  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Flow Traders N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
19.37 EUR   -1.73%
10/05Repurchase of shares
GL
10/05Repurchase of shares
AQ
10/05FLOW TRADERS N.V. : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam

10/07/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Back BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction06 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionFlow Traders N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce34294936
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares110.914,00 Number of voting rights110.914,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.247.507,00 Number of voting rights1.258.183,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,92 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,68 % Indirectly potential0,24 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,94 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,70 % Indirectly potential0,24 %

Date last update: 07 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 388 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2022 100 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net cash 2022 78,0 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 843 M 824 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,71 €
Average target price 24,63 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Mike Kuehnel Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.-38.79%843
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-31.75%52 132
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.85%47 662
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-37.55%45 850
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG16.08%30 814
NASDAQ-14.99%29 233