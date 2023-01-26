Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Thomasville, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

THOMASVILLE, GA; Jan. 26, 2023 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries