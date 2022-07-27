Flowserve : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance - Form 8-K 07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Flowserve Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance Strong bookings of $1.04 billion increased 9.6% year-over-year and 14.5% constant currency, marking the second consecutive quarter with bookings over $1 billion Backlog of $2.32 billion at June 30 was up 15.6% versus 2021 year-end and 18.8% year-over-year, reaching its highest level since Q3 2015 and positioning the Company for growth Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize ("3D") strategy accelerating bookings growth in current market conditions Sequential incremental adjusted operating margin of 60% on 7.4% revenue growth Reported Earnings Per Share of 34 cents, includes 4 cents of net benefit due primarily to $10 million below-the-line foreign exchange gain Adjusted Earnings Per Share of 30 cents, exceeding prior expectations DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 27, 2022--Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2021 second quarter, unless otherwise noted) Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.34 and Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.30 Reported EPS includes a $10.1 million below-the-line FX benefit, partially offset by a $3.0 million discrete asset write-down and modest realignment expenses

of $0.30 Total bookings were $1.04 billion, up 9.6%, or 14.5% on a constant currency basis Original equipment bookings were $518.0 million, up 21.1% or 26.9% on a constant currency basis Aftermarket bookings were $526.0 million, up 0.2%, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis

Sales were $882.2 million, down 1.8%, or up 2.8% on a constant currency basis Original equipment sales were $411.3 million, down 5.3%, or 0.2% on a constant currency basis Aftermarket sales were $470.9 million, up 1.6%, or up 5.7% on a constant currency basis

Reported gross and operating margins were 28.3% and 6.8%, respectively Adjusted gross and operating margins 2 were 28.4% and 7.2%, respectively

"We delivered strong sequential earnings and margin improvement in the second quarter, supported by solid operational execution and continued efforts to mitigate ongoing supply chain and inflationary headwinds," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve's president and chief executive officer. "With our strong customer relationships and comprehensive flow control portfolio, we continued to capitalize on healthy demand across our served markets, which drove solid bookings growth, particularly within our aftermarket and MRO-focused businesses. We expect improved demand for both our traditional energy and energy transition offerings to continue in the quarters ahead, as our project funnel continues to grow." Rowe concluded, "Flowserve is well positioned to deliver further revenue and earnings growth in the second half of the year. These expectations are driven by our highest backlog since 2015 and our belief that supportive end-markets will continue, particularly for energy, chemical and power investments. Our 3D strategy to diversify, decarbonize and digitize has gained significant traction year-to-date, with strong first half bookings exceeding our targets, particularly as a result of strength in decarbonization and energy transition projects. Looking forward, we will continue to take action to mitigate external headwinds while we focus on accelerating our backlog conversion and margin expansion. We expect to build on our progress and exit 2022 with positive momentum, positioning us well to deliver substantial long-term value to our customers, shareholders and associates." 2022 Guidance 3 Flowserve today reaffirmed its previously announced target ranges, as well as certain other financial metrics, it has provided in its full-year 2022 guidance issued on May 3, 2022. The company did indicate, however, that should the US Dollar persist at the current strong level through the remainder of the year, it expects full-year revenue, GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS at the low end of those respective ranges. The company also noted that it expects to exit the fourth quarter of 2022 with an adjusted operating margin in the 12% to 14% range. Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on Thursday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section. 1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures. 2 Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation. 3 Adjusted 2022 EPS excludes realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes current FX rates and approximately 131 million fully diluted shares. _ FX impact is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2022 and the year-end 2021 spot rates both as applied to our 2022 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2022. About Flowserve Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at www.flowserve.com. Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on our business and operations; a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers' ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from our strategic transformation and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; risks associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon second-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as "Adjusted." Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021





Sales $ 882,222

$ 898,178 Cost of sales (632,393 )

(619,940 ) Gross profit 249,829

278,238 Selling, general and administrative expense (194,606 )

(210,789 ) Gain on sale of business -

1,806 Net earnings from affiliates 5,109

2,907 Operating income 60,332

72,162 Interest expense (11,062 )

(14,322 ) Interest income 854

465 Other income (expense), net 7,589

(7,850 ) Earnings before income taxes 57,713

50,455 Provision for income taxes (11,618 )

(2,711 ) Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests 46,095

47,744 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,318 )

(2,390 ) Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 44,777

$ 45,354





Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:





Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.35 Diluted 0.34

0.35





Weighted average shares - basic 130,666

130,305 Weighted average shares - diluted 131,245

130,804



















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



















(Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted



















Sales $ 882,222



$ -



$ -



$ 882,222 Gross profit 249,829



(467 )



-



250,296 Gross margin 28.3 %



-



-



28.4 %



















Selling, general and administrative expense (194,606 )



(62 )



(3,036 ) (3)

(191,508 ) Net earnings from affiliates 5,109



-



-



5,109



















Operating income 60,332



(529 )



(3,036 )



63,897 Operating income as a percentage of sales 6.8 %



-



-



7.2 %



















Interest and other expense, net (2,619 )



-



10,112 (4)

(12,731 )



















Earnings before income taxes 57,713



(529 )



7,076



51,166 Provision for income taxes (11,618 )



101 (2)

(1,335 ) (5)

(10,384 ) Tax Rate 20.1 %



19.1 %



18.9 %



20.3 %



















Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 44,777



$ (428 )



$ 5,741



$ 39,464



















Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:



















Basic $ 0.34



$ -



$ 0.04



$ 0.30 Diluted 0.34



-



0.04



0.30



















Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,666



130,666



130,666



130,666 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 131,245



131,245



131,245



131,245



















(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP



















Notes: (1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above (3) Represents discrete asset write-down (4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (5) Includes tax impact of items above



















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



















(Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted



















Sales $ 898,178



$ -



$ -



$ 898,178 Gross profit 278,238



(3,825 )



-



282,063 Gross margin 31.0 %



-



-



31.4 %



















Selling, general and administrative expense (210,789 )



(1,790 )



-



(208,999 ) Gain on sale of business 1,806



-



1,806 (3)

- Net earnings from affiliates 2,907



-



-



2,907



















Operating income 72,162



(5,615 )



1,806



75,971 Operating income as a percentage of sales 8.0 %



-



-



8.5 %



















Interest and other expense, net (21,707 )



-



(4,197 ) (4)

(17,510 )



















Earnings before income taxes 50,455



(5,615 )



(2,391 )



58,461 Provision for income taxes (2,711 )



4,486 (2)

959 (5)

(8,156 ) Tax Rate 5.4 %



79.9 %



40.1 %



14.0 %



















Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 45,354



$ (1,129 )



$ (1,432 )



$ 47,915



















Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:



















Basic $ 0.35



$ (0.01 )



$ (0.01 )



$ 0.37 Diluted 0.35



(0.01 )



(0.01 )



0.37



















Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,305



130,305



130,305



130,305 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 130,804



130,804



130,804



130,804



















(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP



















Notes: (1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above and realignment related tax release (3) Represents final settlement gain on sale of business in 2018 (4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (5) Includes tax impact of items above





SEGMENT INFORMATION





(Unaudited)











FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2022 2021 Bookings $ 717.8

$ 668.8 Sales 614.9

617.5 Gross profit 184.0

196.4 Gross profit margin 29.9 %

31.8 % SG&A 131.7

133.6 Gain on sale of business -

1.8 Segment operating income 57.3

67.8 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 9.3 %

11.0 %





FLOW CONTROL DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2022 2021 Bookings $ 329.9

$ 289.1 Sales 268.4

281.2 Gross profit 80.3

84.8 Gross profit margin 29.9 %

30.2 % SG&A 50.0

48.0 Segment operating income 30.4

37.2 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 11.3 %

13.2 %





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021





Sales $ 1,703,280

$ 1,755,486 Cost of sales (1,243,803 )

(1,226,348 ) Gross profit 459,477

529,138 Selling, general and administrative expense (400,816 )

(409,104 ) Gain on sale of business -

1,806 Net earnings from affiliates 9,039

6,425 Operating income 67,700

128,265 Interest expense (21,755 )

(31,101 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

(7,610 ) Interest income 1,797

1,067 Other income (expense), net (524 )

(19,213 ) Earnings before income taxes 47,218

71,408 Provision for income taxes (14,800 )

(6,503 ) Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests 32,418

64,905 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,458 )

(5,471 ) Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 28,960

$ 59,434





Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:





Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.46 Diluted 0.22

0.45





Weighted average shares - basic 130,554

130,366 Weighted average shares - diluted 131,148

130,905



















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



















(Unaudited)









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted



















Sales $ 1,703,280



$ -



$ -



$ 1,703,280 Gross profit 459,477



(269 )



(10,053 ) (3)

