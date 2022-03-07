Log in
Flowscape Technology : Flowscapes' hybrid office solution wins business in Finland

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Mar 7, 2022

Flowscapes' hybrid office solution wins business in Finland

When offices in Finland opens up after the pandemic, Flowscape wins an order for the hybrid office solution from a customer in Oulu. The customer requested a smart solution for the new hybrid way of working with room booking and work desk booking, as well as accurate data and reports for how the office is used. The order value for the first year is EUR 25,890 (SEK 281,000) and then EUR 7,120 (SEK 77,300) annually recurring SaaS revenue.

"Now we see that the Nordic market is also adapting to the hybrid way of working. The number of requests has been constantly increasing in recent months. We already have a number of installations in Finland and with this contract we increase our footprint on the Finish market. With our large number of installations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, we are the strongest smart-office solution provider in the Nordic region. This position will be further strengthened during the year as we double our sales force and broaden the product offering," says Peter Löfgren, Head of Sales Nordic at Flowscape.

The installation includes Flowscape's solutions for

Flowscape Technology AB (publ) published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:07 UTC.


