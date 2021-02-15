Flow Traders N : JANUARY 2021 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

JANUARY 2021 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 15 February 2021 - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) releases monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for January 2021. This refers to general market observations only.

2021 2020 All amounts in €bn (except VIX) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global 2,739 2,357 2,606 2,440 2,737 2,069 2,568 3,230 2,645 3,320 5,797 2,938 2,212 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA 184 155 193 141 136 107 147 176 141 163 331 199 149 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas 2,209 1,877 2,112 2,091 2,353 1,707 2,086 2,763 2,281 2,850 5,021 2,495 1,905 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC 346 325 301 208 247 254 335 290 222 308 446 244 159 EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** 104 87 107 76 71 56 83 95 74 82 180 114 84 EMEA - Off Orderbook Market Value Traded 20 17 23 17 15 13 17 21 17 22 46 24 18 Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded 852 742 767 762 826 632 731 997 841 1,101 1,716 832 723 APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China 195 189 161 104 137 145 218 119 99 115 164 131 78 Average VIX per month 24.91 22.49 25.34 29.38 28.06 22.92 27.17 31.53 31.31 42.17 57.73 19.58 14.15 VIX high per month 33.38 27.85 37.46 38.80 33.89 24.47 31.44 39.57 38.08 56.68 77.60 44.43 18.09 VIX low per month 21.66 20.46 20.56 24.90 25.46 21.87 24.58 24.32 27.88 31.95 32.94 13.96 12.10 Notes

*: Off-Exchange flow for EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is excluding flows via SI **: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Data is preliminary and may be subject to change

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

For a complete historical overview of the market statistics, please visit our website http://www.flowtraders.com/investors

