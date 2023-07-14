Main Elements of Board Agreement with Mrs. Smeets-Flier

The following summarizes the main elements of the Board agreement with Mrs. Smeets-Flier:

Term

With the intended election, the Board Agreement has an initial term starting on 14 September 2023 and will be ending as of the date of the annual general meeting of shareholders held in 2027. It may be terminated by the Company at any time, except during the first 2 years of illness, by giving Mrs. Smeets- Flier 6 months' prior notice in writing and by Mrs. Smeets-Flier at any time by giving the Company 3 months' prior notice in writing. It may also be terminated by the Company with immediate effect in special circumstances (including serious default, gross misconduct, gross negligence and certain criminal offences).

Remuneration

Mrs. Smeets-Flier's remuneration is required to be determined by the Non-Executive Directors of the Company with due observance of the current Remuneration Policy as approved by the annual general meeting held on 26 April 2023, as well as applicable laws and regulations. Mrs. Smeets-Flier's remuneration consists of a fixed based salary and eligibility for annual variable compensation, dependent on the Company's performance and her personal performance. The annual base fee is a fixed cash annual amount of EUR 300,000.00 gross. The annual base fee is payable in 12 equal monthly installments.

Mrs. Smeets-Flier's has entered into an employment agreement with Flow Traders B.V. (a subsidiary of the Company), effective as per 17 July 2023 pursuant to which she is entitled to a number of guaranteed sign- on benefits awarded in the first year of employment:

a guaranteed gross sign-on bonus of EUR 50,000.00 to be made in a single installment two months after commencement of employment; and a one-off,non-recurring gross profit share of EUR 200,000.00 for the first full 12 months of employment, to be paid out in accordance with the applicable Remuneration policy as approved by the annual general meeting of shareholders on 26 April 2023.

All payments remain subject to the applicable Remuneration Policy as well as laws and regulations.

