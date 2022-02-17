Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Flowscape Technology AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOWS   SE0005937117

FLOWSCAPE TECHNOLOGY AB (PUBL)

(FLOWS)
Flowscape Technology : Flowscapes wins new business in the US

02/17/2022
Feb 17, 2022

Flowscapes wins new business in the US

The North American office market is opening up and the demand for Flowscape's solution for the new hybrid way of working is very good. So far in February, three contracts have been signed with a total order value in the first year of USD 25,300 (SEK 235,000) with recurring SaaS of USD 9,700 (SEK 90,000).

"The success of Flowscape in North America continues. The offices are opening more and more, which increases the demand for smart office solutions. From customers, we hear that our product is the best looking and most easy to use on the market and that our solution for the new hybrid way of working is clearly ahead of our competitors. Our solution for booking workplaces, booking conference rooms, planning the week together with colleagues in the office and statistics on how the office is used are leading," says Magnus Arildsson, Regional Manager North America, Flowscape

The three orders include installations in San Diego, Irvine and San Francisco all in California, USA.

Disclaimer

Flowscape Technology AB (publ) published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 39,5 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net income 2021 -21,8 M -2,35 M -2,35 M
Net cash 2021 11,1 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 169 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Peter Reigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henrik Gunnar Tjernberg Chairman
Joakim Hanusek Chief Technology Officer & VP-Product Development
Johan Hägerlöf Director
Nils Urban Hugo Fagerstedt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOWSCAPE TECHNOLOGY AB (PUBL)-9.62%18
ADOBE INC.-15.76%225 331
WORKDAY INC.-16.43%57 078
DATADOG, INC.-2.35%54 266
AUTODESK, INC.-17.00%51 417
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.53%46 941