469,799 Gross margin 27.0 %



-



-



27.6 %



















Selling, general and administrative expense (400,744 )



139



(13,229 ) (3)

(387,654 ) Net earnings from affiliates 8,967



-



-



8,967



















Operating income 67,700



(130 )



(23,282 )



91,112 Operating income as a percentage of sales 4.0 %



-



-



5.3 %



















Interest and other expense, net (20,482 )



-



4,418 (4)

(24,900 )



















Earnings before income taxes 47,218



(130 )



(18,864 )



66,212 Provision for income taxes (14,800 )



27 (2)

(1,101 ) (5)

(13,726 ) Tax Rate 31.3 %



20.8 %



-5.8 %



20.7 %



















Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 28,960



$ (103 )



$ (19,965 )



$ 49,028



















Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:



















Basic $ 0.22



$ -



$ (0.14 )



$ 0.38 Diluted 0.22



-



(0.15 )



0.37



















Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,554



130,554



130,554



130,554 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 131,148



131,148



131,148



131,148



















(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP



















Notes: (1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above (3) Represents the reserve of Russia related financial exposures and a discrete asset write-down. The impact of $5.4 million of previously recognized revenue and estimated cancellation fees on open contracts that were previously accounted for under POC and subsequently canceled have been reflected in the above adjustment to gross profit (4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (5) Includes tax impact of items above



















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



















(Unaudited)









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted



















Sales $ 1,755,486



$ -



$ -



$ 1,755,486 Gross profit 529,138



(13,231 )



-



542,369 Gross margin 30.1 %



-



-



30.9 %



















Selling, general and administrative expense (409,104 )



(6,086 )



-



(403,018 ) Gain on sale of business 1,806



-



1,806 (3)

- Net earnings from affiliates 6,425



-



-



6,425



















Operating income 128,265



(19,317 )



1,806



145,776 Operating income as a percentage of sales 7.3 %



-



-



8.3 %



















Interest and other expense, net (56,857 )



-



(21,313 ) (4)

(35,544 )



















Earnings before income taxes 71,408



(19,317 )



(19,507 )



110,232 Provision for income taxes (6,503 )



7,842 (2)

5,799 (5)

(20,144 ) Tax Rate 9.1 %



40.6 %



29.7 %



18.3 %



















Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 59,434



$ (11,475 )



$ (13,708 )



$ 84,617



















Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:



















Basic $ 0.46



$ (0.09 )



$ (0.11 )



$ 0.65 Diluted 0.45



(0.09 )



(0.10 )



0.65



















Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,366



130,366



130,366



130,366 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 130,905



130,905



130,905



130,905



















(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP



















Notes: (1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above and realignment related tax release (3) Represents final settlement gain on sale of business in 2018 (4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts and $7.6 million of expense as a result of early extinguishment of debt (5) Includes tax impact of items above and $1.3 million benefit related to legal entity simplification and restructuring





SEGMENT INFORMATION





(Unaudited)











FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2022 2021 Bookings $ 1,513.0

$ 1,322.2 Sales 1,190.5

1,220.1 Gross profit 340.9

379.2 Gross profit margin 28.6 %

31.1 % SG&A 271.5

266.2 Gain on sale of business -

1.8 Segment operating income 78.3

121.6 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 6.6 %

10.0 %





FLOW CONTROL DIVISION Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2022 2021 Bookings $ 624.2

$ 582.6 Sales 516.3

537.0 Gross profit 139.8

159.4 Gross profit margin 27.1 %

29.7 % SG&A 94.2

97.8 Segment operating income 45.6

61.9 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 8.8 %

11.5 %















Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 - Segment Results (dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2021 second quarter and year-to-date, unaudited)



















FPD

FCD Bookings

$ 717.8

$ 1,513.0

$ 329.9

$ 624.2 - vs. prior year

7.3%

14.4%

14.1%

7.1% - on constant currency

12.4%

18.4%

18.8%

10.6%















Sales

$ 614.9

$ 1,190.5

$ 268.4

$ 516.3 - vs. prior year

-0.4%

-2.4%

-4.6%

-3.9% - on constant currency

4.4%

1.2%

-0.6%

-0.9%















Gross Profit

$ 184.0

$ 340.9

$ 80.3

$ 139.8 - vs. prior year

-6.3%

-10.1%

-5.3%

-12.3%















Gross Margin (% of sales)

