FLSmidth A/S : H1 2022 - Financial statement

Safety, TRIR Total Recordable Injury Rate (including contractors)*
1.3
1.7
1.9
Women managers
14.1%
14.5%
14.3%
Quality, DIFOT Delivery In Full On Time
81.2%
86.8%
85.1%
Suppliers assessed for sustainability
327
447
641
The financial ratios have been computed in accordance with the guidelines of the Danish Finance Society and financial definitions according to note 7.8 in the 2021 Annual Report. *Starting in 2018, TRIR is including contractors, while comparison numbers are excluding contractors. Use of alternative performance measures Throughout the report we present financial measures which are not defined according to IFRS. We have included additional information in the 2021 Annual Report note 7.4 Alternative performance measures and 7.8 Definition of terms.
Quarterly key figures
Quarterly key figures
DKKm
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2020
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
4,683
5,093
4,609
5,297
3,758
4,135
4,774
5,525
4,371
4,585
4,101
4,943
4,235
4,730
4,335
5,450
4,416
5,472
4,736
6,022
4,525
3,846
3,834
4,236
3,713
4,073
4,660
5,135
4,706
5,027
- Hereof service revenue
2,328
2,445
2,601
2,870
2,675
2,613
2,609
2,583
2,507
2,599
2,489
2,613
2,414
2,794
2,703
2,866
2,606
2,333
2,393
2,552
2,401
2,469
2,427
2,796
2,658
2,972
- Hereof capital revenue
1,696
1,972
1,492
2,360
1,728
2,131
1,846
2,837
2,002
2,678
2,033
3,156
1,919
1,513
1,441
1,684
1,312
1,604
2,233
2,339
2,048
2,055
Gross profit
1,190
1,327
1,174
1,255
1,038
1,078
1,164
1,301
1,134
1,164
1,065
1,234
1,074
1,181
1,126
1,312
1,081
1,315
1,126
1,327
1,047
912
884
1,022
935
1,020
1,074
1,151
1,107
1,244
SG&A costs and other operating items
(718)
(815)
(743)
(792)
(726)
(738)
(743)
(786)
(698)
(759)
(667)
(741)
(678)
(741)
(718)
(730)
(686)
(741)
(667)
(747)
(728)
(689)
(629)
(685)
(648)
(735)
(682)
(714)
(725)
(856)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
472
512
431
463
312
340
421
515
436
405
398
493
396
440
408
582
395
574
459
580
319
223
255
337
287
285
392
437
382
388
Special non-recurring items
0
2
(1)
(6)
0
0
(9)
(21)
0
0
(4)
55
3
0
0
(5)
0
0
0
0
0
(13)
0
(11)
(15)
(4)
(14)
(24)
0
0
Depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment
(72)
(74)
(72)
(73)
(66)
(67)
(68)
(68)
(64)
(63)
(58)
(83)
(56)
(59)
(58)
(66)
(83)
(87)
(82)
(93)
(91)
(79)
(78)
(91)
(82)
(84)
(73)
(75)
(80)
(81)
EBITA
400
440
358
384
246
273
344
426
372
342
336
465
343
381
350
511
312
487
377
487
228
131
177
235
190
197
305
338
302
307
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
(104)
(119)
(113)
(105)
(93)
(96)
(101)
(118)
(100)
(105)
(102)
(93)
(95)
(82)
(96)
(92)
(94)
(106)
(83)
(94)
(82)
(85)
(86)
(90)
(89)
(88)
(86)
(99)
(80)
(72)
EBIT
296
321
245
279
153
177
243
308
272
237
234
372
248
299
254
419
218
381
294
393
146
46
91
145
101
109
219
239
222
235
Income from associates
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
1
2
(1)
(2)
1
0
(2)
1
0
0
Financial income/costs, net
(18)
30
(93)
(175)
(38)
(32)
14
2
(34)
(94)
(101)
(82)
(35)
(16)
(17)
(93)
(3)
(32)
(12)
(71)
3
(55)
(1)
6
(10)
(27)
(41)
(3)
(29)
(5)
EBT
278
351
152
104
115
145
257
310
238
143
133
282
213
283
237
326
215
349
284
323
150
(7)
89
149
92
82
176
237
193
230
Tax for the period
(82)
(113)
(47)
(40)
(36)
(45)
(70)
(86)
(60)
(51)
(38)
(230)
(66)
(95)
(66)
(21)
(70)
(115)
(94)
(94)
(44)
(5)
(41)
(65)
(35)
(32)
(69)
(77)
(70)
(93)
Profit/loss on continuing activities for the period
196
238
105
64
79
100
187
224
178
92
95
52
147
188
171
305
145
234
190
229
106
(12)
48
84
57
50
107
160
123
137
Profit/loss on discontinued activities for the period
76
(24)
(189)
(41)
(6)
(3)
(17)
(42)
(17)
(17)
(72)
(237)
(11)
(20)
(9)
(136)
(9)
(11)
0
(2)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(6)
(3)
(3)
(12)
1
0
(3)
Profit/loss for the period
272
214
(84)
23
73
97
170
182
161
