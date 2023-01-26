Advanced search
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
GL
2022Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Declining Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
2022Flowers Foods to Buy Papa Pita Bakery
MT
01/26/2023 | 11:01am EST
Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Thomasville, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

THOMASVILLE, GA; Jan. 26, 2023 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.


GL
2022Flowers Foods, Inc. agreed to acquire Papa Pita Bakery.
CI
2022Flowers Foods : Investor Presentation December 2022
PU
2022Deutsche Bank Downgrades Flowers Foods to Sell From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $27 F..
MT
2022FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Flowers Foods Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.22 a Share, Payable Dec. 16 to Shareholder..
MT
2022Flowers foods declares dividend
PR
2022Flowers Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 16, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 827 M - -
Net income 2022 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 5 682 M 5 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 8 900
Free-Float 85,4%
Technical analysis trends FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,91 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amos Ryals McMullian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Steve Kinsey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George E. Deese Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Mark Chaffin Chief Information Officer
Heeth Varnedoe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-6.37%5 682
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.99%22 481
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-5.70%5 263
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-5.20%3 545
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.4.55%3 160
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.-1.38%3 008