  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Flowserve Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FLS   US34354P1057

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION

(FLS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-27 pm EDT
31.34 USD   +4.22%
04:28pFLOWSERVE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
04:21pFLOWSERVE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pEarnings Flash (FLS) FLOWSERVE CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $0.30
MT
Summary 
Summary

Flowserve : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance - Form 8-K

07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Flowserve Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance
  • Strong bookings of $1.04 billion increased 9.6% year-over-year and 14.5% constant currency, marking the second consecutive quarter with bookings over $1 billion
  • Backlog of $2.32 billion at June 30 was up 15.6% versus 2021 year-end and 18.8% year-over-year, reaching its highest level since Q3 2015 and positioning the Company for growth
  • Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize ("3D") strategy accelerating bookings growth in current market conditions
  • Sequential incremental adjusted operating margin of 60% on 7.4% revenue growth
  • Reported Earnings Per Share of 34 cents, includes 4 cents of net benefit due primarily to $10 million below-the-line foreign exchange gain
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share of 30 cents, exceeding prior expectations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 27, 2022--Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2021 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)

  • Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.34 and Adjusted EPS1 of $0.30
    • Reported EPS includes a $10.1 million below-the-line FX benefit, partially offset by a $3.0 million discrete asset write-down and modest realignment expenses
  • Total bookings were $1.04 billion, up 9.6%, or 14.5% on a constant currency basis
    • Original equipment bookings were $518.0 million, up 21.1% or 26.9% on a constant currency basis
    • Aftermarket bookings were $526.0 million, up 0.2%, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis
  • Sales were $882.2 million, down 1.8%, or up 2.8% on a constant currency basis
    • Original equipment sales were $411.3 million, down 5.3%, or 0.2% on a constant currency basis
    • Aftermarket sales were $470.9 million, up 1.6%, or up 5.7% on a constant currency basis
  • Reported gross and operating margins were 28.3% and 6.8%, respectively
    • Adjusted gross and operating margins2 were 28.4% and 7.2%, respectively

"We delivered strong sequential earnings and margin improvement in the second quarter, supported by solid operational execution and continued efforts to mitigate ongoing supply chain and inflationary headwinds," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve's president and chief executive officer. "With our strong customer relationships and comprehensive flow control portfolio, we continued to capitalize on healthy demand across our served markets, which drove solid bookings growth, particularly within our aftermarket and MRO-focused businesses. We expect improved demand for both our traditional energy and energy transition offerings to continue in the quarters ahead, as our project funnel continues to grow."

Rowe concluded, "Flowserve is well positioned to deliver further revenue and earnings growth in the second half of the year. These expectations are driven by our highest backlog since 2015 and our belief that supportive end-markets will continue, particularly for energy, chemical and power investments. Our 3D strategy to diversify, decarbonize and digitize has gained significant traction year-to-date, with strong first half bookings exceeding our targets, particularly as a result of strength in decarbonization and energy transition projects. Looking forward, we will continue to take action to mitigate external headwinds while we focus on accelerating our backlog conversion and margin expansion. We expect to build on our progress and exit 2022 with positive momentum, positioning us well to deliver substantial long-term value to our customers, shareholders and associates."

2022 Guidance3

Flowserve today reaffirmed its previously announced target ranges, as well as certain other financial metrics, it has provided in its full-year 2022 guidance issued on May 3, 2022. The company did indicate, however, that should the US Dollar persist at the current strong level through the remainder of the year, it expects full-year revenue, GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS at the low end of those respective ranges. The company also noted that it expects to exit the fourth quarter of 2022 with an adjusted operating margin in the 12% to 14% range.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on Thursday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.

2 Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation.

3 Adjusted 2022 EPS excludes realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes current FX rates and approximately 131 million fully diluted shares.

_ FX impact is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2022 and the year-end 2021 spot rates both as applied to our 2022 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2022.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at www.flowserve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on our business and operations; a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers' ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from our strategic transformation and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; risks associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon second-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as "Adjusted." Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021




Sales

$

882,222


$

898,178

Cost of sales

(632,393

)


(619,940

)

Gross profit

249,829


278,238

Selling, general and administrative expense

(194,606

)


(210,789

)

Gain on sale of business

-


1,806

Net earnings from affiliates

5,109


2,907

Operating income

60,332


72,162

Interest expense

(11,062

)


(14,322

)

Interest income

854


465

Other income (expense), net

7,589


(7,850

)

Earnings before income taxes

57,713


50,455

Provision for income taxes

(11,618

)


(2,711

)

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests

46,095


47,744

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,318

)


(2,390

)

Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$

44,777


$

45,354




Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:


Basic

$

0.34


$

0.35

Diluted

0.34


0.35




Weighted average shares - basic

130,666


130,305

Weighted average shares - diluted

131,245


130,804











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES









(Unaudited)




















Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported (a)

Realignment (1)

Other Items

As Adjusted











Sales

$

882,222



$

-



$

-



$

882,222

Gross profit

249,829



(467

)



-



250,296

Gross margin

28.3

%



-



-



28.4

%











Selling, general and administrative expense

(194,606

)



(62

)



(3,036

)

(3)


(191,508

)

Net earnings from affiliates

5,109



-



-



5,109











Operating income

60,332



(529

)



(3,036

)



63,897

Operating income as a percentage of sales

6.8

%



-



-



7.2

%











Interest and other expense, net

(2,619

)



-



10,112

(4)


(12,731

)











Earnings before income taxes

57,713



(529

)



7,076



51,166

Provision for income taxes

(11,618

)



101

(2)


(1,335

)

(5)


(10,384

)

Tax Rate

20.1

%



19.1

%



18.9

%



20.3

%











Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$

44,777



$

(428

)



$

5,741



$

39,464











Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:









Basic

$

0.34



$

-



$

0.04



$

0.30

Diluted

0.34



-



0.04



0.30











Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,666



130,666



130,666



130,666

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

131,245



131,245



131,245



131,245











(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP









Notes:
(1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents discrete asset write-down
(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
(5) Includes tax impact of items above










RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES









(Unaudited)




















Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported (a)

Realignment (1)

Other Items

As Adjusted











Sales

$

898,178



$

-



$

-



$

898,178

Gross profit

278,238



(3,825

)



-



282,063

Gross margin

31.0

%



-



-



31.4

%











Selling, general and administrative expense

(210,789

)



(1,790

)



-



(208,999

)

Gain on sale of business

1,806



-



1,806

(3)


-

Net earnings from affiliates

2,907



-



-



2,907











Operating income

72,162



(5,615

)



1,806



75,971

Operating income as a percentage of sales

8.0

%



-



-



8.5

%











Interest and other expense, net

(21,707

)



-



(4,197

)

(4)


(17,510

)











Earnings before income taxes

50,455



(5,615

)



(2,391

)



58,461

Provision for income taxes

(2,711

)



4,486

(2)


959

(5)


(8,156

)

Tax Rate

5.4

%



79.9

%



40.1

%



14.0

%











Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$

45,354



$

(1,129

)



$

(1,432

)



$

47,915











Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:









Basic

$

0.35



$

(0.01

)



$

(0.01

)



$

0.37

Diluted

0.35



(0.01

)



(0.01

)



0.37











Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,305



130,305



130,305



130,305

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

130,804



130,804



130,804



130,804











(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP









Notes:
(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above and realignment related tax release
(3) Represents final settlement gain on sale of business in 2018
(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
(5) Includes tax impact of items above



SEGMENT INFORMATION


(Unaudited)





FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

Bookings

$

717.8


$

668.8

Sales

614.9


617.5

Gross profit

184.0


196.4

Gross profit margin

29.9

%


31.8

%

SG&A

131.7


133.6

Gain on sale of business

-


1.8

Segment operating income

57.3


67.8

Segment operating income as a percentage of sales

9.3

%


11.0

%




FLOW CONTROL DIVISION

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

Bookings

$

329.9


$

289.1

Sales

268.4


281.2

Gross profit

80.3


84.8

Gross profit margin

29.9

%


30.2

%

SG&A

50.0


48.0

Segment operating income

30.4


37.2

Segment operating income as a percentage of sales

11.3

%


13.2

%




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021




Sales

$

1,703,280


$

1,755,486

Cost of sales

(1,243,803

)


(1,226,348

)

Gross profit

459,477


529,138

Selling, general and administrative expense

(400,816

)


(409,104

)

Gain on sale of business

-


1,806

Net earnings from affiliates

9,039


6,425

Operating income

67,700


128,265

Interest expense

(21,755

)


(31,101

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


(7,610

)

Interest income

1,797


1,067

Other income (expense), net

(524

)


(19,213

)

Earnings before income taxes

47,218


71,408

Provision for income taxes

(14,800

)


(6,503

)

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests

32,418


64,905

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,458

)


(5,471

)

Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$

28,960


$

59,434




Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:


Basic

$

0.22


$

0.46

Diluted

0.22


0.45




Weighted average shares - basic

130,554


130,366

Weighted average shares - diluted

131,148


130,905











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES









(Unaudited)




















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported (a)

Realignment (1)

Other Items

As Adjusted











Sales

$

1,703,280



$

-



$

-



$

1,703,280

Gross profit

459,477



(269

)



(10,053

)

(3)


469,799

Gross margin

27.0

%



-



-



27.6

%











Selling, general and administrative expense

(400,744

)



139



(13,229

)

(3)


(387,654

)

Net earnings from affiliates

8,967



-



-



8,967











Operating income

67,700



(130

)



(23,282

)



91,112

Operating income as a percentage of sales

4.0

%



-



-



5.3

%











Interest and other expense, net

(20,482

)



-



4,418

(4)


(24,900

)











Earnings before income taxes

47,218



(130

)



(18,864

)



66,212

Provision for income taxes

(14,800

)



27

(2)


(1,101

)

(5)


(13,726

)

Tax Rate

31.3

%



20.8

%



-5.8

%



20.7

%











Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$

28,960



$

(103

)



$

(19,965

)



$

49,028











Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:









Basic

$

0.22



$

-



$

(0.14

)



$

0.38

Diluted

0.22



-



(0.15

)



0.37











Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,554



130,554



130,554



130,554

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

131,148



131,148



131,148



131,148











(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP









Notes:
(1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents the reserve of Russia related financial exposures and a discrete asset write-down. The impact of $5.4 million of previously recognized revenue and estimated cancellation fees on open contracts that were previously accounted for under POC and subsequently canceled have been reflected in the above adjustment to gross profit
(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
(5) Includes tax impact of items above










RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES









(Unaudited)




















Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported (a)

Realignment (1)

Other Items

As Adjusted











Sales

$

1,755,486



$

-



$

-



$

1,755,486

Gross profit

529,138



(13,231

)



-



542,369

Gross margin

30.1

%



-



-



30.9

%











Selling, general and administrative expense

(409,104

)



(6,086

)



-



(403,018

)

Gain on sale of business

1,806



-



1,806

(3)


-

Net earnings from affiliates

6,425



-



-



6,425











Operating income

128,265



(19,317

)



1,806



145,776

Operating income as a percentage of sales

7.3

%



-



-



8.3

%











Interest and other expense, net

(56,857

)



-



(21,313

)

(4)


(35,544

)











Earnings before income taxes

71,408



(19,317

)



(19,507

)



110,232

Provision for income taxes

(6,503

)



7,842

(2)


5,799

(5)


(20,144

)

Tax Rate

9.1

%



40.6

%



29.7

%



18.3

%











Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$

59,434



$

(11,475

)



$

(13,708

)



$

84,617











Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:









Basic

$

0.46



$

(0.09

)



$

(0.11

)



$

0.65

Diluted

0.45



(0.09

)



(0.10

)



0.65











Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,366



130,366



130,366



130,366

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

130,905



130,905



130,905



130,905











(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP









Notes:
(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above and realignment related tax release
(3) Represents final settlement gain on sale of business in 2018
(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts and $7.6 million of expense as a result of early extinguishment of debt
(5) Includes tax impact of items above and $1.3 million benefit related to legal entity simplification and restructuring



SEGMENT INFORMATION


(Unaudited)





FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

Bookings

$

1,513.0


$

1,322.2

Sales

1,190.5


1,220.1

Gross profit

340.9


379.2

Gross profit margin

28.6

%


31.1

%

SG&A

271.5


266.2

Gain on sale of business

-


1.8

Segment operating income

78.3


121.6

Segment operating income as a percentage of sales

6.6

%


10.0

%




FLOW CONTROL DIVISION

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

Bookings

$

624.2


$

582.6

Sales

516.3


537.0

Gross profit

139.8


159.4

Gross profit margin

27.1

%


29.7

%

SG&A

94.2


97.8

Segment operating income

45.6


61.9

Segment operating income as a percentage of sales

8.8

%


11.5

%









Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 - Segment Results

(dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2021 second quarter and year-to-date, unaudited)











FPD


FCD

Bookings

$

717.8


$

1,513.0


$

329.9


$

624.2

- vs. prior year

7.3%


14.4%


14.1%


7.1%

- on constant currency

12.4%


18.4%


18.8%


10.6%









Sales

$

614.9


$

1,190.5


$

268.4


$

516.3

- vs. prior year

-0.4%


-2.4%


-4.6%


-3.9%

- on constant currency

4.4%


1.2%


-0.6%


-0.9%









Gross Profit

$

184.0


$

340.9


$

80.3


$

139.8

- vs. prior year

-6.3%


-10.1%


-5.3%


-12.3%









Gross Margin (% of sales)