75
23
(185)
136
168
162
169
136
223
190
227
101
(17)
43
78
54
47
95
161
123
134
Effect of purchase price allocation
(71)
(71)
(71)
(71)
(60)
(60)
(60)
(60)
(55)
(55)
(55)
(55)
(40)
(40)
(40)
(40)
(30)
(30)
(32)
(36)
(24)
(24)
(24)
(24)
(22)
(23)
(23)
(24)
(14)
(14)
Gross margin
25.4%
26.1%
25.5%
23.7%
27.6%
26.1%
24.4%
23.5%
25.9%
25.4%
26.0%
25.0%
25.4%
25.0%
26.0%
24.1%
24.5%
24.0%
23.8%
22.0%
23.1%
23.7%
23.1%
24.1%
25.2%
25.0%
23.0%
22.4%
23.5%
24.7%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
10.1%
10.1%
9.4%
8.7%
8.3%
8.2%
8.8%
9.3%
10.0%
8.8%
9.7%
10.0%
9.4%
9.3%
9.4%
10.7%
8.9%
10.5%
9.7%
9.6%
7.0%
5.8%
6.7%
8.0%
7.7%
7.0%
8.4%
8.5%
8.1%
7.7%
EBITA margin
8.5%
8.6%
7.8%
7.2%
6.5%
6.6%
7.2%
7.7%
8.5%
7.5%
8.2%
9.4%
8.1%
8.1%
8.1%
9.4%
7.1%
8.9%
8.0%
8.1%
5.0%
3.4%
4.6%
5.5%
5.1%
4.8%
6.5%
6.6%
6.4%
6.1%
EBIT margin
6.3%
6.3%
5.3%
5.3%
4.1%
4.3%
5.1%
5.6%
6.2%
5.2%
5.7%
7.5%
5.9%
6.3%
5.9%
7.7%
4.9%
6.9%
6.2%
6.5%
3.2%
1.2%
2.4%
3.4%
2.7%
2.7%
4.7%
4.7%
4.7%
4.7%
Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
(45)
(61)
496
148
(60)
155
744
608
149
(44)
414
546
343
(412)
357
97
234
143
244
327
(35)
533
594
329
285
507
(192)
849
(70)
(214)
Cash flow from investing activities
760
(44)
14
20
(12)
(95)
(43)
(44)
(35)
(65)
(69)
56
(42)
(83)
(109)
(51)
(85)
(373)
(111)
(92)
(109)
(65)
(105)
(97)
(51)
(64)
(61)
(97)
35
(83)
Net working capital
1,590
2,003
1,809
2,200
2,624
2,739
2,792
2,351
1,981
1,752
1,678
1,305
1,735
1,058
1,354
1,805
Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD)
(2,693)
(2,492)
(2,663)
(2,298)
(1,936)
(1,808)
(1,577)
(1,159)
16
889
864
528
Order intake, continuing activities (gross)
4,440
5,208
5,151
3,691
5,281
4,345
4,133
4,544
5,561
4,580
4,193
4,836
5,018
5,056
7,164
4,503
5,640
4,954
4,571
4,389
6,526
3,348
3,955
4,695
4,985
4,615
4,549
5,084
7,018
5,901
- Hereof service order intake
2,341
2,432
2,647
2,616
2,868
2,653
2,501
2,693
2,885
2,773
2,569
2,680
2,648
2,784
2,928
2,890
2,931
2,238
2,337
2,316
2,750
2,687
2,955
2,770
3,474
3,529
- Hereof capital order intake
2,940
1,913
1,486
1,928
2,693
1,927
1,692
2,143
2,133
2,283
4,595
1,823
2,992
2,170
1,643
1,499
3,595
1,110
1,618
2,379
2,235
1,928
1,594
2,314
3,544
2,372
Order backlog, continuing activities
17,562
16,932
16,666
14,858
15,792
15,914
15,174
13,887
14,998
14,115
13,799
13,654
13,874
14,454
17,228
16,218
17,824
16,762
16,088
14,192
15,591
15,227
14,839
14,874
16,251
16,677
16,548
16,592
19,358
19,461
DKKm
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
SEGMENT REPORTING
Mining
Revenue
2,237
2,270
2,506
2,926
2,338
2,468
2,310
2,653
2,418
2,780
2,242
3,117
2,579
3,221
2,832
3,537
2,735
2,520
2,616
2,749
2,412
2,802
3,180
3,321
3,233
3,529
- Hereof service revenue
1,456
1,495
1,665
1,772
1,659
1,672
1,761
1,729
1,689
1,844
1,644
1,681
1,654
1,876
1,916
1,924
1,673
1,606
1,663
1,734
1,608
1,780
1,735
1,817
1,820
2,123
- Hereof capital revenue
679
796
549
924
729
936
598
1,436
925
1,345
916
1,613
1,062
914
953
1,015
804
1,022
1,445
1,504
1,413
1,406
Gross profit
635
749
770
778
760
876
EBITA
189
169
217
293
238
269
263
238
227
276
299
387
246
336
261
323
201
196
235
256
213
231
302
303
249
276
EBIT
127
106
151
220
174
202
198
175
165
221
228
323
180
274
195
256
143
135
178
199
152
170
242
238
192
222
Gross margin
26.3%
26.7%
24.2%
23.4%
23.5%
24.8%
EBITA margin
8.4%
7.4%
8.7%
10.0%
10.2%
10.9%
11.4%
9.0%
9.4%
9.9%
13.3%
12.4%
9.5%
10.4%
9.2%
9.1%
7.3%
7.8%
9.0%
9.3%
8.8%
8.2%
9.5%
9.1%
7.7%
7.8%
EBIT margin
5.7%
4.7%
6.0%
7.5%
7.4%
8.2%
8.6%
6.6%
6.8%
7.9%
10.2%
10.4%
7.0%
8.5%
6.9%
7.2%
5.2%
5.4%
6.8%
7.2%
6.3%
6.1%
7.6%
7.2%
5.9%
6.3%
Order intake (gross)
2,107
2,673
2,390
2,451
2,670
2,407
2,737
2,589
3,339
3,297
3,250
2,980
3,008
3,075
3,148
2,833
5,214
2,223
2,766
2,608
3,585
2,933
3,152
3,611
5,157
3,989
- Hereof service order intake
1,544
1,684
1,643
1,637
1,863
1,788
1,609
1,714
2,084
