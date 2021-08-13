Flowers Foods : Q2 2021 Pre-recorded Remarks Transcript

Second Quarter 2021 Prepared Remarks August 12, 2021

FLOWERS FOODS - SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS (PREPARED REMARKS) AUGUST 12, 2021 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS J.T. Rieck, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations Ryals McMullian, President and CEO Steve Kinsey, CFO and CAO PRESENTATION J.T. Rieck, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations Hello everyone and welcome to the pre-recorded discussion of Flowers Foods' second quarter 2021 results. This is JT Rieck, SVP of finance and investor relations. As a reminder, we released our second quarter results on August 12, 2021. Along with a transcript of these recorded remarks from our CEO and CFO, you can find the earnings release and related slide presentation in the investor section of our website. We will host a live Q&A session on Friday, August 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The details are posted in the investor section of flowersfoods.com. Before we get started, keep in mind that the information presented here may include forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Although we believe these statements to be reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In addition to what you hear in these remarks, important factors relating to Flowers Foods' business are fully detailed in our SEC filings. Providing remarks today are Ryals McMullian, president and CEO, and Steve Kinsey, our CFO. Ryals, I'll turn it over to you… Ryals McMullian, President and CEO Thanks JT. It's a pleasure to share our results with you today. We believe the environment in which we are operating remains favorable. We continue to benefit from the mix shift to branded retail, though we have seen some reversion as consumers begin to eat out more and foodservice recovers some of its sales declines. Not content to simply rely on a favorable demand environment to drive growth, we are pushing forward with our strategies to further improve our performance, including portfolio strategy, portfolio optimization, and our digital transformation. These initiatives are already bearing fruit and we expect continued benefits from them in the future no matter the environment. And these initiatives are just a part of the many steps we have taken over the last few years that we believe will drive our growth at least in-line with our long-term financial targets. Among these steps are the organizational realignment we undertook to support powerful investment and focus on our leading brands. As part of that realignment, we have made numerous additions of high-caliber talent that have substantially strengthened our team, standing up a distinct agile product innovation group to drive future sales, and the creation of our transformation office to direct our digital initiatives, which we expect will facilitate top line growth and margin improvements. In addition, we enjoy a successful track record and ongoing strategy of pursuing smart M&A, the two most recent of which are projected to account for approximately $1 billion in retail sales this year. 2

FLOWERS FOODS - SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS (PREPARED REMARKS) AUGUST 12, 2021 Our investors rightfully have an expectation that we will achieve our long-term financial targets and we are taking all of the necessary steps to meet those expectations. To highlight the opportunity a little bit clearer, should we meet the mid-point of our long-term financial targets over the next few years, we would expect our EPS to grow from our 2019 base of an adjusted $0.96 to well above the adjusted $1.31 we realized in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. We are focused on driving profitable growth for our shareholders' benefit, and by successfully executing on our four strategic priorities we are confident that our long-term financial targets are achievable. To provide some context to our results, I'll discuss the current business environment and the steps we're taking to succeed in it through the lens of our four strategic priorities: developing our team, focusing on our brands, prioritizing margins, and pursuing smart M&A. Starting with our team…. I'd like to begin by once again expressing my sincere appreciation to the entire Flowers team for their continued devotion to producing quality products for our consumers and faithfully serving our markets. The current labor market certainly does present some unique challenges, particularly regarding availability and turnover. Like many other companies, in some locations it can be difficult to hire new employees and sometimes difficult to retain them. Operating in such an environment increases recruiting, training, and overtime expenses so we are taking steps to mitigate the impact of these headwinds, including reviewing compensation and instituting quality of life initiatives, such as improved work schedules. Despite these challenges, our team has selflessly pitched in where needed to minimize the impact of these headwinds and you can see the results of their efforts in our financial results. We are supplying the products our customers demand and doing so effectively and efficiently. Our second strategic priority is focusing on brands. Our leading brands are driving current performance and setting us up for future growth. We believe our brand portfolio has never been stronger as evidenced by our continued market share gains. In the second quarter of 2021, our dollar share increased to 17.7%, up from 17.4% a year earlier, and 16.7% in the second quarter of 2019. We expect the investments we are making in marketing and innovation to continue to strengthen our brands and market share. For example, we recently launched new Dave's Killer Bread and Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted advertising and media campaigns targeting selected markets. Later on the call, I'll go into more detail on the advantages our leading brands provide. Our third strategic priority is margins, and second quarter results continue to demonstrate our success in that area. Comparisons to the prior year are difficult at the moment because of the extraordinary demand in those periods driven by the pandemic, but we are well ahead of second quarter 2019 results. With sales up 4.3% over the second quarter of 2019, adjusted EBITDA margins increased 120 bps to 12.0%, driving adjusted EBITDA growth of 15.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The key driver of that margin expansion is the mix shift to more branded retail products, but we are also working hard to maximize our internal efficiencies. Our portfolio optimization project is on track to reach our target savings of $30-40 million this year, making the full value of this program over the last 2 years close to $60mm. We also expect our digital transformation initiatives to drive efficiencies far into the future, enabling us to meet or exceed our long-term financial targets. Our fourth priority is smart M&A. Deal flow activity is ramping up following the pandemic-induced lull in 2020 and we're proactively exploring our options. Our steady free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility 3

