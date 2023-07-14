Proxy
WRITTEN PROXY for the Special General Meeting of Flow Traders Ltd. to be held on 14 September 2023 (the "General Meeting") at 14:00 CEST.
The undersigned:
Name
Address
Postal code/city/country
hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholder", acting in its capacity as holder of _______________ (please
include number) common shares in the issued share capital of Flow Traders Ltd., that are duly registered via the relevant intermediary (the "Shares"), hereby grants a power of attorney to:
[check only ONE of the following boxes1]
- IQ EQ Financial Services B.V. Hoogoorddreef 15
1101 BA Amsterdam
OR
- Name: ________________________________________________________________
to represent the Shareholder at the General Meeting in order to speak and exercise the voting rights attached to the Shares on behalf of the Shareholder in respect of the agenda item for the General Meeting in the manner set out on the following page.
1 In case both boxes are ticked, you will be deemed to have granted power of attorney to IQ EQ Financial Services B.V.
Voting instructions2:
No.
Agenda voting items
For
Against
Abstain
2.
Proposal to elect Mrs Hermien
☐
☐
☐
Smeets-Flier to the Board
SIGNING
Depot Number: __________________________
Signature: _______________________
Name Bank: ____________________________
Place: __________________________
Number of Shares: _______________________
Date: ___________________________
2 In absence of a clear voting instruction, the votes will be cast in favor of the resolutions concerned.
Additional information
The agenda with explanatory notes, and the instructions for attendance at the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website (www.flowtraders.com), by clicking on the "Investors" tab and navigating to "Corporate Governance" and then to "AGM". The information mentioned can be obtained via e-mail, free of charge via the Company. Furthermore, the information mentioned can be requested in physical form, if desired, by notifying Investor Relations at the email address stated below.
Addresses
Flow Traders Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail:investor.relations@flowtraders.com
Record Date
A person who is registered as a shareholder of the Company on Thursday 17 August 2023 after close of trading and processing of all settlements (the "Record Date") and has timely registered (as described below) will be considered as having the right to participate in the General Meeting. The administration of the relevant financial intermediary under the Dutch Securities Giro Transfer Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer) ("Intermediary" or "Intermediaries") shall be consulted to determine which persons are deemed to be registered shareholders of the Company as per the Record Date.
Registration
Holders of common shares (or their authorized representatives) who wish to attend the General Meeting, must notify ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO"), through the Intermediary, that they wish to attend the General Meeting. Shareholders may also register for the General Meeting via www.abnamro.com/evoting. Registration requests may be submitted following the Record Date (Thursday 17 August 2023) and no later than Friday 7 September 2023 at 17:00 CEST.
No later than Friday 8 September 2023, 13:00 CEST the Intermediaries must provide ABN AMRO via www.abnamro.com/intermediarywith an electronic statement containing the number of shares held by the respective shareholders on the Record Date and for which number of shares registration for the General Meeting is requested.
Voting through internet/proxy
A shareholder can choose to give a proxy and voting instruction to IQ EQ Financial Services B.V. (an independent third party within the meaning of article 4.3.2 of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code) or any other party to their own discretion, to vote on behalf of the shareholder during the General Meeting. Electronic voting instructions can only be given via www.abnamro.com/evotingand need to be received on Thursday 7 September 2023 by 17:00 CEST.
Shareholders may also grant a written proxy and voting instruction by using a proxy form which is available at www.flowtraders.com/investors/corporate-governance/agm.In order to vote by proxy shareholders must have registered their shares as described above. After completion and signing, the proxy form should be sent by email to ava@nl.abnamro.com, together with a statement of entitlement provided by the shareholder's financial intermediary confirming the number of shares held at the record date, no later than Thursday 7 September 2023 at 17:00 CEST.
For further information please visit our website www.flowtraders.comor contact Investor Relations:
Eric Pan
Telephone: +31 20 799 6180
E-mail:investor.relations@flowtraders.com
