    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/26 04:18:52 am
37.38 EUR   +0.16%
04:10aFLOW TRADERS N  : 2021 AGM Voting Results
PU
04/21FLOW TRADERS N  : Repurchase of shares
PU
04/21AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms
DJ
Flow Traders N : 2021 AGM Voting Results

04/26/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Annual General Meeting Flow Traders N.V. 23 april 2021

As on 26 March 2021 (Record date)

Total issued share capital

46,534,500

Total number voting rights (1 share = 1 vote)

44,253,306

Annual General Meeting 2021

Total number of voting rights registered

26,759,965

Agenda item

2b

2d

2e

2f

2g

3

4

5a

5b

5c

6a

6b

7

8

9

Resolution

Adoption of the annual accounts Determination of dividend Remuneration Report over the year 2020 Remunera on Policy for the Supervisory Board Remunera on Policy for the Management Board Discharge of Management Board members Discharge of Supervisory Board members

Proposal appointment of Linda Hovius as member of the Supervisory Board

Proposal appointment of Ilonka Jankovich as member of the Supervisory Board

Proposal reappointment of Rudolf Ferscha as member of the Supervisory Board

Authority to issue shares

Authority to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights Authority to acquire own shares

Authority to cancel own shares Auditor

Adopted/

Total number of votes

VOTES

Total FOR and AGAINST /

Rejected

Votes cast FOR

Votes cast AGAINST

cast FOR and AGAINST

WITHHELD

Total voting rights (%)

Number

%

Number

%

Adopted

26,670,544

99.94%

16,018

0.06%

26,686,562

73,403

60.30%

Adopted

26,485,242

99.16%

225,373

0.84%

26,710,615

49,350

60.36%

Adopted

17,701,433

66.32%

8,988,953

33.68%

26,690,386

69,579

60.31%

Adopted

26,144,261

97.94%

549,356

2.06%

26,693,617

66,348

60.32%

Adopted

17,895,412

67.42%

8,646,069

32.58%

26,541,481

218,484

59.98%

Adopted

26,485,440

99.33%

179,900

0.67%

26,665,340

94,625

60.26%

Adopted

25,278,972

94.82%

1,380,610

5.18%

26,659,582

100,383

60.24%

Adopted

26,676,270

99.98%

4,360

0.02%

26,680,630

79,335

60.29%

Adopted

26,676,611

99.99%

2,870

0.01%

26,679,481

80,484

60.29%

Adopted

26,012,480

97.48%

672,889

2.52%

26,685,369

74,596

60.30%

Adopted

26,646,857

99.81%

50,441

0.19%

26,697,298

62,667

60.33%

Adopted

26,636,300

99.85%

40,349

0.15%

26,676,649

83,316

60.28%

Adopted

26,594,786

99.63%

98,818

0.37%

26,693,604

66,361

60.32%

Adopted

26,660,961

99.89%

28,612

0.11%

26,689,573

70,392

60.31%

Adopted

26,602,066

99.73%

73,035

0.27%

26,675,101

84,864

60.28%

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 403 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2021 137 M 165 M 165 M
Net cash 2021 96,4 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 992 M 2 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 71,4%
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,13 €
Last Close Price 37,32 €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wolff Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Bisserier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Evert Derks Drok Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.37.92%1 992
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED14.07%79 080
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.19%68 240
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-14.23%59 403
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.17%32 417
NASDAQ, INC.22.40%26 651
