Flow Traders N : January 2022 ETP Market Statistics

ETP Market Update ‐ January 2022

2022 2021 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 5,230 4,261 3,384 3,021 3,226 2,678 2,949 2,669 2,693 2,641 3,969 2,606 2,739 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn) 233 184 188 160 156 128 159 161 156 153 217 189 184 On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn) 4,671 3,680 2,839 2,584 2,735 2,221 2,464 2,226 2,289 2,238 3,423 2,147 2,209 On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn) 326 398 357 277 334 329 326 282 248 249 328 269 346 EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn) 132 107 104 89 88 69 91 95 83 85 125 107 104 EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn) 33 22 23 18 20 18 17 17 19 18 21 21 20 Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn) 1,440 1,205 951 887 887 771 879 829 747 807 1,103 777 852 APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn) 201 292 238 159 220 221 219 190 146 154 193 141 195

Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn) n/a 9,030 n/a n/a 8,200 n/a n/a 7,887 n/a n/a 7,286 n/a n/a Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn) 1,454 1,337 1,293 1,194 Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn) 6,597 5,922 5,712 5,231 Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn) 979 941 882 861

# of ETP listings ‐ Global 13,371 13,287 13,069 12,895 12,778 12,614 14,295 14,135 13,914 13,758 13,701 13,479 13,386 # of ETP listings ‐ EMEA 5,028 5,013 4,937 4,885 4,878 4,823 6,192 6,146 6,091 6,048 6,023 5,937 5,916 # of ETP listings ‐ Americas 5,595 5,547 5,473 5,417 5,361 5,295 5,560 5,488 5,369 5,305 5,286 5,207 5,147 # of ETP listings ‐ APAC 2,748 2,727 2,659 2,593 2,539 2,496 2,543 2,501 2,454 2,405 2,392 2,335 2,323

Average VIX per month 23.57 21.82 18.51 18.25 19.84 17.76 17.87 16.89 20.10 17.52 22.26 23.66 24.91 VIX high per month 33.48 30.61 26.44 23.23 26.35 22.56 22.18 19.82 25.58 18.47 28.42 31.50 33.38 VIX low per month 17.08 17.21 15.44 15.52 16.20 15.46 14.90 15.12 16.38 16.43 19.48 21.20 21.66

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis