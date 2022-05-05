Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Flowers Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLO   US3434981011

FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 11:14:25 am EDT
26.44 USD   -1.20%
11:01aFlowers Foods Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
03/23FLOWERS FOODS : Names tom winters chief supply chain officer
PU
03/15FLOWERS FOODS : Fourteen flowers foods bakeries earn 2021 energy star certification
PU
Summary 
Summary

Flowers Foods Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

05/05/2022 | 11:01am EDT
FLO Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Thomasville, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Flowers Foods Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Conference Call and Webcast

 

THOMASVILLE, GA; May 5, 2022 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


