FLSmidth receives new order for its BulkExpert™ digital solution for two export terminals in Brazil

FLSmidth has received an order for its BulkExpert™ digital solution from a customer in Brazil. The solution will fully automate the stockyard operation of two large iron ore shipping export terminals in the south of the country.

BulkExpert is a digital solution that allows for the unmanned, fully automated and optimised movement of both material and material handling equipment in ports and terminals. It does this by using a 3D laser scanning system, RTK-GPS technologies and state-of-the-art control software that enable fully autonomous operation.

“We are delighted to receive this repeat order for the BulkExpert as it is a clear indication of the customer’s satisfaction with the current BulkExpert solution at their terminal stockyard in South East Asia, which has been operational for five years,” commented Mikko Tepponen, CDO at FLSmidth. “The order is a clear vote of confidence for FLSmidth’s work during the feasibility stage and for our focus on high-performing, productivity-providing digital solutions.”

The solution will deliver several clear benefits to the customer, including higher throughput, greater efficiency and increased guaranteed performance. Extended machine life and reduced maintenance can also be expected due to lower stress on the machinery.

The BulkExpert solution will be fully integrated with the customer’s own systems and will provide safer remote operations thanks to technical innovations like an enhanced anti-collision and collision-avoidance system. Elsewhere, quality management will keep track of all material movements in the stockyard, while a sophisticated material blending control will reduce quality deviations, enabling the customer to save valuable natural resources.

Advancing MissionZero: Through digital optimization, BulkExpert significantly reduces stockyard energy consumption by optimising the operation of the stockyard equipment and stockyard infrastructure. Simultaneously, BulkExpert reduces, or even fully eliminates, the need for the heavily polluting manually operated dozers and loaders. These benefits provide good examples of how FLSmidth enables mining customers to move towards zero impact mining.