1,948
1,702
1,707
1,802
1,901
2,024
1,807
2,083
1,620
1,650
1,535
1,948
1,812
1,967
1,978
2,530
2,542
- Hereof capital order intake
807
619
1,128
875
1,255
1,349
1,548
1,273
1,206
1,174
1,124
1,026
3,131
603
1,116
1,073
1,637
1,121
1,185
1,633
2,627
1,447
Order backlog
6,528
6,782
6,528
6,233
6,529
6,064
6,230
6,261
6,900
7,526
8,579
8,350
9,171
8,757
8,544
7,683
9,621
9,500
9,298
9,085
10,275
10,310
10,248
10,599
12,911
12,544
Cement
Revenue
1,547
1,916
2,302
2,662
2,076
2,159
1,843
2,352
1,841
1,990
2,038
2,335
1,837
2,251
1,904
2,485
1,790
1,326
1,218
1,487
1,301
1,271
1,480
1,814
1,473
1,498
- Hereof service revenue
868
955
929
1,097
1,022
928
848
853
818
754
846
932
760
918
787
942
933
727
730
818
793
689
693
979
838
849
- Hereof capital revenue
1,054
1,231
995
1,499
1,023
1,236
1,192
1,403
1,077
1,333
1,117
1,543
857
599
488
669
508
582
787
835
635
649
Gross profit
300
271
304
373
347
368
EBITA
61
99
124
117
116
76
79
216
116
97
41
127
69
143
111
163
32
(65)
(57)
(28)
(23)
(34)
3
35
53
31
EBIT
29
66
90
72
81
37
42
186
82
71
16
99
41
99
94
136
8
(89)
(86)
(61)
(51)
(61)
(23)
1
30
13
Gross margin
23.1%
21.3%
20.5%
20.6%
23.6%
24.6%
EBITA margin
3.9%
5.2%
5.4%
4.4%
5.6%
3.5%
4.3%
9.2%
6.3%
4.9%
2.0%
5.4%
3.7%
6.3%
5.8%
6.6%
1.8%
-4.9%
-4.8%
-1.9%
-1.7%
-2.7%
0.2%
1.9%
3.6%
2.1%
EBIT margin
1.9%
3.4%
3.9%
2.7%
3.9%
1.7%
2.3%
7.9%
4.5%
3.6%
0.8%
4.2%
2.2%
4.4%
4.9%
5.5%
0.4%
-6.7%
-7.1%
-4.1%
-3.9%
-4.8%
-1.6%
0.1%
2.0%
0.9%
Order intake (gross)
3,238
1,752
1,792
2,158
2,918
2,205
1,489
2,277
1,707
1,792
3,858
1,524
2,632
1,879
1,423
1,556
1,312
1,125
1,189
2,087
1,400
1,682
1,397
1,473
1,861
1,912
- Hereof service order intake
795
750
989
979
1,008
857
891
979
801
825
867
973
846
883
904
1,083
848
618
688
780
802
875
988
792
944
987
- Hereof capital order intake
1,910
1,348
598
1,298
906
967
2,991
551
1,786
996
519
473
464
507
501
1,307
598
807
409
681
917
925
Order backlog
9,395
9,300
8,823
7,850
8,650
8,197
7,697
7,473
7,057
7,003
8,653
7,872
8,653
8,005
7,544
6,509
5,970
5,727
5,541
5,789
5,976
6,367
6,300
5,993
6,447
6,917
Income statement
Consolidated income statement
DKKm
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
H1 2022
H1 2021
2021
Revenue
5,027
4,073
9,733
7,786
17,581
Production costs
(3,783)
(3,053)
(7,382)
(5,831)
(13,401)
Gross profit
1,244
1,020
2,351
1,955
4,180
Sales costs
(394)
(337)
(736)
(652)
(1,314)
Administrative costs
(470)
(404)
(881)
(742)
(1,506)
Other operating items
8
6
36
11
41
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
388
285
770
572
1,401
Special non-recurring items
0
(4)
0
(19)
(57)
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(81)
(84)
(161)
(166)
(314)
EBITA
307
197
609
387
1,030
Amortisations of intangible assets
(72)
(88)
(152)
(177)
(362)
EBIT
235
109
457
210
668
Financial income
391
232
728
531
870
Financial costs
(396)
(259)
(762)
(567)
(951)
EBT
230
82
423
174
587
Tax for the period
(93)
(32)
(163)
(67)
(213)
Profit for the period, continuing activities
137
50
260
107
374
Loss for the period, discontinued activities
(3)
(3)
(3)
(6)
(17)
Profit for the period
134
47
257
101
357
To be distributed as follows:
FLSmidth & Co. A/S shareholders' share of profit for the year
142
50
272
103
358
Minority shareholders' share of profit for the year
(8)
(3)
(15)
(2)
(1)
134
47
257
101
357
Earnings per share (EPS):
Continuing and discontinued activities per share
2.5
1.1
4.8
2.1
6.9
Continuing and discontinued activities per share, diluted
2.5
1.1
4.8
2.1
6.9
Continuing activities per share
2.6
1.1
4.9
2.2
7.2
Continuing activities per share, diluted
2.6
1.1
4.9
2.2
7.2
Comprehensive income
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
DKKm
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
H1 2022
H1 2021
2021
Profit for the period
134
47
257
101
357
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans
15
(25)
42
(18)
70
