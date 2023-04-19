Flow Traders N : March 2023 ETP Market Statistics

ETP Market Update - March 2023

2023 2022 Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn) 4,715 3,328 3,306 3,640 3,976 4,024 4,244 3,623 3,544 4,253 5,119 4,303 5,377 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn) 218 173 182 168 180 158 184 164 184 187 198 182 289 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn) 4,015 2,754 2,763 3,000 3,269 3,512 3,658 3,022 2,958 3,608 4,569 3,774 4,651 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn) 482 401 361 472 527 354 402 437 402 458 352 347 437 EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn) 135 111 118 107 110 93 109 99 118 114 114 105 167 EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn) 26 19 20 20 21 16 25 23 20 25 29 26 45 Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn) 1,466 1,117 1,207 1,336 1,394 1,444 1,508 1,293 1,227 1,458 1,628 1,297 1,531 APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn) 339 290 252 346 381 223 277 305 264 304 222 232 279

Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn) n/a n/a n/a 8,143 n/a n/a 8,183 n/a n/a 8,525 n/a n/a 9,064 Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn) 1,278 1,267 1,370 1,468 Assets under Management - Americas (€bn) 5,957 6,023 6,198 6,597 Assets under Management - APAC (€bn) 908 893 957 999

# of ETP listings - Global 14,810 14,753 14,692 14,688 14,602 14,507 14,372 14,220 14,042 13,958 13,791 13,698 13,567 # of ETP listings - EMEA 5,279 5,305 5,304 5,316 5,319 5,303 5,281 5,225 5,135 5,121 5,839 5,043 4,999 # of ETP listings - Americas 6,241 6,197 6,152 6,141 6,093 6,077 6,029 5,958 5,924 5,895 2,897 5,786 5,735 # of ETP listings - APAC 3,290 3,251 3,236 3,231 3,190 3,127 3,062 3,037 2,983 2,942 5,055 2,869 2,833

Average VIX per month 22.12 20.33 20.48 22.05 23.66 30.37 27.55 22.37 25.46 28.56 29.98 24.16 27.48 VIX high per month 27.33 22.83 23.25 24.62 26.01 33.82 32.46 26.57 28.56 33.17 34.19 31.44 35.15 VIX low per month 18.84 18.16 18.49 19.96 20.43 26.46 23.11 19.74 21.69 24.26 26.34 19.62 19.20

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape for December 2020. ETFGI for 2021 onwards

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis