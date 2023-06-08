Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Flowers Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLO   US3434981011

FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41:41 2023-06-08 pm EDT
25.16 USD   -0.69%
02:14pFlowers Foods : Announces retirement of executive vice president of network optimization
PU
06/07FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/25Flowers Foods Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.23/Share From $0.22, Payable June 22 to Shareholders on June 8
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLOWERS FOODS : ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF NETWORK OPTIMIZATION

06/08/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLOWERS FOODS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF NETWORK OPTIMIZATION

June 08, 2023

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today announced that effective July 14, 2023, Robert L. Benton, Jr., executive vice president of network optimization, will retire from the company after 43 years of service.

"On behalf of the entire Flowers team, I wish to express my deep appreciation to Robert for his years of service," said Ryals McMullian, chairman, chief executive officer, and president. "Robert is one of the most knowledgeable and capable engineers in the baking industry. In his career at Flowers, he oversaw the design and construction of 10 new bakeries, while redesigning and updating countless others to better serve our customers and adapt to changing consumer markets. Few people in the history of our company have made such a lasting, positive impact on our growth and prosperity. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

Prior to being named to his current position in 2019, Benton served as chief supply chain officer. During his career, his responsibilities have included manufacturing and distribution productivity and efficiency, capital projects, regulatory and quality assurance, and safety and environmental affairs. Benton has also served as senior vice president and chief manufacturing officer, senior vice president of manufacturing and operations support, vice president of manufacturing, and held local and regional manufacturing positions within the company. He joined the company in 1980. In addition, Mr. Benton has held leadership roles in several industry groups, including the American Institute of Baking, Bakery Equipment Manufacturers Association, and the American Society of Baking, where he was a past chairman.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Media Contact: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

Disclaimer

Flowers Foods Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 18:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
02:14pFlowers Foods : Announces retirement of executive vice president of network optimization
PU
06/07FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/25Flowers Foods Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.23/Share From $0.22, Payable June 22 to S..
MT
05/25Flowers foods declares dividend
PR
05/25Flowers Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 22, 2023
CI
05/24Flowers Foods Voluntarily Recalls Some Tastykake Products Over Undeclared Peanuts
MT
05/24Flowers foods issues voluntary recall on tastykake chocolate kandy kakes due to undecla..
PR
05/22Deutsche Bank Adjusts Flowers Foods Price Target to $24 From $26, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/22Flowers Foods : Q1 2023 Results Q&A Transcript
PU
05/19DXC Technology, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Flowers Foods fall
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 105 M - -
Net income 2023 244 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 3,59%
Capitalization 5 366 M 5 366 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 9,15%
Chart FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flowers Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,33 $
Average target price 27,83 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amos Ryals McMullian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Steve Kinsey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark Chaffin Chief Information Officer
Heeth Varnedoe Chief Operating Officer
C. Martin Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-11.87%5 366
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.96%23 359
LOTUS BAKERIES NV4.43%5 730
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK6.80%4 018
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.16.22%3 465
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.29.07%2 991
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer