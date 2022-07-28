Thomasville, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Conference Call and Webcast



THOMASVILLE, GA; July 28, 2022 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