Tax of actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans
0
0
0
0
(15)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency adjustments regarding translation of entities
239
(90)
554
268
467
Cash flow hedging:
- Value adjustments for the period
(52)
1
(52)
(12)
(39)
- Value adjustments transferred to work in progress
3
(6)
17
(14)
(11)
Tax of total other comprehensive income
7
2
2
4
15
Other comprehensive income for the period after tax
212
(118)
563
228
487
Comprehensive income for the period
346
(71)
820
329
844
Attributable to:
Shareholders in FLSmidth & Co. A/S
352
(67)
835
332
844
Minority interests
(6)
(4)
(15)
(3)
0
346
(71)
820
329
844
Cash flow statement
Consolidated cash flow statement
DKKm
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
H1 2022
H1 2021
2021
EBITDA before special non-recurring items, continuing activities
388
285
770
572
1,401
EBITDA before special non-recurring items, discontinued activities
(3)
(3)
(4)
(6)
(19)
Adjustment for gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and other non-cash items
7
(1)
(9)
(15)
(56)
Adjusted EBITDA
392
281
757
551
1,326
Change in provisions
57
41
25
28
117
Change in net working capital
(566)
320
(785)
469
612
Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and tax
(117)
642
(3)
1,048
2,055
Financial items received and paid
(11)
(10)
(29)
(29)
(69)
Taxes paid
(86)
(125)
(252)
(227)
(537)
Cash flow from operating activities
(214)
507
(284)
792
1,449
Acquisition of enterprises and activities
(16)
(8)
(16)
(8)
(11)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(48)
(47)
(84)
(79)
(179)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(18)
(9)
(33)
(28)
(116)
Acquisition of financial assets
(4)
(1)
(9)
(4)
(8)
Disposal of enterprises and activities
0
0
0
2
2
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
3
1
94
2
39
Cash flow from investing activities
(83)
(64)
(48)
(115)
(273)
Free cash flow
(297)
443
(332)
677
1,176
Free cash flow, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals of enterprises and activities
(281)
451
(316)
683
1,185
Dividend paid
(170)
(18)
(170)
(101)
(101)
Issue of shares, net of costs
0
0
0
0
1,434
Capital injection, minority interests
0
3
0
3
3
Exercise of share options
0
0
0
1
43
Repayment of lease liabilities
(32)
(31)
(61)
(64)
(125)
Repayment of debt
176
(306)
227
(177)
(1,530)
Cash flow from financing activities
(26)
(352)
(4)
(338)
(276)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(323)
91
(336)
339
900
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,954
1,256
1,935
976
976
Foreign exchange adjustment, cash and cash equivalents
8
0
40
32
59
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,639
1,347
1,639
1,347
1,935
Assets
Assets
DKKm
6/30/22
12/31/21
6/30/21
Assets
Goodwill
4,587
4,364
4,288
Patents and rights
752
784
830
Customer relations
387
401
430
Other intangible assets
162
165
145
Completed development projects
202
233
209
Intangible assets under development
354
310
351
Intangible assets
6,444
6,257
6,253
Land and buildings
1,798
1,792
1,672
Plant and machinery
369
383
355
Operating equipment, fixtures and fittings
94
112
114
Tangible assets in course of construction
23
21
123
Property, plant and equipment
2,284
2,308
2,264
Deferred tax assets
1,448
1,490
1,262
Investments in associates
164
162
163
Other securities and investments
58
49
48
Other non-current assets
1,670
1,701
1,473
Non-current assets
10,398
10,266
9,990
Inventories
2,976
2,464
2,489
Trade receivables
4,300
4,112
3,209
Work in progress
3,085
2,358
2,316
Prepayments
758
871
552
Income tax receivables
391
248
441
Other receivables
962
799
733
Cash and cash equivalents
1,639
1,935
1,347
Current assets
14,111
12,787
11,087
Total assets
24,509
23,053
21,077
Liabilities
Equity and liabilities
DKKm
6/30/22
12/31/21
6/30/21
Equity and liabilities
Share capital
1,153
1,153
1,025
