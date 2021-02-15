Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/15 11:37:16 am
33.28 EUR   -1.54%
06:19aFLOW TRADERS N : January 2021 etp market statistics
PU
02/11FLOW TRADERS N : Logs Over 8x Growth in FY20 Profit; Shares Up 10%
MT
02/11FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 results
AQ
Flow Traders N : JANUARY 2021 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

02/15/2021 | 12:19pm EST
JANUARY 2021 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 15 February 2021 - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) releases monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for January 2021. This refers to general market observations only.

2021

2020

All amounts in €bn (except VIX)

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global

2,739

2,357

2,606

2,440

2,737

2,069

2,568

3,230

2,645

3,320

5,797

2,938

2,212

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA

184

155

193

141

136

107

147

176

141

163

331

199

149

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas

2,209

1,877

2,112

2,091

2,353

1,707

2,086

2,763

2,281

2,850

5,021

2,495

1,905

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC

346

325

301

208

247

254

335

290

222

308

446

244

159

EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF**

104

87

107

76

71

56

83

95

74

82

180

114

84

EMEA - Off Orderbook Market Value Traded

20

17

23

17

15

13

17

21

17

22

46

24

18

Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded

852

742

767

762

826

632

731

997

841

1,101

1,716

832

723

APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China

195

189

161

104

137

145

218

119

99

115

164

131

78

Average VIX per month

24.91

22.49

25.34

29.38

28.06

22.92

27.17

31.53

31.31

42.17

57.73

19.58

14.15

VIX high per month

33.38

27.85

37.46

38.80

33.89

24.47

31.44

39.57

38.08

56.68

77.60

44.43

18.09

VIX low per month

21.66

20.46

20.56

24.90

25.46

21.87

24.58

24.32

27.88

31.95

32.94

13.96

12.10

Notes

*: Off-Exchange flow for EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is excluding flows via SI **: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Data is preliminary and may be subject to change

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

For a complete historical overview of the market statistics, please visit our website http://www.flowtraders.com/investors

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.

Important Legal Information

This publication is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this publication are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and

materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This publication is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statements contained in this publication to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Unless the source is otherwise stated, the market, economic and industry data in this publication constitute the estimates of our management, using underlying data from independent third parties.

We have obtained market data and certain industry forecasts used in this publication from internal surveys, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The third party sources we have used generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that the projections they contain are based on a number of assumptions.

By accepting this publication you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this publication.

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 17:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
