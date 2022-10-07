Flow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam
Back
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 06 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Flow Traders N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 34294936
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares110.914,00
Number of voting rights110.914,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.247.507,00
Number of voting rights1.258.183,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,92 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,68 %
Indirectly potential0,24 %
Stemrecht
Total holding2,94 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,70 %
Indirectly potential0,24 %
Date last update: 07 October 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Flow Traders NV published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Sales 2022
388 M
379 M
379 M
Net income 2022
100 M
98,2 M
98,2 M
Net cash 2022
78,0 M
76,2 M
76,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,14x
Yield 2022
5,84%
Capitalization
843 M
824 M
824 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,97x
EV / Sales 2023
2,07x
Nbr of Employees
611
Free-Float
68,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
19,71 €
Average target price
24,63 €
Spread / Average Target
25,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.