FLOWERS FOODS - SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS (PREPARED REMARKS) AUGUST 12, 2021 to act when we have strong financial, commercial, and operational conviction. And, as always, we will maintain our disciplined approach. Now, I'll turn it over to Steve to review the details of the quarter, and then I'll come back later to discuss our outlook for the current business environment. Steve? Steve Kinsey, CFO and CAO Thank you, Ryals - and hello everyone. I'd like to echo your comments and express my sincere thanks to our incredible team whose efforts have been nothing short of outstanding. Now, turning to the quarterly results… The pandemic continues to influence our results, though we do see some indications of mix reversion. That said, we are pleased with our overall sales and mix in Q2 of 2021. Like last quarter, because of the uniqueness of the year over year comparisons, in some circumstances we will also provide comparisons to the pre-pandemic results in the second quarter of 2019. Total sales declined 0.8% from the prior year period but increased 4.3% compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2019. Lower volumes drove the decline, down 3.9%, due to difficult prior year comparisons in most channels aside from foodservice. Partially offsetting the volume decline was a 3.1% increase in price/mix, which was more heavily weighted to price than mix driven by promotional efficiency. As comparisons with the prior year eased throughout the quarter, results versus the prior year improved as well. Relative to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, results were strong throughout the quarter. Looking at sales by channel, branded retail sales decreased $14.1 million compared to the prior year, or 2.0%, to $674.7 million. Despite the difficult comparisons, Flowers' fresh packaged bread sales gained 30 bps of market share in tracked channels, with sales of Dave's Killer Bread up 9.4% and Canyon Bakehouse up 16.9%. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, branded retail sales increased 15.2%, higher than the first quarter 2021 growth rate of 13.7%, as our leading brands continue to benefit from pandemic-related demand increases and our initiatives to drive further growth. Our total market share increased 100 bps to 17.7% over pre-pandemic levels. New products, such as our Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted buns, were particularly strong contributors to the growth, up 75% compared to the prior year, and gaining 60 bps of market share. Store branded retail sales decreased $13.6 million year over year, or 9.4%, to $131.0 million, as consumers continued to express a preference for more-differentiated, branded products. The store branded category as a whole lost 90 bps of market share, declining to 19.5%, a downward trend that has endured for more than five years. Compared to the 2019 second quarter, store branded sales were down 19.5%. Non-retail and other sales increased $19.1 million, or 9.9%, to $211.5 million as we lapped significant pandemic- induced declines in the prior year period. Non-retail sales benefitted from improved price/mix, partly due to internal initiatives to improve the profitability of this business. Foodservice recovery was particularly noteworthy. Non-retail and other sales overall remain below pre-pandemic levels, with sales down 6.8% compared to the 2019 second quarter, though fast food and foodservice are the exception and are higher versus 2019. As non-retail sales continue their recovery, that business is coming back at higher margins than before due to the initiatives we've taken to improve the profitability of the business. In the quarter, gross margin as a percentage of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization, decreased 20 bps to 50.5%. Margin was impacted by lower sales and increased returns of unsold products, partially offset by $1.5 million of start-up costs in the year-ago period related to the conversion of our Lynchburg, Virginia facility to an 4

