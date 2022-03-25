Floyd Public : Disclosure of the Invitation letter to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website.
25 Mar 2022 18:04:42
Disclosure of the Invitation letter to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website.