29.9%


28.6%


29.9%


27.1%

- vs. prior year (in basis points)

(190) bps

(250) bps

(30) bps

(260) bps









Operating Income

$

57.3


$

78.3


$

30.4


$

45.6

- vs. prior year

-15.5%


-35.6%


-18.3%


-26.3%

- on constant currency

-10.8%


-33.6%


-17.0%


-25.1%









Operating Margin (% of sales)

9.3%


6.6%


11.3%


8.8%

- vs. prior year (in basis points)

(170) bps

(340) bps

(190) bps

(270) bps









Adjusted Operating Income *

$

57.7


$

96.7


$

33.5


$

50.9

- vs. prior year

-18.3%


-27.0%


-10.4%


-20.2%

- on constant currency

-13.8%


-25.2%


-9.0%


-18.9%









Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)*

9.4%


8.1%


12.5%


9.9%

- vs. prior year (in basis points)

(200) bps

(280) bps

(80) bps

(200) bps









Backlog

$

1,619.8




$

701.9











* Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

(Amounts in thousands, except par value)

2022

2021




ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

458,345


$

658,452

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $78,776 and $74,336, respectively

735,895


739,210

Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,704 and $2,393, respectively

197,128


195,598

Inventories, net

748,920


678,287

Prepaid expenses and other

140,639


117,130

Total current assets

2,280,927


2,388,677

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,150,876 and $1,191,823, respectively

487,299


515,927

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

178,974


193,863

Goodwill

1,162,514


1,196,479

Deferred taxes

34,582


44,049

Other intangible assets, net

139,786


152,463

Other assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $67,968 and $67,696, respectively

298,650


258,310

Total assets

$

4,582,732


$

4,749,768




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

433,508


$

410,062

Accrued liabilities

374,575


445,092

Contract liabilities

205,175


202,965

Debt due within one year

46,306


41,058

Operating lease liabilities

32,153


32,628

Total current liabilities

1,091,717


1,131,805

Long-term debt due after one year

1,241,636


1,261,770

Operating lease liabilities

153,580


166,786

Retirement obligations and other liabilities

341,906


352,062

Shareholders' equity:


Common shares, $1.25 par value

220,991


220,991

Shares authorized - 305,000


Shares issued - 176,793


Capital in excess of par value

500,013


506,386

Retained earnings

3,666,935


3,691,023

Treasury shares, at cost - 46,377 and 46,794 shares, respectively

(2,037,839

)


(2,057,706

)

Deferred compensation obligation

6,921


7,214

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(635,618

)


(563,589

)

Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity

1,721,403


1,804,319

Noncontrolling interests

32,490


33,026

Total equity

1,753,893


1,837,345

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,582,732


$

4,749,768




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

(Amounts in thousands)

2022

2021




Cash flows - Operating activities:


Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests

$

32,418


$

64,905

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:


Depreciation

40,034


44,491

Amortization of intangible and other assets

6,748


7,433

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


7,610

Stock-based compensation

16,896


16,472

Foreign currency, asset write downs and other non-cash adjustments

(3,982

)


12,460

Change in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable, net

(21,638

)


14,285

Inventories, net

(96,737

)


(30,784

)

Contract assets, net

(7,705

)


12,232

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

(19,769

)


(16,187

)

Accounts payable

33,550


(41,146

)

Contract liabilities

9,642


17,026

Accrued liabilities and income taxes payable

(65,773

)


(37,123

)

Retirement obligations and other

10,028


(2,761

)

Net deferred taxes

(5,079

)


(7,607

)

Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities

(71,367

)


61,306

Cash flows - Investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(31,012

)


(22,541

)

Proceeds from disposal of assets and other

2,015


(1,299

)

Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities

(28,997

)


(23,840

)

Cash flows - Financing activities:


Payments on senior notes

-


(407,473

)

Payments on term loan

(15,921

)


-

Proceeds under other financing arrangements

1,029


1,386

Payments under other financing arrangements

(720

)


(3,256

)

Repurchases of common shares

-


(17,531

)

Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation

(4,497

)


(5,777

)

Payments of dividends

(52,267

)


(52,168

)

Other

(5,334

)


(6,275

)

Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities

(77,710

)


(491,094

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(22,033

)


(11,249

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(200,107

)


(464,877

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

658,452


1,095,274

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

458,345


$

630,397

Contacts

Flowserve Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Jay Roueche, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer (972) 443-6560
Mike Mullin, Director, Investor Relations (214) 697-8568

Media Contact:
Lars Rosene, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs (972) 443-6644

Disclaimer

Flowserve Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:24:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
