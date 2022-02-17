Flowscape Technology : Flowscapes wins new business in the US

Feb 17, 2022

The North American office market is opening up and the demand for Flowscape's solution for the new hybrid way of working is very good. So far in February, three contracts have been signed with a total order value in the first year of USD 25,300 (SEK 235,000) with recurring SaaS of USD 9,700 (SEK 90,000).

"The success of Flowscape in North America continues. The offices are opening more and more, which increases the demand for smart office solutions. From customers, we hear that our product is the best looking and most easy to use on the market and that our solution for the new hybrid way of working is clearly ahead of our competitors. Our solution for booking workplaces, booking conference rooms, planning the week together with colleagues in the office and statistics on how the office is used are leading," says Magnus Arildsson, Regional Manager North America, Flowscape

The three orders include installations in San Diego, Irvine and San Francisco all in California, USA.