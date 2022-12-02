Advanced search
    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-12-02 am EST
22.66 EUR   +0.35%
12:34pFlow Traders N : 2022 EGM Results
PU
11/30Flow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/30Repurchase of shares
GL
Flow Traders N : 2022 EGM Follow-up Questions

12/02/2022 | 12:44pm EST
Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 17:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 418 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 111 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2022 65,5 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 956 M 986 M 986 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,16 €
Average target price 22,96 €
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Mike Kuehnel Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.-29.88%991
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-19.92%60 497
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC19.34%54 580
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-30.35%49 625
NASDAQ, INC.-2.16%33 633
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.21%33 309