  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Flow Traders N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOW   BMG3602E1084

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:46:45 2023-04-19 am EDT
26.08 EUR   +0.69%
07:40aFlow Traders N : March 2023 ETP Market Statistics
PU
04/14European exchanges' defensive appeal attracts investors after bank turmoil
RE
04/11Sei Labs Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flow Traders N : March 2023 ETP Market Statistics

04/19/2023 | 07:40am EDT
ETP Market Update - March 2023

2023

2022

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn)

4,715

3,328

3,306

3,640

3,976

4,024

4,244

3,623

3,544

4,253

5,119

4,303

5,377

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn)

218

173

182

168

180

158

184

164

184

187

198

182

289

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn)

4,015

2,754

2,763

3,000

3,269

3,512

3,658

3,022

2,958

3,608

4,569

3,774

4,651

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn)

482

401

361

472

527

354

402

437

402

458

352

347

437

EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

135

111

118

107

110

93

109

99

118

114

114

105

167

EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

26

19

20

20

21

16

25

23

20

25

29

26

45

Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

1,466

1,117

1,207

1,336

1,394

1,444

1,508

1,293

1,227

1,458

1,628

1,297

1,531

APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

339

290

252

346

381

223

277

305

264

304

222

232

279

Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn)

n/a

n/a

n/a

8,143

n/a

n/a

8,183

n/a

n/a

8,525

n/a

n/a

9,064

Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn)

1,278

1,267

1,370

1,468

Assets under Management - Americas (€bn)

5,957

6,023

6,198

6,597

Assets under Management - APAC (€bn)

908

893

957

999

# of ETP listings - Global

14,810

14,753

14,692

14,688

14,602

14,507

14,372

14,220

14,042

13,958

13,791

13,698

13,567

# of ETP listings - EMEA

5,279

5,305

5,304

5,316

5,319

5,303

5,281

5,225

5,135

5,121

5,839

5,043

4,999

# of ETP listings - Americas

6,241

6,197

6,152

6,141

6,093

6,077

6,029

5,958

5,924

5,895

2,897

5,786

5,735

# of ETP listings - APAC

3,290

3,251

3,236

3,231

3,190

3,127

3,062

3,037

2,983

2,942

5,055

2,869

2,833

Average VIX per month

22.12

20.33

20.48

22.05

23.66

30.37

27.55

22.37

25.46

28.56

29.98

24.16

27.48

VIX high per month

27.33

22.83

23.25

24.62

26.01

33.82

32.46

26.57

28.56

33.17

34.19

31.44

35.15

VIX low per month

18.84

18.16

18.49

19.96

20.43

26.46

23.11

19.74

21.69

24.26

26.34

19.62

19.20

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 432 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2023 112 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2023 140 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 1 117 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 68,3%
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,90 €
Average target price 26,11 €
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Kuehnel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman
Cam Colella Head-Technology
Olivier Bisserier Independent Non-Executive Director
Linda Hovius Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.19.69%1 225
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.78%60 163
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.97%55 969
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.73%54 239
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.69%35 992
NASDAQ, INC.-9.36%27 193
