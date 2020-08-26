Log in
FLOW TRADERS N : 2020 Half Year Report
PU
FLOW TRADERS N : Q220 Results
PU
FLOW TRADERS N : Q220 & H120 Results Presentation
PU
2020

2019

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global (€bn)

2,568

3,230

2,645

3,320

5,797

2,938

2,212

1,786

1,654

2,041

1,973

2,462

1,739

1,853

2,228

1,761

2,116

1,696

2,281

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA (€bn)

147

176

141

163

331

199

149

128

124

136

130

135

129

119

124

111

118

113

125

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas (€bn)

2,086

2,763

2,281

2,850

5,021

2,495

1,905

1,483

1,354

1,736

1,682

2,155

1,447

1,589

1,934

1,479

1,813

1,451

2,017

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC (€bn)

335

290

222

308

446

244

159

175

176

168

160

173

163

145

170

170

186

132

138

EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

83

95

74

82

180

114

84

75

76

71

76

70

76

67

71

66

68

68

73

EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

17

21

17

22

46

24

18

17

12

22

15

16

14

12

10

10

9

7

8

Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

731

997

841

1,101

1,716

832

723

562

496

562

553

660

492

567

621

538

595

518

752

APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

218

119

99

115

164

131

78

113

109

97

93

90

97

86

89

101

105

67

68

Assets under Management*** - Global (€bn)

n/a

Pending

n/a

n/a

4,801

n/a

n/a

5,616

n/a

n/a

5,157

n/a

n/a

4,937

n/a

n/a

4,785

n/a

n/a

Assets under Management - EMEA (€bn)

780

928

843

805

778

Assets under Management - Americas (€bn)

3,459

4,081

3,756

3,602

3,497

Assets under Management - APAC (€bn)

562

607

558

530

510

# of ETP listings - Global

12,980

12,902

13,124

13,027

12,947

12,910

12,788

12,751

12,709

12,651

12,583

12,457

12,359

12,268

12,158

11,821

11,910

11,583

11,620

# of ETP listings - EMEA

5,885

5,862

6,144

6,114

6,093

6,066

6,025

6,046

6,037

6,019

6,022

5,983

5,953

5,939

5,872

5,649

5,782

5,471

5,580

# of ETP listings - Americas

4,881

4,847

4,798

4,757

4,725

4,726

4,656

4,620

4,599

4,582

4,529

4,473

4,435

4,386

4,374

4,286

4,269

4,264

4,196

# of ETP listings - APAC

2,214

2,193

2,182

2,156

2,129

2,118

2,107

2,085

2,073

2,050

2,032

2,001

1,971

1,943

1,912

1,886

1,859

1,848

1,844

Average VIX per month

27.17

31.53

31.31

42.17

57.73

19.58

14.15

13.74

12.70

15.66

15.72

18.98

13.31

15.84

16.72

13.05

14.65

15.42

19.57

VIX high per month

31.44

39.57

38.08

56.68

77.60

44.43

18.09

16.30

13.39

20.24

19.66

24.59

16.12

18.86

20.55

14.39

18.33

17.89

25.45

VIX low per month

24.58

24.32

27.88

31.95

32.94

13.96

12.10

12.12

11.62

12.90

13.74

15.80

12.07

14.33

12.87

11.03

12.37

13.44

16.57

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape (issued quartley)

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:41:20 UTC
