    FLO   US3434981011

FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:24 2022-07-28 am EDT
27.82 USD   +0.52%
Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
07/15Base Culture, LLC announced that it has received $9.75 million in funding from Flowers Foods, Inc.
CI
07/12FLOWERS FOODS : invests in Base Culture
PU
Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/28/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Thomasville, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Conference Call and Webcast

 

THOMASVILLE, GA; July 28, 2022 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

 

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

 

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

 

 

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Flowers Foods
IR Contact: Eric Jacobson
1919 Flowers Circle
Thomasville, GA 31757
Phone: 229.227.2235

© GlobeNewswire 2022