Foreign exchange adjustments
(111)
(665)
(862)
Cash flow hedging
(89)
(54)
(30)
Retained earnings
10,098
9,937
8,242
Shareholders in FLSmidth & Co. A/S
11,051
10,371
8,375
Minority interests
(18)
(3)
(6)
Equity
11,033
10,368
8,369
Deferred tax liabilities
185
169
221
Pension obligations
296
320
403
Provisions
505
450
404
Lease liabilities
198
200
196
Bank loans and mortgage debt
757
726
2,199
Prepayments from customers
608
587
279
Income tax liabilities
119
119
140
Other liabilities
47
55
118
Non-current liabilities
2,715
2,626
3,960
Pension obligations
2
2
3
Provisions
670
697
652
Lease liabilities
105
104
97
Bank loans and mortgage debt
43
17
14
Prepayments from customers
1,902
1,903
1,606
Work in progress
2,754
2,373
1,800
Trade payables
3,687
3,367
3,001
Income tax liabilities
179
193
250
Other liabilities
1,419
1,403
1,325
Current liabilities
10,761
10,059
8,748
Total liabilities
13,476
12,685
12,708
Total equity and liabilities
24,509
23,053
21,077
Note1 Breakdown by segments
Breakdown of the Group by segments
Segment information for H1 2022
Segment information for H1 2021
FLSmidth Group
FLSmidth Group
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities2⁾
DKKm
Mining1)
Cement1)
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities2⁾
Revenue
6,762
2,971
9,733
0
Revenue
5,214
2,572
7,786
0
Production costs
(5,126)
(2,256)
(7,382)
(3)
Production costs
(3,830)
(2,001)
(5,831)
0
Gross profit
1,636
715
2,351
(3)
Gross profit
1,384
571
1,955
0
SG&A costs
(1,001)
(580)
(1,581)
(1)
SG&A costs
(818)
(565)
(1,383)
(6)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
635
135
770
(4)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
566
6
572
(6)
Special non-recurring items
0
0
0
0
Special non-recurring items
(11)
(8)
(19)
0
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(110)
(51)
(161)
0
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(111)
(55)
(166)
0
EBITA
525
84
609
(4)
EBITA
444
(57)
387
(6)
Amortisation of intangible assets
(111)
(41)
(152)
0
Amortisation of intangible assets
(122)
(55)
(177)
0
EBIT
414
43
457
(4)
EBIT
322
(112)
210
(6)
Order intake (gross)
9,146
3,773
12,919
0
Order intake (gross)
6,518
3,082
9,600
0
Order backlog
12,544
6,917
19,461
0
Order backlog
10,310
6,367
16,677
0
Gross margin
24.2%
24.1%
24.2%
Gross margin
26.5%
22.2%
25.1%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
9.4%
4.5%
7.9%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
10.9%
0.2%
7.3%
EBITA margin
7.8%
2.8%
6.3%
EBITA margin
8.5%
-2.2%
5.0%
EBIT margin
6.1%
1.4%
4.7%
EBIT margin
6.2%
-4.4%
2.7%
Number of employees at 31 March 2022
6,314
3,741
10,055
0
Number of employees at 31 March 2021
6,124
3,965
10,089
0
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period
EBIT
457
(4)
EBIT
210
(6)
Financial income
728
0
Financial income
531
0
Financial costs
(762)
(1)
Financial costs
(567)
(1)
EBT
423
(5)
EBT
174
(7)
1) Starting from 1 January 2022, shared costs are directly attributed to the industries based on consumption and therefore included in the relevant line items. Previously, the costs were allocated to the industries after the total 'EBITA before allocation of shared costs'. The numbers have been restated to include shared costs in the cost line items for the industries. See next page for further explanation. 2) Discontinued activities mainly consist of non-mining bulk material handling.
1) Starting from 1 January 2022, shared costs are directly attributed to the industries based on consumption and therefore included in the relevant line items. Previously, the costs were allocated to the industries after the total 'EBITA before allocation of shared costs'. The numbers have been restated to include shared costs in the cost line items for the industries. See next page for further explanation. 2) Discontinued activities mainly consist of non-mining bulk material handling.