29.9%

28.6%

29.9%

27.1% - vs. prior year (in basis points)

(190) bps (250) bps (30) bps (260) bps















Operating Income

$ 57.3

$ 78.3

$ 30.4

$ 45.6 - vs. prior year

-15.5%

-35.6%

-18.3%

-26.3% - on constant currency

-10.8%

-33.6%

-17.0%

-25.1%















Operating Margin (% of sales)

9.3%

6.6%

11.3%

8.8% - vs. prior year (in basis points)

(170) bps (340) bps (190) bps (270) bps















Adjusted Operating Income *

$ 57.7

$ 96.7

$ 33.5

$ 50.9 - vs. prior year

-18.3%

-27.0%

-10.4%

-20.2% - on constant currency

-13.8%

-25.2%

-9.0%

-18.9%















Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)*

9.4%

8.1%

12.5%

9.9% - vs. prior year (in basis points)

(200) bps (280) bps (80) bps (200) bps















Backlog

$ 1,619.8





$ 701.9



















* Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)







June 30, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except par value) 2022 2021





ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 458,345

$ 658,452 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $78,776 and $74,336, respectively 735,895

739,210 Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,704 and $2,393, respectively 197,128

195,598 Inventories, net 748,920

678,287 Prepaid expenses and other 140,639

117,130 Total current assets 2,280,927

2,388,677 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,150,876 and $1,191,823, respectively 487,299

515,927 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 178,974

193,863 Goodwill 1,162,514

1,196,479 Deferred taxes 34,582

44,049 Other intangible assets, net 139,786

152,463 Other assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $67,968 and $67,696, respectively 298,650

258,310 Total assets $ 4,582,732

$ 4,749,768





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 433,508

$ 410,062 Accrued liabilities 374,575

445,092 Contract liabilities 205,175

202,965 Debt due within one year 46,306

41,058 Operating lease liabilities 32,153

32,628 Total current liabilities 1,091,717

1,131,805 Long-term debt due after one year 1,241,636

1,261,770 Operating lease liabilities 153,580

166,786 Retirement obligations and other liabilities 341,906

352,062 Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, $1.25 par value 220,991

220,991 Shares authorized - 305,000





Shares issued - 176,793





Capital in excess of par value 500,013

506,386 Retained earnings 3,666,935

3,691,023 Treasury shares, at cost - 46,377 and 46,794 shares, respectively (2,037,839 )

(2,057,706 ) Deferred compensation obligation 6,921

7,214 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (635,618 )

(563,589 ) Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity 1,721,403

1,804,319 Noncontrolling interests 32,490

33,026 Total equity 1,753,893

1,837,345 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,582,732

$ 4,749,768





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2021





Cash flows - Operating activities:





Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests $ 32,418

$ 64,905 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:





Depreciation 40,034

44,491 Amortization of intangible and other assets 6,748

7,433 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

7,610 Stock-based compensation 16,896

16,472 Foreign currency, asset write downs and other non-cash adjustments (3,982 )

12,460 Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (21,638 )

14,285 Inventories, net (96,737 )

(30,784 ) Contract assets, net (7,705 )

12,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net (19,769 )

(16,187 ) Accounts payable 33,550

(41,146 ) Contract liabilities 9,642

17,026 Accrued liabilities and income taxes payable (65,773 )

(37,123 ) Retirement obligations and other 10,028

(2,761 ) Net deferred taxes (5,079 )

(7,607 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities (71,367 )

61,306 Cash flows - Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (31,012 )

(22,541 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets and other 2,015

(1,299 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities (28,997 )

(23,840 ) Cash flows - Financing activities:





Payments on senior notes -

(407,473 ) Payments on term loan (15,921 )

- Proceeds under other financing arrangements 1,029

1,386 Payments under other financing arrangements (720 )

(3,256 ) Repurchases of common shares -

(17,531 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (4,497 )

(5,777 ) Payments of dividends (52,267 )

(52,168 ) Other (5,334 )

(6,275 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities (77,710 )

(491,094 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (22,033 )

(11,249 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (200,107 )

(464,877 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 658,452

1,095,274 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 458,345

$ 630,397 Contacts Flowserve Contacts Investor Contacts:

Jay Roueche, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer (972) 443-6560

Mike Mullin, Director, Investor Relations (214) 697-8568 Media Contact:

Lars Rosene, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs (972) 443-6644 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Flowserve Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:24:59 UTC.

