  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Floyd Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOYD   TH8264010001

FLOYD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FLOYD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Floyd Public : Disclosure of the Invitation letter to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website.

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 18:04:42
Headline
Disclosure of the Invitation letter to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website.
Symbol
FLOYD
Source
FLOYD
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Floyd pcl published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 377 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2021 5,36 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net cash 2021 153 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 565 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart FLOYD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Floyd Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thosaporn Jittawera Managing Director & Director
Ayuth Jayant Chairman
Sukanya Pataramalai Independent Director
Boonchou Phuaprasert Independent Director
Prasit Thasanasukan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOYD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.19%17
VINCI-1.49%56 934
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.40%34 718
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.54%32 645
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.73%21 420
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.07%20 085