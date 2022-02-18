Log in
    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/18 10:10:54 am
28.82 EUR   +0.28%
FLOW TRADERS N : January 2022 ETP Market Statistics
PU
Flow Traders shares slump after 2021 earnings; moving into crypto
RE
TRANSCRIPT : Flow Traders N.V., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
Flow Traders N : January 2022 ETP Market Statistics

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
ETP Market Update ‐ January 2022

2022

2021

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

5,230

4,261

3,384

3,021

3,226

2,678

2,949

2,669

2,693

2,641

3,969

2,606

2,739

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)

233

184

188

160

156

128

159

161

156

153

217

189

184

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)

4,671

3,680

2,839

2,584

2,735

2,221

2,464

2,226

2,289

2,238

3,423

2,147

2,209

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)

326

398

357

277

334

329

326

282

248

249

328

269

346

EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

132

107

104

89

88

69

91

95

83

85

125

107

104

EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

33

22

23

18

20

18

17

17

19

18

21

21

20

Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

1,440

1,205

951

887

887

771

879

829

747

807

1,103

777

852

APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

201

292

238

159

220

221

219

190

146

154

193

141

195

Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)

n/a

9,030

n/a

n/a

8,200

n/a

n/a

7,887

n/a

n/a

7,286

n/a

n/a

Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)

1,454

1,337

1,293

1,194

Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)

6,597

5,922

5,712

5,231

Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)

979

941

882

861

# of ETP listings ‐ Global

13,371

13,287

13,069

12,895

12,778

12,614

14,295

14,135

13,914

13,758

13,701

13,479

13,386

# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA

5,028

5,013

4,937

4,885

4,878

4,823

6,192

6,146

6,091

6,048

6,023

5,937

5,916

# of ETP listings ‐ Americas

5,595

5,547

5,473

5,417

5,361

5,295

5,560

5,488

5,369

5,305

5,286

5,207

5,147

# of ETP listings ‐ APAC

2,748

2,727

2,659

2,593

2,539

2,496

2,543

2,501

2,454

2,405

2,392

2,335

2,323

Average VIX per month

23.57

21.82

18.51

18.25

19.84

17.76

17.87

16.89

20.10

17.52

22.26

23.66

24.91

VIX high per month

33.48

30.61

26.44

23.23

26.35

22.56

22.18

19.82

25.58

18.47

28.42

31.50

33.38

VIX low per month

17.08

17.21

15.44

15.52

16.20

15.46

14.90

15.12

16.38

16.43

19.48

21.20

21.66

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 390 M 443 M 443 M
Net income 2021 123 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 11,1 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 6,71%
Capitalization 1 237 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers and Directors
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Mike Kuehnel Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wolff Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Bisserier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
