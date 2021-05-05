Log in
    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS N.V.

(FLOW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/05 11:35:15 am
34.12 EUR   +1.79%
Flow Traders N : REPURCHASE OF SHARES

05/05/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
For immediate release - 5 May 2021, 18.30 CEST

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW) has repurchased 134,298 of its own shares in the period from 29 April 2021 up to and including 5 May 2021 at an average price of €34.12.

As announced on 20 April 2021, these repurchases are being made in order to satisfy the requirements of various employee incentive plans. The consideration of this purchase was €4.6 million.

The total number of shares purchased under this programme to date is 520,872 shares at an average price of €36.02 for a total consideration of €18.8 million.

2,805,115 shares were held in treasury as at 5 May 2021.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.

Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.comimmediately and delete or destroy this document.

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 403 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2021 137 M 164 M 164 M
Net cash 2021 96,4 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 780 M 1 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,13 €
Last Close Price 33,52 €
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Ferscha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wolff Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Bisserier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jan van Kuijk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW TRADERS N.V.25.72%1 782
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.31%76 657
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.65%64 459
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-20.49%55 313
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.32%30 804
NASDAQ, INC.23.20%26 839