    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36 2022-07-20 am EDT
23.94 EUR   +2.31%
03:04pFLOW TRADERS N : June 2022 ETP Market Statistics
PU
07/18Establishment of dedicated corporate venture capital unit
GL
07/18Establishment of dedicated corporate venture capital unit
AQ
Flow Traders N : June 2022 ETP Market Statistics

07/20/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
ETP Market Update ‐ June 2022

2022

2021

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

4,253

5,119

4,303

5,377

4,477

5,230

4,261

3,384

3,021

3,226

2,678

2,949

2,669

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)

187

198

182

289

245

233

184

188

160

156

128

159

161

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)

3,608

4,569

3,774

4,651

3,983

4,671

3,680

2,839

2,584

2,735

2,221

2,464

2,226

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)

458

352

347

437

249

326

398

357

277

334

329

326

282

EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

114

114

105

167

140

132

107

104

89

88

69

91

95

EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

25

29

26

45

36

33

22

23

18

20

18

17

17

Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

1,458

1,628

1,297

1,531

1,238

1,440

1,205

951

887

887

771

879

829

APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

304

222

232

279

141

201

292

238

159

220

221

219

190

Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)

8,855

n/a

n/a

9,064

n/a

n/a

9,030

n/a

n/a

8,200

n/a

n/a

7,887

Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)

1,423

1,468

1,454

1,337

1,293

Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)

6,438

6,597

6,597

5,922

5,712

Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)

994

999

979

941

882

# of ETP listings ‐ Global

13,958

13,791

13,698

13,567

13,508

13,371

13,287

13,069

12,895

12,778

12,614

14,295

14,135

# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA

5,121

5,839

5,043

4,999

5,056

5,028

5,013

4,937

4,885

4,878

4,823

6,192

6,146

# of ETP listings ‐ Americas

5,895

2,897

5,786

5,735

5,667

5,595

5,547

5,473

5,417

5,361

5,295

5,560

5,488

# of ETP listings ‐ APAC

2,942

5,055

2,869

2,833

2,785

2,748

2,727

2,659

2,593

2,539

2,496

2,543

2,501

Average VIX per month

28.56

29.98

24.16

27.48

26.31

23.57

21.82

18.51

18.25

19.84

17.76

17.87

16.89

VIX high per month

33.17

34.19

31.44

35.15

33.62

33.48

30.61

26.44

23.23

26.35

22.56

22.18

19.82

VIX low per month

24.26

26.34

19.62

19.20

20.62

17.08

17.21

15.44

15.52

16.20

15.46

14.90

15.12

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
