  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Flowers Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLO   US3434981011

FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
26.09 USD   -1.51%
05:42pFLOWERS FOODS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/31FLOWERS FOODS : ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE PROMOTION - Form 8-K
PU
05/31FLOWERS FOODS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flowers Foods : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
McMullian Ryals
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FLOWERS FOODS INC [FLO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President and CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1919 FLOWERS CIRCLE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
THOMASVILLE GA 31757
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
McMullian Ryals
1919 FLOWERS CIRCLE

THOMASVILLE, GA31757 		X
President and CEO
Signatures
/s/ Stephanie B. Tillman, Agent 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.5001 to $26.6933, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Flowers Foods, Inc., any security holder of Flowers Foods, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(2) The reporting person is a beneficiary of The McMullian Family Wealth Preservation Trust (the "Trust") and does not serve as a trustee of the Trust. On November 30, 2021, the Trust purchased 99,900 Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units in Dellwood-McMullian Holdings, LLC, a limited liability company in which the reporting person's father owned all of the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units and the reporting person's sister owned all of the Class A (Voting) Membership Units (the "Family LLC"). The Trust purchased the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units from the reporting person's father in exchange for two promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $49 million, based on an estimated appraised value of the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units in the Family LLC transferred, which consideration is subject to adjustment for a valuation of the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units transferred. The reporting person has provided a limited guaranty of the promissory notes. The reporting person has no investment authority or voting or dispositive power over the shares of common stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. owned by the Family LLC.
(3) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.3650 to $26.4154, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Flowers Foods, Inc., any security holder of Flowers Foods, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(4) Total includes shares acquired through reinvestment of dividends, based upon a statement dated 03/18/2022.
(5) Total includes exempt acquisitions of shares allocated to reporting person under Issuer's 401(k) Plan, based on a plan statement dated as of 12/31/2021.
(6) Beneficial ownership is disclaimed.
(7) Total of shares held in irrevocable trusts established for the benefit of reporting person's minor children, over which shares reporting person does not have investment authority or voting or dispositive power.
(8) Granted under the Flowers Foods, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.
(9) None.
(10) No expiration date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Flowers Foods Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 787 M - -
Net income 2022 258 M - -
Net Debt 2022 690 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 5 617 M 5 617 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 900
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flowers Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,49 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amos Ryals McMullian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Steve Kinsey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George E. Deese Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Mark Chaffin Chief Information Officer
Bradley K. Alexander Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-3.57%5 617
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.78%14 227
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-17.44%4 019
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-27.19%2 953
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.1.42%2 864
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-16.42%2 686