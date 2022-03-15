Flowers Foods : FOURTEEN FLOWERS FOODS BAKERIES EARN 2021 ENERGY STAR CERTIFICATION

Fourteen Flowers Foods Bakeries Earn 2021 Energy Star Certification

Two additional bakeries join the company's list of multi-year honorees

THOMASVILLE, Ga., March 15, 2022 -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has earned ENERGY STAR certificationfrom the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at 14 of its bakeries. This annual certification acknowledges buildings that save energy and help protect the environment through fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Nearly half of the Flowers' bakeries on this year's list have earned certification for at least five consecutive years and two locations were honored for the first time in 2021. Additionally, seven of the company's bakeries scored in the top 10 percent of similar U.S. facilities for energy efficiency and meeting strict EPA-established performance levels.

"Energy awareness and efficiency are hallmarks of Flowers' GHG reduction efforts," said Margaret Ann Marsh, vice president of sustainability and environmental at Flowers Foods. "Our goal to reduce GHG emissions 20 percent by 2025 in our manufacturing operations is central to our sustainability strategy, and we are pleased that nearly one-third of our bakeries have qualified for ENERGY STAR certification as a result of their efforts."

Bakeries that achieve ENERGY STAR certification score in the top 25 percent of all U.S. commercial bread and roll bakeries for improving energy performance through best practices and cost-effective improvements.

Flowers' bakeries that earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2021 include:

Six-time honorees

Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso (Texas) Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk (Va.) Holsum Bakery of Tolleson (Ariz.)

Five-time honorees

honorees Dave's Killer Bread (Ore.)



Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler (Texas)

Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans (La.)

Four-time honorees

honorees Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville (Ark.) Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co. (Ala.)

Three-time honorees

honorees Alpine Valley Bread (Ariz.)

