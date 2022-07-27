Flowserve : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance - Form 8-K

Strong bookings of $1.04 billion increased 9.6% year-over-year and 14.5% constant currency, marking the second consecutive quarter with bookings over $1 billion
Backlog of $2.32 billion at June 30 was up 15.6% versus 2021 year-end and 18.8% year-over-year, reaching its highest level since Q3 2015 and positioning the Company for growth
Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize ("3D") strategy accelerating bookings growth in current market conditions
Sequential incremental adjusted operating margin of 60% on 7.4% revenue growth
Reported Earnings Per Share of 34 cents, includes 4 cents of net benefit due primarily to $10 million below-the-line foreign exchange gain
Adjusted Earnings Per Share of 30 cents, exceeding prior expectations
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 27, 2022--Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2021 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)
Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.34 and Adjusted EPS1 of $0.30
Reported EPS includes a $10.1 million below-the-line FX benefit, partially offset by a $3.0 million discrete asset write-down and modest realignment expenses
Total bookings were $1.04 billion, up 9.6%, or 14.5% on a constant currency basis
Original equipment bookings were $518.0 million, up 21.1% or 26.9% on a constant currency basis
Aftermarket bookings were $526.0 million, up 0.2%, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis
Sales were $882.2 million, down 1.8%, or up 2.8% on a constant currency basis
Original equipment sales were $411.3 million, down 5.3%, or 0.2% on a constant currency basis
Aftermarket sales were $470.9 million, up 1.6%, or up 5.7% on a constant currency basis
Reported gross and operating margins were 28.3% and 6.8%, respectively
Adjusted gross and operating margins2 were 28.4% and 7.2%, respectively
"We delivered strong sequential earnings and margin improvement in the second quarter, supported by solid operational execution and continued efforts to mitigate ongoing supply chain and inflationary headwinds," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve's president and chief executive officer. "With our strong customer relationships and comprehensive flow control portfolio, we continued to capitalize on healthy demand across our served markets, which drove solid bookings growth, particularly within our aftermarket and MRO-focused businesses. We expect improved demand for both our traditional energy and energy transition offerings to continue in the quarters ahead, as our project funnel continues to grow."
Rowe concluded, "Flowserve is well positioned to deliver further revenue and earnings growth in the second half of the year. These expectations are driven by our highest backlog since 2015 and our belief that supportive end-markets will continue, particularly for energy, chemical and power investments. Our 3D strategy to diversify, decarbonize and digitize has gained significant traction year-to-date, with strong first half bookings exceeding our targets, particularly as a result of strength in decarbonization and energy transition projects. Looking forward, we will continue to take action to mitigate external headwinds while we focus on accelerating our backlog conversion and margin expansion. We expect to build on our progress and exit 2022 with positive momentum, positioning us well to deliver substantial long-term value to our customers, shareholders and associates."
2022 Guidance3
Flowserve today reaffirmed its previously announced target ranges, as well as certain other financial metrics, it has provided in its full-year 2022 guidance issued on May 3, 2022. The company did indicate, however, that should the US Dollar persist at the current strong level through the remainder of the year, it expects full-year revenue, GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS at the low end of those respective ranges. The company also noted that it expects to exit the fourth quarter of 2022 with an adjusted operating margin in the 12% to 14% range.
Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on Thursday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section.
1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.
2 Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation.
3 Adjusted 2022 EPS excludes realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes current FX rates and approximately 131 million fully diluted shares.
_ FX impact is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2022 and the year-end 2021 spot rates both as applied to our 2022 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2022.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at www.flowserve.com.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as "Adjusted." Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Sales
$
882,222
$
898,178
Cost of sales
(632,393
)
(619,940
)
Gross profit
249,829
278,238
Selling, general and administrative expense
(194,606
)
(210,789
)
Gain on sale of business
-
1,806
Net earnings from affiliates
5,109
2,907
Operating income
60,332
72,162
Interest expense
(11,062
)
(14,322
)
Interest income
854
465
Other income (expense), net
7,589
(7,850
)
Earnings before income taxes
57,713
50,455
Provision for income taxes
(11,618
)
(2,711
)
Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
46,095
47,744
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,318
)
(2,390
)
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
44,777
$
45,354
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.35
Diluted
0.34
0.35
Weighted average shares - basic
130,666
130,305
Weighted average shares - diluted
131,245
130,804
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
As Reported (a)
Realignment (1)
Other Items
As Adjusted
Sales
$
882,222
$
-
$
-
$
882,222
Gross profit
249,829
(467
)
-
250,296
Gross margin
28.3
%
-
-
28.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
(194,606
)
(62
)
(3,036
)
(3)
(191,508
)
Net earnings from affiliates
5,109
-
-
5,109
Operating income
60,332
(529
)
(3,036
)
63,897
Operating income as a percentage of sales
6.8
%
-
-
7.2
%
Interest and other expense, net
(2,619
)
-
10,112
(4)
(12,731
)
Earnings before income taxes
57,713
(529
)
7,076
51,166
Provision for income taxes
(11,618
)
101
(2)
(1,335
)
(5)
(10,384
)
Tax Rate
20.1
%
19.1
%
18.9
%
20.3
%
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
44,777
$
(428
)
$
5,741
$
39,464
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.34
$
-
$
0.04
$
0.30
Diluted
0.34
-
0.04
0.30
Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,666
130,666
130,666
130,666
Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,245
131,245
131,245
131,245
(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
Notes:
(1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,458
)
(5,471
)
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
28,960
$
59,434
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.46
Diluted
0.22
0.45
Weighted average shares - basic
130,554
130,366
Weighted average shares - diluted
131,148
130,905
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
As Reported (a)
Realignment (1)
Other Items
As Adjusted
Sales
$
1,703,280
$
-
$
-
$
1,703,280
Gross profit
459,477
(269
)
(10,053
)
(3)
469,799
Gross margin
27.0
%
-
-
27.6
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
(400,744
)
139
(13,229
)
(3)
(387,654
)
Net earnings from affiliates
8,967
-
-
8,967
Operating income
67,700
(130
)
(23,282
)
91,112
Operating income as a percentage of sales
4.0
%
-
-
5.3
%
Interest and other expense, net
(20,482
)
-
4,418
(4)
(24,900
)
Earnings before income taxes
47,218
(130
)
(18,864
)
66,212
Provision for income taxes
(14,800
)
27
(2)
(1,101
)
(5)
(13,726
)
Tax Rate
31.3
%
20.8
%
-5.8
%
20.7
%
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
28,960
$
(103
)
$
(19,965
)
$
49,028
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.22
$
-
$
(0.14
)
$
0.38
Diluted
0.22
-
(0.15
)
0.37
Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,554
130,554
130,554
130,554
Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,148
131,148
131,148
131,148
(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
Notes:
(1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents the reserve of Russia related financial exposures and a discrete asset write-down. The impact of $5.4 million of previously recognized revenue and estimated cancellation fees on open contracts that were previously accounted for under POC and subsequently canceled have been reflected in the above adjustment to gross profit
