Flow Traders N : Q220 & H120 Results Presentation
08/26/2020 | 03:42am EDT
2020
2019
Jul
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sep
Aug
Jul
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn)
2,568
3,230
2,645
3,320
5,797
2,938
2,212
1,786
1,654
2,041
1,973
2,462
1,739
1,853
2,228
1,761
2,116
1,696
2,281
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn)
147
176
141
163
331
199
149
128
124
136
130
135
129
119
124
111
118
113
125
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn)
2,086
2,763
2,281
2,850
5,021
2,495
1,905
1,483
1,354
1,736
1,682
2,155
1,447
1,589
1,934
1,479
1,813
1,451
2,017
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn)
335
290
222
308
446
244
159
175
176
168
160
173
163
145
170
170
186
132
138
EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)
83
95
74
82
180
114
84
75
76
71
76
70
76
67
71
66
68
68
73
EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)
17
21
17
22
46
24
18
17
12
22
15
16
14
12
10
10
9
7
8
Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)
731
997
841
1,101
1,716
832
723
562
496
562
553
660
492
567
621
538
595
518
752
APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)
218
119
99
115
164
131
78
113
109
97
93
90
97
86
89
101
105
67
68
Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn)
n/a
Pending
n/a
n/a
4,801
n/a
n/a
5,616
n/a
n/a
5,157
n/a
n/a
4,937
n/a
n/a
4,785
n/a
n/a
Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn)
|
780
928
843
805
778
Assets under Management - Americas (€bn)
|
3,459
4,081
3,756
3,602
3,497
Assets under Management - APAC (€bn)
|
562
607
558
530
510
# of ETP listings - Global
12,980
12,902
13,124
13,027
12,947
12,910
12,788
12,751
12,709
12,651
12,583
12,457
12,359
12,268
12,158
11,821
11,910
11,583
11,620
# of ETP listings - EMEA
5,885
5,862
6,144
6,114
6,093
6,066
6,025
6,046
6,037
6,019
6,022
5,983
5,953
5,939
5,872
5,649
5,782
5,471
5,580
# of ETP listings - Americas
4,881
4,847
4,798
4,757
4,725
4,726
4,656
4,620
4,599
4,582
4,529
4,473
4,435
4,386
4,374
4,286
4,269
4,264
4,196
# of ETP listings - APAC
2,214
2,193
2,182
2,156
2,129
2,118
2,107
2,085
2,073
2,050
2,032
2,001
1,971
1,943
1,912
1,886
1,859
1,848
1,844
Average VIX per month
27.17
31.53
31.31
42.17
57.73
19.58
14.15
13.74
12.70
15.66
15.72
18.98
13.31
15.84
16.72
13.05
14.65
15.42
19.57
VIX high per month
31.44
39.57
38.08
56.68
77.60
44.43
18.09
16.30
13.39
20.24
19.66
24.59
16.12
18.86
20.55
14.39
18.33
17.89
25.45
VIX low per month
24.58
24.32
27.88
31.95
32.94
13.96
12.10
12.12
11.62
12.90
13.74
15.80
12.07
14.33
12.87
11.03
12.37
13.44
16.57
Notes:
*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI
**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change
***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape (issued quartley)
Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Flow Traders NV published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:41:20 UTC
All news about FLOW TRADERS N.V.
|
|Sales 2020
899 M
1 061 M
1 061 M
|Net income 2020
436 M
515 M
515 M
|Net cash 2020
106 M
125 M
125 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|3,33x
|Yield 2020
|22,7%
|Capitalization
1 450 M
1 715 M
1 712 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,50x
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,46x
|Nbr of Employees
|502
|Free-Float
|74,1%
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
32,96 €
|Last Close Price
|
32,18 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
27,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,42%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-28,5%