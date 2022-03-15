Log in
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

Flowers Foods : FOURTEEN FLOWERS FOODS BAKERIES EARN 2021 ENERGY STAR CERTIFICATION

03/15/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Fourteen Flowers Foods Bakeries Earn 2021 Energy Star Certification

Two additional bakeries join the company's list of multi-year honorees

THOMASVILLE, Ga., March 15, 2022 -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has earned ENERGY STAR certificationfrom the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at 14 of its bakeries. This annual certification acknowledges buildings that save energy and help protect the environment through fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Nearly half of the Flowers' bakeries on this year's list have earned certification for at least five consecutive years and two locations were honored for the first time in 2021. Additionally, seven of the company's bakeries scored in the top 10 percent of similar U.S. facilities for energy efficiency and meeting strict EPA-established performance levels.

"Energy awareness and efficiency are hallmarks of Flowers' GHG reduction efforts," said Margaret Ann Marsh, vice president of sustainability and environmental at Flowers Foods. "Our goal to reduce GHG emissions 20 percent by 2025 in our manufacturing operations is central to our sustainability strategy, and we are pleased that nearly one-third of our bakeries have qualified for ENERGY STAR certification as a result of their efforts."

Bakeries that achieve ENERGY STAR certification score in the top 25 percent of all U.S. commercial bread and roll bakeries for improving energy performance through best practices and cost-effective improvements.

Flowers' bakeries that earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2021 include:

  • Six-timehonorees
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso (Texas)
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk (Va.)
    1. Holsum Bakery of Tolleson (Ariz.)
  • Five-timehonorees
    1. Dave's Killer Bread (Ore.)
  1. Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler (Texas)
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans (La.)
  • Four-timehonorees
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville (Ark.)
    1. Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co. (Ala.)
  • Three-timehonorees
    1. Alpine Valley Bread (Ariz.)
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson (Nev.)
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto (Calif.)
  • Two-timehonoree
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of Houston (Texas)
  • Inaugural honoree
    1. Flowers Baking Co. of Bradenton (Fla.)
    1. Lepage Bakeries - Park Street (Maine)

Flowers continually tracks energy and emissions with an online energy management program at all its locations to identify and resolve unusual changes in energy consumption. The company seeks all opportunities to improve the energy efficiency of its operations, especially when upgrading equipment or installing new lines. Examples of energy-saving measures include LED lighting, compressed air upgrades, and heat recovery projects that reuse waste from ovens to heat water and warm the bakery.

Learn more about Flowers' sustainability goals and projects in its 2019-2020Sustainability Report.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well- informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations- including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More information about the impacts of ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/impacts.

Disclaimer

Flowers Foods Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