Restated segment notes
Restated segment notes 2021 - shared cost allocated directly to Mining and Cement
Restated
NEW Q1 2021
Published
Q1 2021
FLSmidth Group
FLSmidth Group
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
Mining
Cement
Shared costs¹⁾
Other com-panies ²⁾
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
2,412
1,301
3,713
0
2,412
1,301
-
0
3,713
0
Production costs
(1,777)
(1,001)
(2,778)
0
(1,764)
(995)
(19)
0
(2,778)
0
Gross profit
635
300
935
0
648
306
(19)
0
935
0
SG&A costs
(360)
(288)
(648)
(3)
(206)
(171)
(271)
(648)
(3)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
275
12
287
(3)
442
135
(290)
0
287
(3)
Special non-recurring items
(7)
(8)
(15)
0
(7)
(8)
0
0
(15)
0
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(55)
(27)
(82)
0
(32)
(20)
(30)
0
(82)
0
EBITA before allocation of shared costs
213
(23)
190
(3)
403
107
(320)
0
190
(3)
Allocation of shared costs
0
0
0
0
(190)
(130)
320
0
0
0
EBITA
213
(23)
190
(3)
213
(23)
0
0
190
(3)
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
(61)
(28)
(89)
0
(61)
(28)
0
0
(89)
0
EBIT
152
(51)
101
(3)
152
(51)
-
0
101
(3)
Order intake (gross)
3,585
1,400
4,985
0
3,585
1,400
4,985
0
Order backlog
10,275
5,976
16,251
0
10,275
5,976
16,251
0
Gross margin
26.3%
23.1%
25.2%
26.9%
23.5%
25.2%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
11.4%
0.9%
7.7%
18.3%
10.4%
7.7%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-
-
-
16.7%
8.2%
-
EBITA margin
8.8%
-1.8%
5.1%
8.8%
-1.7%
5.1%
EBIT margin
6.3%
-3.9%
2.7%
6.3%
-3.9%
2.7%
Number of employees at 31 March
6,006
4,183
10,189
0
5,163
3,653
1,373
10,189
0
Restated
NEW H1 2021
Published
H1 2021
FLSmidth Group
FLSmidth Group
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
Mining
Cement
Shared costs¹⁾
Other com-panies ²⁾
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
5,214
2,572
7,786
0
5,214
2,572
-
0
7,786
0
Production costs
(3,830)
(2,001)
(5,831)
0
(3,798)
(1,987)
(46)
0
(5,831)
0
Gross profit
1,384
571
1,955
0
1,416
585
(46)
0
1,955
0
SG&A costs
(818)
(565)
(1,383)
(6)
(513)
(343)
(528)
1
(1,383)
(6)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
566
6
572
(6)
903
242
(574)
1
572
(6)
Special non-recurring items
(11)
(8)
(19)
0
(11)
(8)
0
0
(19)
0
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(111)
(55)
(166)
0
(64)
(41)
(61)
0
(166)
0
EBITA before allocation of shared costs
444
(57)
387
(6)
828
193
(635)
1
387
(6)
Allocation of shared costs
0
0
0
0
(384)
(250)
635
(1)
0
0
EBITA
444
(57)
387
(6)
444
(57)
0
0
387
(6)
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
(122)
(55)
(177)
0
(122)
(55)
0
0
(177)
0
EBIT
322
(112)
210
(6)
322
(112)
-
0
210
(6)
Order intake (gross)
6,518
3,082
9,600
0
6,518
3,082
9,600
0
Order backlog
10,310
6,367
16,677
0
10,310
6,367
16,677
0
Gross margin
26.5%
22.2%
25.1%
27.2%
22.7%
25.1%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
10.9%
0.2%
7.3%
17.3%
9.4%
7.3%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-
-
-
15.9%
7.5%
-
EBITA margin
8.5%
-2.2%
5.0%
8.5%
-2.2%
5.0%
EBIT margin
6.2%
-4.4%
2.7%
6.2%
-4.4%
2.7%
Number of employees at 30 June
6,124
3,965
10,089
0
5,272
3,457
1,360
10,089
0
Restated
NEW 9M 2021
Published
9M 2021
FLSmidth Group
FLSmidth Group
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
Mining
Cement
Shared costs¹⁾
Other com-panies ²⁾
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
8,394
4,052
12,446
0
8,394
4,052
-
0
12,446
0
Production costs
(6,240)
(3,177)
(9,417)
0
(6,191)
(3,154)
(72)
0
(9,417)
0
Gross profit
2,154
875
3,029
0
2,203
898
(72)
0
3,029
0
SG&A costs
(1,237)
(828)
(2,065)
(18)
(783)
(503)
(781)
2
(2,065)
(18)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
917
47
964
(18)
1,420
395
(853)
2
964
(18)
Special non-recurring items
(12)
(21)
(33)
0
(12)
(21)
0
0
(33)
0
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(159)
(80)
(239)
0
(89)
(60)
(90)
0
(239)
0
EBITA before allocation of shared costs
746
(54)
692
(18)
1,319
314
(943)
2
692
(18)
Allocation of shared costs
0
0
0
0
(573)
(368)
943
(2)
0
0
EBITA
746
(54)
692
(18)
746
(54)
0
0
692
(18)
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
(182)
(81)
(263)
0
(182)
(81)
0
0
(263)
0
EBIT
564
(135)
429
(18)
564
(135)
