Flow Traders N : June 2022 ETP Market Statistics

ETP Market Update ‐ June 2022

2022 2021 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn) Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun 4,253 5,119 4,303 5,377 4,477 5,230 4,261 3,384 3,021 3,226 2,678 2,949 2,669 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn) 187 198 182 289 245 233 184 188 160 156 128 159 161 On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn) 3,608 4,569 3,774 4,651 3,983 4,671 3,680 2,839 2,584 2,735 2,221 2,464 2,226 On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn) 458 352 347 437 249 326 398 357 277 334 329 326 282 EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn) 114 114 105 167 140 132 107 104 89 88 69 91 95 EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn) 25 29 26 45 36 33 22 23 18 20 18 17 17 Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn) 1,458 1,628 1,297 1,531 1,238 1,440 1,205 951 887 887 771 879 829 APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn) 304 222 232 279 141 201 292 238 159 220 221 219 190 Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn) 8,855 n/a n/a 9,064 n/a n/a 9,030 n/a n/a 8,200 n/a n/a 7,887 Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn) 1,423 1,468 1,454 1,337 1,293 Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn) 6,438 6,597 6,597 5,922 5,712 Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn) 994 999 979 941 882 # of ETP listings ‐ Global 13,958 13,791 13,698 13,567 13,508 13,371 13,287 13,069 12,895 12,778 12,614 14,295 14,135 # of ETP listings ‐ EMEA 5,121 5,839 5,043 4,999 5,056 5,028 5,013 4,937 4,885 4,878 4,823 6,192 6,146 # of ETP listings ‐ Americas 5,895 2,897 5,786 5,735 5,667 5,595 5,547 5,473 5,417 5,361 5,295 5,560 5,488 # of ETP listings ‐ APAC 2,942 5,055 2,869 2,833 2,785 2,748 2,727 2,659 2,593 2,539 2,496 2,543 2,501 Average VIX per month 28.56 29.98 24.16 27.48 26.31 23.57 21.82 18.51 18.25 19.84 17.76 17.87 16.89 VIX high per month 33.17 34.19 31.44 35.15 33.62 33.48 30.61 26.44 23.23 26.35 22.56 22.18 19.82 VIX low per month 24.26 26.34 19.62 19.20 20.62 17.08 17.21 15.44 15.52 16.20 15.46 14.90 15.12

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis