  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Flowtech Fluidpower plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLO   GB00BM4NR742

FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC

(FLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flowtech Fluidpower Swung to 1st Half Profit

09/07/2021 | 04:58am EDT
By Ed Frankl

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a first-half profit as volumes and revenue recovered.

The fluid power products supplier said pretax profit in the half-year was 2.3 million pounds ($3.2 million) compared with a loss of GBP929,000 in the previous year.

Revenue rose to GBP55.3 million from GBP46.6 million in the prior-year period, although down 7.2% on what the company called a more representative first half in 2019.

Flowtech said some of its key customers showed demand above estimates meaning volumes have returned to pre-Covid levels.

Despite a return to growth, the company said it was hit by supply-chain challenges in meeting customer demand, and there has been difficulties in obtaining core product for short-term needs.

"The post-Brexit trading structure between the U.K. and both Northern and Republic of Ireland has also been an issue," it said.

Flowtech said it expects full-year results to be in line with current market guidance.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 0457ET

Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 2,43 M 3,36 M 3,36 M
Net Debt 2021 12,4 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 80,6 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Technical analysis trends FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 131,00 GBX
Average target price 177,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Rowan Brooks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Cash CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Roger Steven McDowell Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Fossey Chief Operating Officer
Nigel John Richens Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC41.93%111
FASTENAL COMPANY14.46%32 122
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.5.22%22 374
DIPLOMA PLC41.06%5 319
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-1.87%4 608
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.04%3 365