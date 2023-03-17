Flow Traders N : February 2023 ETP Market Statistics

Advanced search
ETP Market Update ‐ February 2023

2023

2022

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)

3,328

3,306

3,640

3,976

4,024

4,244

3,623

3,544

4,253

5,119

4,303

5,377

4,477

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)

173

182

168

180

158

184

164

184

187

198

182

289

245

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)

2,754

2,763

3,000

3,269

3,512

3,658

3,022

2,958

3,608

4,569

3,774

4,651

3,983

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)

401

361

472

527

354

402

437

402

458

352

347

437

249

EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

111

118

107

110

93

109

99

118

114

114

105

167

140

EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

19

20

20

21

16

25

23

20

25

29

26

45

36

Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

1,117

1,207

1,336

1,394

1,444

1,508

1,293

1,227

1,458

1,628

1,297

1,531

1,238

APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

290

252

346

381

223

277

305

264

304

222

232

279

141

Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)

n/a

n/a

8,143

n/a

n/a

8,183

n/a

n/a

8,525

n/a

n/a

9,064

n/a

Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)

1,278

1,267

1,370

1,468

Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)

5,957

6,023

6,198

6,597

Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)

908

893

957

999

# of ETP listings ‐ Global

14,753

14,692

14,688

14,602

14,507

14,372

14,220

14,042

13,958

13,791

13,698

13,567

13,508

# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA

5,305

5,304

5,316

5,319

5,303

5,281

5,225

5,135

5,121

5,839

5,043

4,999

5,056

# of ETP listings ‐ Americas

6,197

6,152

6,141

6,093

6,077

6,029

5,958

5,924

5,895

2,897

5,786

5,735

5,667

# of ETP listings ‐ APAC

3,251

3,236

3,231

3,190

3,127

3,062

3,037

2,983

2,942

5,055

2,869

2,833

2,785

Average VIX per month

20.33

20.48

22.05

23.66

30.37

27.55

22.37

25.46

28.56

29.98

24.16

27.48

26.31

VIX high per month

22.83

23.25

24.62

26.01

33.82

32.46

26.57

28.56

33.17

34.19

31.44

35.15

33.62

VIX low per month

18.16

18.49

19.96

20.43

26.46

23.11

19.74

21.69

24.26

26.34

19.62

19.20

20.62

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 17:32:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
