Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Flow Traders N.V.    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/06 11:37:43 am
27.98 EUR   +1.08%
01:27pFLOW TRADERS N : Repurchase of shares
PU
01/05AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
2020AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Flow Traders N : REPURCHASE OF SHARES

01/06/2021 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release - 6 January 2021, 18.15 CET

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW) has repurchased 53,422 of its own shares in the period from 31 December 2020 up to and including 6 January 2021 at an average price of €27.71.

As announced on 11 November 2020, these repurchases are being made in order to satisfy the requirements of various employee incentive plans. The consideration of this purchase was €1.5 million.

The total number of shares purchased under this programme to date is 645,132 shares at an average price of €26.58 for a total consideration of €17.1 million.

1,876,301 shares were held in treasury as at 6 January 2021.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.

Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.comimmediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release is an announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLOW TRADERS N.V.
01:27pFLOW TRADERS N : Repurchase of shares
PU
01/05AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
2020AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
2020FLOW TRADERS N : Repurchase of shares
PU
2020FLOW TRADERS N : Repurchase of shares
AQ
2020AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
2020AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
2020FLOW TRADERS N : Repurchase of shares
PU
2020FLOW TRADERS N : November 2020 etp market statistics
PU
2020AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 886 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net income 2020 431 M 530 M 530 M
Net cash 2020 97,0 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,91x
Yield 2020 25,8%
Capitalization 1 238 M 1 520 M 1 521 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,36 €
Last Close Price 27,68 €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Evert Derks Drok Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wolff Chief Technology Officer
Jan van Kuijk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roger Hodenius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.2.29%1 520
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.65%74 537
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-1.52%63 728
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC0.31%43 178
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.25%31 289
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-1.42%23 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