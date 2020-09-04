Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  FLSmidth & Co    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO

(FLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/04 09:21:10 am
196.7 DKK   +3.66%
09:05aFLSMIDTH : appoints new Regional Presidents for Australia and South America
PU
08/31FLSMIDTH : Insider trading
GL
08/28FLSMIDTH : 2020 guidance reinstated
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLSmidth : appoints new Regional Presidents for Australia and South America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 09:05am EDT
FLSmidth has appointed Regional Presidents for Australia and South America and confirmed the start date of the incoming Regional President for India.

Tamer Eid has been named as the new President for the Australia region, effective 14 September 2020. Over his career, Tamer has held various senior executive and technical roles in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He has also led international service businesses that directly supported the production assets of the world's leading mining and oil and gas companies.

Along with his MBA and Mechanical Engineering degree, Tamer brings with him extensive experience within the resources industry, having worked many years with Weir in the US and UK and in various senior roles within Outotec. Tamer's experience covers key areas including capital sales and aftermarket. Tamer will be based out of our Welshpool facility in Perth.

Claudio Garcia Bernal, who has served as Acting President for the South America region since April 2020, has been handed the role on a permanent basis.

Ramanathan (Ram) Chandran, who was appointed President for the Subcontinental India region in August, will start his role on 4 September. Ram joins from Minerals Technologies Inc. where he was Vice President (Minteq Asia) & MD (Minerals Technologies India).

Stories from FLSmidth

Disclaimer

FLSmidth & Co. A/S published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 13:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLSMIDTH & CO
09:05aFLSMIDTH : appoints new Regional Presidents for Australia and South America
PU
08/31FLSMIDTH : Insider trading
GL
08/28FLSMIDTH : 2020 guidance reinstated
GL
08/26FLSMIDTH : Fast upgrade of outdated automation system for Cementos
AQ
08/20FLSMIDTH : awarded 2020 Horizon grant to enhance flotation expertise within mini..
AQ
08/04FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for H1 2020
GL
07/27FLSMIDTH : Presentation of Q2 2020 Interim Report
AQ
07/24Preliminary key figures for Q2 2020
GL
06/26Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting
GL
06/04FLSmidth to accelerate digitalization with new CDO
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 916 M 2 693 M 2 693 M
Net income 2020 319 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 770 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 2,76%
Capitalization 9 517 M 1 512 M 1 515 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 504
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 226,10 DKK
Last Close Price 189,75 DKK
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Schulz Group Chief Executive Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Roland Munkerod Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Mette Dobel Director & Global Product Manager
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO-28.50%1 512
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-10.56%4 150
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-39.84%1 899
NICHIAS CORPORATION-10.38%1 560
TAIKISHA LTD.-25.37%933
TOYO ENGINEERING CORPORATION-54.84%178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group