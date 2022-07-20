|
Flow Traders N : June 2022 ETP Market Statistics
ETP Market Update ‐ June 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)
|
Jun
|
May
|
Apr
|
Mar
|
Feb
|
Jan
|
Dec
|
Nov
|
Oct
|
Sep
|
Aug
|
Jul
|
Jun
|
4,253
|
5,119
|
4,303
|
5,377
|
4,477
|
5,230
|
4,261
|
3,384
|
3,021
|
3,226
|
2,678
|
2,949
|
2,669
|
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)
|
187
|
198
|
182
|
289
|
245
|
233
|
184
|
188
|
160
|
156
|
128
|
159
|
161
|
On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)
|
3,608
|
4,569
|
3,774
|
4,651
|
3,983
|
4,671
|
3,680
|
2,839
|
2,584
|
2,735
|
2,221
|
2,464
|
2,226
|
On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)
|
458
|
352
|
347
|
437
|
249
|
326
|
398
|
357
|
277
|
334
|
329
|
326
|
282
|
EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)
|
114
|
114
|
105
|
167
|
140
|
132
|
107
|
104
|
89
|
88
|
69
|
91
|
95
|
EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)
|
25
|
29
|
26
|
45
|
36
|
33
|
22
|
23
|
18
|
20
|
18
|
17
|
17
|
Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)
|
1,458
|
1,628
|
1,297
|
1,531
|
1,238
|
1,440
|
1,205
|
951
|
887
|
887
|
771
|
879
|
829
|
APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)
|
304
|
222
|
232
|
279
|
141
|
201
|
292
|
238
|
159
|
220
|
221
|
219
|
190
|
Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)
|
8,855
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
9,064
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
9,030
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
8,200
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
7,887
|
Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)
|
1,423
|
|
|
1,468
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
1,293
|
Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)
|
6,438
|
|
|
6,597
|
|
|
6,597
|
|
|
5,922
|
|
|
5,712
|
Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)
|
994
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
882
|
# of ETP listings ‐ Global
|
13,958
|
13,791
|
13,698
|
13,567
|
13,508
|
13,371
|
13,287
|
13,069
|
12,895
|
12,778
|
12,614
|
14,295
|
14,135
|
# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA
|
5,121
|
5,839
|
5,043
|
4,999
|
5,056
|
5,028
|
5,013
|
4,937
|
4,885
|
4,878
|
4,823
|
6,192
|
6,146
|
# of ETP listings ‐ Americas
|
5,895
|
2,897
|
5,786
|
5,735
|
5,667
|
5,595
|
5,547
|
5,473
|
5,417
|
5,361
|
5,295
|
5,560
|
5,488
|
# of ETP listings ‐ APAC
|
2,942
|
5,055
|
2,869
|
2,833
|
2,785
|
2,748
|
2,727
|
2,659
|
2,593
|
2,539
|
2,496
|
2,543
|
2,501
|
Average VIX per month
|
28.56
|
29.98
|
24.16
|
27.48
|
26.31
|
23.57
|
21.82
|
18.51
|
18.25
|
19.84
|
17.76
|
17.87
|
16.89
|
VIX high per month
|
33.17
|
34.19
|
31.44
|
35.15
|
33.62
|
33.48
|
30.61
|
26.44
|
23.23
|
26.35
|
22.56
|
22.18
|
19.82
|
VIX low per month
|
24.26
|
26.34
|
19.62
|
19.20
|
20.62
|
17.08
|
17.21
|
15.44
|
15.52
|
16.20
|
15.46
|
14.90
|
15.12
Notes:
*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI
**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change
***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards
Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis
Disclaimer
Flow Traders NV published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:03:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
