 1,207 1,336 1,394 1,444 1,508 1,293 1,227 1,458 APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn) 291 275 305 339 290 252 346 381 223 277 305 264 304 Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn) 9,798 n/a n/a 9,193 n/a n/a 8,143 n/a n/a 8,183 n/a n/a 8,525 Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn) 1,477 1,278 1,267 1,370 Assets under Management - Americas (€bn) 6,701 5,957 6,023 6,198 Assets under Management - APAC (€bn) 1,015 908 893 957 # of ETP listings - Global 15,058 14,913 14,888 14,810 14,753 14,692 14,688 14,602 14,507 14,372 14,220 14,042 13,958 # of ETP listings - EMEA 5,319 5,301 5,306 5,279 5,305 5,304 5,316 5,319 5,303 5,281 5,225 5,135 5,121 # of ETP listings - Americas 6,341 6,257 6,254 6,241 6,197 6,152 6,141 6,093 6,077 6,029 5,958 5,924 5,895 # of ETP listings - APAC 3,398 3,355 3,328 3,290 3,251 3,236 3,231 3,190 3,127 3,062 3,037 2,983 2,942 Average VIX per month 14.18 17.80 18.17 22.12 20.33 20.48 22.05 23.66 30.37 27.55 22.37 25.46 28.56 VIX high per month 16.59 20.00 19.54 27.33 22.83 23.25 24.62 26.01 33.82 32.46 26.57 28.56 33.17 VIX low per month 13.28 16.08 16.69 18.84 18.16 18.49 19.96 20.43 26.46 23.11 19.74 21.69 24.26

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis