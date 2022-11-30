Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Flow Traders N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
22.16 EUR   -0.36%
03:14pFlow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
01:01pRepurchase of shares
GL
01:00pRepurchase of shares
AQ
Flow Traders N : BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam

11/30/2022 | 03:14pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Flow Traders N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionFlow Traders N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce34294936
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.378.522,00 Number of voting rights1.389.198,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares41.235,00 Number of voting rights41.235,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,05 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,96 % Indirectly potential0,09 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,07 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,09 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Share information
Attachments

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:12:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 418 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 111 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2022 65,5 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 6,02%
Capitalization 961 M 991 M 991 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,24 €
Average target price 22,96 €
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Mike Kuehnel Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.-30.93%998
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-22.98%58 838
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.08%53 406
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-34.12%48 608
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.27%32 753
NASDAQ, INC.-5.58%32 474