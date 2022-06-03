Flowers Foods : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
McMullian Ryals
FLOWERS FOODS INC [FLO]
President and CEO /
1919 FLOWERS CIRCLE
THOMASVILLE
GA
31757
McMullian Ryals
X
President and CEO
Signatures
/s/ Stephanie B. Tillman, Agent
2022-06-03
Explanation of Responses:
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.5001 to $26.6933, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Flowers Foods, Inc., any security holder of Flowers Foods, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(2)
The reporting person is a beneficiary of The McMullian Family Wealth Preservation Trust (the "Trust") and does not serve as a trustee of the Trust. On November 30, 2021, the Trust purchased 99,900 Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units in Dellwood-McMullian Holdings, LLC, a limited liability company in which the reporting person's father owned all of the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units and the reporting person's sister owned all of the Class A (Voting) Membership Units (the "Family LLC"). The Trust purchased the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units from the reporting person's father in exchange for two promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $49 million, based on an estimated appraised value of the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units in the Family LLC transferred, which consideration is subject to adjustment for a valuation of the Class B (Nonvoting) Membership Units transferred. The reporting person has provided a limited guaranty of the promissory notes. The reporting person has no investment authority or voting or dispositive power over the shares of common stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. owned by the Family LLC.
(3)
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.3650 to $26.4154, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Flowers Foods, Inc., any security holder of Flowers Foods, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(4)
Total includes shares acquired through reinvestment of dividends, based upon a statement dated 03/18/2022.
(5)
Total includes exempt acquisitions of shares allocated to reporting person under Issuer's 401(k) Plan, based on a plan statement dated as of 12/31/2021.
(6)
Beneficial ownership is disclaimed.
(7)
Total of shares held in irrevocable trusts established for the benefit of reporting person's minor children, over which shares reporting person does not have investment authority or voting or dispositive power.
(8)
Granted under the Flowers Foods, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.
(9)
None.
(10)
No expiration date.