-
0
429
(18)
Order intake (gross)
9,670
4,479
14,149
0
9,670
4,479
14,149
0
Order backlog
10,248
6,300
16,548
0
10,248
6,300
16,548
0
Gross margin
25.7%
21.6%
24.3%
26.2%
22.2%
24.3%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
10.9%
1.2%
7.7%
16.9%
9.7%
7.7%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-
-
-
15.7%
7.7%
-
EBITA margin
8.9%
-1.3%
5.6%
8.9%
-1.3%
5.6%
EBIT margin
6.7%
-3.3%
3.4%
6.7%
-3.3%
3.4%
Number of employees at 31 September
6,205
3,930
10,135
0
5,352
3,418
1,365
10,135
0
Restated
NEW 2021
Published
2021
FLSmidth Group
FLSmidth Group
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
Mining
Cement
Shared costs¹⁾
Other com-panies ²⁾
Continuing activities
Discontinued activities³⁾
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
11,715
5,866
17,581
0
11,715
5,866
-
0
17,581
0
Production costs
(8,783)
(4,618)
(13,401)
0
(8,711)
(4,585)
(105)
0
(13,401)
0
Gross profit
2,932
1,248
4,180
0
3,004
1,281
(105)
0
4,180
0
SG&A costs
(1,662)
(1,117)
(2,779)
(19)
(995)
(656)
(1,130)
2
(2,779)
(19)
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
1,270
131
1,401
(19)
2,009
625
(1,235)
2
1,401
(19)
Special non-recurring items
(14)
(43)
(57)
0
(14)
(43)
0
0
(57)
0
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(207)
(107)
(314)
0
(114)
(80)
(120)
0
(314)
0
EBITA before allocation of shared costs
1,049
(19)
1,030
(19)
1,881
502
(1,355)
2
1,030
(19)
Allocation of shared costs
0
0
0
0
(832)
(521)
1,355
(2)
0
0
EBITA
1,049
(19)
1,030
(19)
1,049
(19)
0
0
1,030
(19)
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
(247)
(115)
(362)
0
(247)
(115)
0
0
(362)
0
EBIT
802
(134)
668
(19)
802
(134)
-
0
668
(19)
Order intake (gross)
13,281
5,952
19,233
0
13,281
5,952
19,233
0
Order backlog
10,599
5,993
16,592
0
10,599
5,993
16,592
0
Gross margin
25.0%
21.3%
23.8%
25.6%
21.8%
23.8%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
10.8%
2.2%
8.0%
17.1%
10.7%
8.0%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-
-
-
16.1%
8.6%
-
EBITA margin
9.0%
-0.3%
5.9%
9.0%
-0.3%
5.9%
EBIT margin
6.8%
-2.3%
3.8%
6.8%
-2.3%
3.8%
Number of employees at 31 December
6,216
3,901
10,117
0
5,351
3,405
1,361
10,117
0
Restated segment information
Restated segment note information - shared cost allocated directly to Mining and Cement
Q1 2021
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Production cost
(13)
(6)
0
19
SG&A costs
(154)
(117)
0
271
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(23)
(7)
0
30
Total shared cost
(190)
(130)
0
320
Gross margin
-0.5%
-0.5%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
-6.9%
-9.5%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-7.9%
-10.0%
EBITA margin
0.0%
0.0%
EBIT margin
0.0%
0.0%
Number of employees at 31 March
843
530
(1,373)
Q2 2021
H1 2021
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Production cost
(19)
(8)
0
27
(32)
(14)
0
46
SG&A costs
(151)
(105)
(1)
257
(305)
(222)
(1)
528
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(24)
(7)
0
31
(47)
(14)
0
61
Total shared cost
(194)
(120)
(1)
315
(384)
(250)
(1)
635
Gross margin
-0.7%
-0.6%
-0.7%
-0.5%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
-6.1%
-8.9%
-6.4%
-9.2%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-6.9%
-9.4%
-7.4%
-9.7%
EBITA margin
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EBIT margin
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Number of employees at 30 June
852
508
(1,360)
Q3 2021
9M 2021
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Production cost
(17)
(9)
0
26
(49)
(23)
0
72
SG&A costs
(149)
(103)
(1)
253
(454)
(325)
(2)
781
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(23)
(6)
0
29
(70)
(20)
0
90
Total shared cost
(189)
(118)
(1)
308
(573)
(368)
(2)
943
Gross margin
-0.5%
-0.6%
-0.5%
-0.6%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
-5.2%
-7.6%
-6.0%
-8.5%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-5.9%
-8.0%
-6.8%
-9.0%
EBITA margin
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EBIT margin
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Number of employees at 30 September
853
512
(1,365)
Q4 2021
2021
DKKm
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Mining
Cement
Other companies
