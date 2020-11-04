Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  FLSmidth & Co    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO

(FLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/04 10:49:04 am
173.45 DKK   -0.29%
10:26aFLSMIDTH : New digital enabled TSUV Gyratory Crusher
PU
11/03FLSMIDTH : Interim Report for Q3 2020
AQ
11/03FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for Q3 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FLSmidth : New digital enabled TSUV Gyratory Crusher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:26am EST

FLSmidth launches digitally-enabled TSUV Gyratory Crusher, delivering the lowest total cost per metric tonne, even when crushing the most challenging ore.

MINING NEWS STORY, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Lower grade ore requires higher power crushing and higher throughputs than ever before. FLSmidth has met this need with the digitally-enabled TSUV Mark 5 Top Service Gyratory Crusher, the world's most OPEX and CAPEX-efficient gyratory crusher. The TSUV Gyratory Crusher is FLSmidth's latest generation gyratory crusher, following the successful Top Service (TS) and Top Service Ultra Duty (TSU) models.

The unique top-service design prioritises safety, easy maintenance and efficient crushing performance. Unlike other gyratory crushers, which require workers to get in underneath the crusher to perform high-risk maintenance, the TS range allows service and maintenance to be carried out from above, increasing speed, safety and simplicity. Additionally, the 100+ tonne, fully-dressed main-shaft no longer needs to be guided into the eccentric assembly by hand. Now, the shaft aligns automatically, dramatically reducing risk.

Higher power, greater capacity and more speed

All TS Gyratory Crushers are built for strength, durability and the ability to adapt to the various requirements of mine operators. But the TSUV Gyratory Crusher design adds even more power, capacity and flexibility, to give mine operators a low total cost of ownership.

  • Higher power - Improved power handling capabilities allow you to process more material as ore yields decline, enabling you to remain competitive. The crusher footprint has only nominally increased but maximum power handling is now up to 1500 kW.
  • Higher capacity - Improved capacity throughputs make use of the additional power available without compromising on setting or product size. You get the same product - but more of it.
  • Optimised speed - Optimised eccentric speeds ensure maximum throughput without incurring excessive wear rates. This is a finely balanced equation, based on extensive R&D work, which together with the new service and operational features, gives you the lowest possible cost per tonne of material processed.
Digital optimised crushing

To offer even greater potential to optimise performance, the TSUV Gyratory Crusher is digitally enabled - giving operators more control over operations and availability. The ability to make fine adjustments to wear compensation, track equipment trends and instantly detect crusher obstructions will enable increased uptime, optimum equipment life and significantly reduce risk of unplanned downtime.

The TSUV Gyratory Crusher can be connected to FLSmidth's digital ecosystem, which provides operators with the benefits of both FLSmidth technologies and experience. A range of services is on offer, geared towards maintaining asset health and optimising performance, many of which can be carried out remotely, saving both time and money.

The TSUV Gyratory Crusher's advanced control system gives operators a 24/7 view of performance metrics, enabling increased reliability. And, with further condition monitoring feedback and controls, maintenance can be more proactive, minimising the risk of unscheduled stops.

Lowest cost per tonne in operation and lowest total cost of ownership

Through a combination of all these features, the TSUV Gyratory Crusher achieves the lowest cost per metric tonne in operation of any crusher on the market and gives you the lowest total cost of ownership. This translates into a reduced environmental impact.

'We remain steadfast in our aim to reduce emissions from mining to zero by 2030,' says Chris Reinbold, Head of Global Product Line Management, Senior Vice President, Mining. 'Increasing the sustainability of key equipment like the gyratory crusher is part of our core goal to invest in efficiency-focused R&D, to deliver the best available equipment to the minerals industry.'

Full details of the new TSUV Gyratory Crusher can be viewed here.

Contacts

Business inquiries

Bill Malone, Global Product Director, Crushers, bill.malone@flsmidth.com

Media inquiries
William Leahy, +45 30 71 08 38, wil@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Stories from FLSmidth

Disclaimer

FLSmidth & Co. A/S published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:25:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLSMIDTH & CO
10:26aFLSMIDTH : New digital enabled TSUV Gyratory Crusher
PU
11/03FLSMIDTH : Interim Report for Q3 2020
AQ
11/03FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for Q3 2020
GL
10/22FLSMIDTH : Presentation of Q3 2020 Interim Report
PU
10/14FLSMIDTH : New BulkExpert™ order brings digital efficiency to two large ir..
PU
10/14FLSMIDTH : receives new order for its BulkExpert™ digital solution for two..
AQ
10/14FLSmidth receives new order for its BulkExpert™ digital solution for tw..
GL
10/09EXCLUSIVE : Thyssenkrupp opens books in sale of plant-building unit
RE
10/09Thyssenkrupp opens books in sale of plant-building unit
RE
10/02FLSMIDTH : to acquire digital optimisation firm KnowledgeScape
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 242 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net income 2020 226 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 755 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 8 724 M 1 374 M 1 371 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 504
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 215,09 DKK
Last Close Price 173,95 DKK
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Schulz Group Chief Executive Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Roland Munkerod Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Mette Dobel Director & Global Product Manager
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO-34.46%1 374
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-13.20%4 130
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-40.10%1 993
NICHIAS CORPORATION-17.41%1 460
TAIKISHA LTD.-28.88%903
AME ELITE CONSORTIUM10.64%214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group