FLOWERS FOODS - SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS (PREPARED REMARKS) AUGUST 12, 2021 organic bakery. Rising commodity costs were partially offset by positive price/mix and improved promotional efficiency. Selling distribution and administrative expenses increased 140 bps as a percentage of sales in the second quarter. Excluding the items affecting comparability detailed in the press release, adjusted SD&A expenses increased 30 bps to 38.4% as higher logistics costs and increased marketing investment were partly offset by lower distributor distribution fees, due to the mix shift, and higher scrap income. GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was 26 cents per share compared to 27 cents in the prior year period. Excluding the items affecting comparability detailed in the release, adjusted diluted EPS in the quarter was 32 cents per share, down 1 penny from the prior year period. Turning now to our balance sheet, liquidity, and cash flow. Year-to-date through the second quarter of 2021, cash flow from operating activities decreased $52.4 million to $223.4 million compared to the prior year period primarily due to changes in working capital; capital expenditures increased $11.7 million to $58.3 million; and dividends paid increased $4.4 million to $87.0 million. Our financial position remains strong. At quarter-end, net debt to trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA stood at approximately 1.2-times, equal to leverage at the end of the first quarter, and down from 1.3-times at 2020 year- end. At quarter-end, we held approximately $292 million in cash and cash equivalents and had approximately $663 million of remaining availability on our credit facilities. Now, turning to our adjusted outlook for 2021. We are forecasting sales to decline between 2% to 3% versus 2020, an increase at the bottom end from prior guidance. Relative to 2019 results, our guidance implies growth of 3.2% to 4.3%. For earnings, we are raising our guidance range to adjusted EPS of $1.17 to $1.22, compared to our prior guidance of $1.10 to $1.17 and 2019 adjusted EPS of $0.96. Our updated guidance range is within or above our long-term financial target ranges of 1-2% sales growth and above the 7-9% EPS growth range off the 2019 base, even with the five-cent headwind from our digital/ERP initiatives and no benefit from M&A. As a reminder, 2021 shifts back to 52 weeks, one fewer week than 2020. The additional week in 2020 contributed 1.8% to full-year sales and approximately 2 cents to EPS. As we've completed the first half of the year, the market environment remains better than we initially forecasted. In fact, our most profitable segment, branded retail, constituted 66.3% of our total sales in Q2 compared to 66.1% in Q1, 67.2% in the prior year second quarter, and 60.0% in the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019. Branded retail has largely maintained its increased percentage of our total sales despite the partial recovery in our non- retail and other business. Some of the factors we considered when setting guidance included the impact of the pandemic on the pace of reopening, as well as inflationary commodity costs. We've been successful in offsetting much of the inflationary pressure so far. The biggest swing factor in determining our results for the second half of 2021 will be the back-to-school season. As kids go back to school and parents have more flexibility to return to the office, we should get a better sense for what the new normal demand environment could look like. However, the rise in Covid cases caused by the Delta variant could prolong the impact of the pandemic, so we are watching those developments carefully. In a moment, Ryals will share more color on the factors we are watching in 2021. Free cash flow generation is expected to be strong, and our capital allocation priorities and philosophy remain consistent with our focus on maximizing return on invested capital and growing shareholder value. Although our 5

