Flow Traders N : January 2022 ETP Market Statistics
ETP Market Update ‐ January 2022
2022
2021
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sep
Aug
Jul
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
5,230
4,261
3,384
3,021
3,226
2,678
2,949
2,669
2,693
2,641
3,969
2,606
2,739
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)
233
184
188
160
156
128
159
161
156
153
217
189
184
On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)
4,671
3,680
2,839
2,584
2,735
2,221
2,464
2,226
2,289
2,238
3,423
2,147
2,209
On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)
326
398
357
277
334
329
326
282
248
249
328
269
346
EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)
132
107
104
89
88
69
91
95
83
85
125
107
104
EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)
33
22
23
18
20
18
17
17
19
18
21
21
20
Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)
1,440
1,205
951
887
887
771
879
829
747
807
1,103
777
852
APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)
201
292
238
159
220
221
219
190
146
154
193
141
195
Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)
n/a
9,030
n/a
n/a
8,200
n/a
n/a
7,887
n/a
n/a
7,286
n/a
n/a
Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)
1,454
1,337
1,293
1,194
Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)
6,597
5,922
5,712
5,231
Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)
979
941
882
861
# of ETP listings ‐ Global
13,371
13,287
13,069
12,895
12,778
12,614
14,295
14,135
13,914
13,758
13,701
13,479
13,386
# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA
5,028
5,013
4,937
4,885
4,878
4,823
6,192
6,146
6,091
6,048
6,023
5,937
5,916
# of ETP listings ‐ Americas
5,595
5,547
5,473
5,417
5,361
5,295
5,560
5,488
5,369
5,305
5,286
5,207
5,147
# of ETP listings ‐ APAC
2,748
2,727
2,659
2,593
2,539
2,496
2,543
2,501
2,454
2,405
2,392
2,335
2,323
Average VIX per month
23.57
21.82
18.51
18.25
19.84
17.76
17.87
16.89
20.10
17.52
22.26
23.66
24.91
VIX high per month
33.48
30.61
26.44
23.23
26.35
22.56
22.18
19.82
25.58
18.47
28.42
31.50
33.38
VIX low per month
17.08
17.21
15.44
15.52
16.20
15.46
14.90
15.12
16.38
16.43
19.48
21.20
21.66
Notes:
*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI
**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change
***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards
Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis
Sales 2021
390 M
443 M
443 M
Net income 2021
123 M
140 M
140 M
Net Debt 2021
11,1 M
12,6 M
12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,5x
Yield 2021
6,71%
Capitalization
1 237 M
1 406 M
1 406 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,20x
EV / Sales 2022
3,39x
Nbr of Employees
577
Free-Float
68,3%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
28,74 €
Average target price
34,17 €
Spread / Average Target
18,9%
