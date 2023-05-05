Advanced search
    FLOW   BMG3602E1084

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:29 2023-05-05 am EDT
22.32 EUR   +0.27%
03:32pFlow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
04/28Flow Traders N : AGM 2023 Results
04/26Flow Traders N : 2022 Remuneration report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders Ltd. - Hamilton

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionFlow Traders Ltd.
Place of residenceHamilton
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.348.946,00 Number of voting rights1.360.216,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares72.537,00 Number of voting rights72.537,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,05 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,90 % Indirectly potential0,16 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,08 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,92 % Indirectly potential0,16 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
