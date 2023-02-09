Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Flow Traders Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOW   BMG3602E1084

FLOW TRADERS LTD.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:07:57 2023-02-09 am EST
24.94 EUR   +8.15%
03:56aFlow Traders : Repurchase of shares
PU
01:31aFlow traders q422 results
AQ
02/08Repurchase of shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flow Traders : REPURCHASE OF SHARES

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
Flow Traders Ltd.
Flow Traders Ltd.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date08 feb 2023 - 18:58
Statutory nameFlow Traders Ltd.
TitleREPURCHASE OF SHARES

Date last update: 09 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2022 118 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 87,2 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,97x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 995 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart FLOW TRADERS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,06 €
Average target price 24,36 €
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Kuehnel Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Ilonka Jankovich Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS LTD.6.56%1 067
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.49%61 054
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.00%54 363
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.42%50 633
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.04%32 761
NASDAQ, INC.-2.28%29 300