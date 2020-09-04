FLSmidth : appoints new Regional Presidents for Australia and South America

FLSmidth has appointed Regional Presidents for Australia and South America and confirmed the start date of the incoming Regional President for India.

Tamer Eid has been named as the new President for the Australia region, effective 14 September 2020. Over his career, Tamer has held various senior executive and technical roles in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He has also led international service businesses that directly supported the production assets of the world's leading mining and oil and gas companies.



Along with his MBA and Mechanical Engineering degree, Tamer brings with him extensive experience within the resources industry, having worked many years with Weir in the US and UK and in various senior roles within Outotec. Tamer's experience covers key areas including capital sales and aftermarket. Tamer will be based out of our Welshpool facility in Perth.

Claudio Garcia Bernal, who has served as Acting President for the South America region since April 2020, has been handed the role on a permanent basis.

Ramanathan (Ram) Chandran, who was appointed President for the Subcontinental India region in August, will start his role on 4 September. Ram joins from Minerals Technologies Inc. where he was Vice President (Minteq Asia) & MD (Minerals Technologies India).

