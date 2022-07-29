Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Flower One Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FONE   CA34348Q1028

FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC.

(FONE)
  Report
07/29/2022
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
07/29Flower One Amends Terms of its Short-Term Debt
BU
07/29FLOWER ONE : 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A
PU
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Flower One Holdings Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Flower One Amends Terms of its Short-Term Debt

07/29/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today announced that it has extended the maturity date of its USD$6,000,000 short-term debt (the “Short-Term Debt”) from July 24, 2022 to December 31, 2022, which is referenced in the Company’s press release from January 27, 2021. The remaining terms of the Short-Term Debt remain in place.

The Company has determined that the extension of the maturity date of the Short-Term Debt is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements applicable to related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) pursuant to the financial hardship exemptions set forth in Sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on making high-quality cannabis accessible to all.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future actual results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to: the Company’s leadership as a cannabis cultivator, producer, innovator and full-service brand fulfillment partner; and the production of a wide range of products for the nation’s top-performing brands.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the “Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information” section contained the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (the “MD&A”). All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions, including the Company’s MD&A. Although Flower One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Flower One disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,23 M 9,23 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC.
Flower One Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kellen O'Keefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Araxie Grant Chief Financial Officer
Salpy Boyajian Chairman & Executive Vice President
Tim Shoemake Chief Operating Officer
Arakelyan B. Pateel Director-Compliance & Head-House Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC.-37.50%9
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.13.21%5 685
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-26.56%3 563
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.90%2 284
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK4.62%1 956
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-26.82%1 610