Shared costs
Production cost
(23)
(10)
0
33
(72)
(33)
0
105
SG&A costs
(213)
(136)
0
349
(667)
(461)
(2)
1,130
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets
(23)
(7)
0
30
(93)
(27)
0
120
Total shared cost
(259)
(153)
0
412
(832)
(521)
(2)
1,355
Gross margin
-0.7%
-0.6%
-0.6%
-0.5%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
-7.1%
-8.0%
-6.3%
-8.5%
EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs
-7.8%
-8.4%
-7.1%
-8.9%
EBITA margin
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EBIT margin
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Number of employees at 31 December
865
496
(1,361)
Annual figures restated
Annual figures - restated
DKKm
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
SEGMENT REPORTING
Group
Revenue
9,851
9,355
10,845
18,037
23,341
21,482
17,837
19,598
24,283
25,027
20,499
19,682
18,192
18,000
18,750
20,646
16,441
17,581
EBITA
217
328
737
1,867
2,585
2,494
1,894
2,399
2,703
1,379
1,823
1,582
1,289
1,515
1,585
1,663
771
1,030
EBIT
197
292
694
1,706
2,363
2,270
1,714
2,174
2,189
67
1,416
1,141
881
1,115
1,220
1,286
428
668
EBITA margin
2.2%
3.5%
6.8%
10.4%
11.1%
11.6%
10.6%
12.2%
11.1%
5.5%
8.9%
8.0%
7.1%
8.4%
8.5%
8.1%
4.7%
5.9%
EBIT margin
2.0%
3.1%
6.4%
9.5%
10.1%
10.6%
9.6%
11.1%
9.0%
0.3%
6.9%
5.8%
4.8%
6.2%
6.5%
6.2%
2.6%
3.8%
Order intake (gross)
7,749
13,289
18,284
23,550
29,622
12,654
19,487
23,927
27,702
19,794
17,267
18,490
18,303
19,170
21,741
19,554
18,524
19,233
Order backlog
6,506
10,834
18,014
24,801
29,906
20,244
22,456
26,977
29,343
20,813
17,726
14,858
13,887
13,654
16,218
14,192
14,874
16,592
Mining
Revenue
1,660
2,145
3,026
5,919
9,916
8,628
8,621
11,432
15,830
15,355
11,604
10,917
9,939
9,769
10,557
12,169
10,620
11,715
EBITA
23
106
264
651
1,134
999
971
1,544
1,540
1,258
1,117
979
868
1,008
1,189
1,166
888
1,049
EBIT
21
103
258
559
939
782
738
1,365
1,211
(66)
817
697
604
749
937
905
655
802
EBITA margin
1.4%
4.9%
8.7%
11.0%
11.4%
11.6%
11.3%
13.5%
9.7%
8.2%
9.6%
9.0%
8.7%
10.3%
11.3%
9.6%
8.4%
9.0%
EBIT margin
1.3%
4.8%
8.5%
9.4%
9.5%
9.1%
8.6%
11.9%
7.7%
-0.4%
7.0%
6.4%
6.1%
7.7%
8.9%
7.4%
6.2%
6.8%
Order intake (gross)
1,986
2,752
5,635
8,032
14,176
5,626
9,689
15,129
17,372
11,743
9,490
11,136
9,621
10,403
12,866
12,064
12,811
13,281
Order backlog
1,326
2,198
4,483
8,266
12,052
7,762
8,500
12,254
13,904
8,535
7,073
6,871
6,233
6,261
8,350
7,683
9,085
10,599
Cement
Revenue
8,104
7,089
7,683
12,210
13,708
13,059
9,372
8,367
8,977
10,052
9,086
8,965
8,427
8,430
8,204
8,477
5,821
5,866
EBITA
159
182
473
1,157
1,548
1,672
1,126
894
1,132
129
715
570
401
487
381
486
(118)
(19)
EBIT
143
151
437
1,084
1,521
1,548
1,017
837
948
143
609
412
257
346
268
370
(228)
(134)
EBITA margin
2.0%
2.6%
6.2%
9.5%
11.3%
12.8%
12.0%
10.7%
12.6%
1.3%
7.9%
6.4%
4.8%
5.8%
4.6%
5.7%
-2.0%
-0.3%
EBIT margin
1.8%
2.1%
5.7%
8.9%
11.1%
11.9%
10.9%
10.0%
10.6%
1.4%
6.7%
4.6%
3.0%
4.1%
3.3%
4.4%
-3.9%
-2.3%
Order intake (gross)
5,763
10,537
12,649
15,789
15,721
7,163
10,036
8,248
10,533
8,263
7,922
7,553
8,940
8,889
8,881
7,490
5,713
5,952
Order backlog
4,644
8,636
13,531
17,265
18,565
12,568
14,146
13,838
14,986
12,424
10,772
8,085
7,850
7,473
7,872
6,509
5,789
5,993
The restated annual figures for Group, Mining and Cement is excluding the Bulk Material Handling activities announced for sale and Cembrit (sold January 2015).
5-year summary
Group financial highlights (5-YEAR SUMMARY)
DKKm
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
18,000
18,750
20,646
16,441
17,581
Gross profit
4,597
4,693
4,849
3,865
4,180
EBITDA before special non-recurring items
1,732
1,826
2,008
1,134
1,401
EBITA
1,515
1,585
1,663
771
1,030
EBIT
1,115
1,220
1,286
428
668
Financial items, net
(311)
(161)
(115)
(47)
(81)
EBT
796
1,059
1,171
381
587
Profit for the year, continuing activities
417
811
798
226
374
Loss for the year, discontinued activities
(343)
(176)
(22)
(21)
(17)
Profit for the year
74
635
776
205
357
ORDERS
Order intake (gross), continuing activities
19,170
21,741
19,554
18,524
19,233
Order backlog, continuing activities
13,654
16,218
14,192
14,874
16,592
EARNING RATIOS
Gross margin
25.5%
25.0%
23.5%
23.5%
23.8%
EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items
9.6%
9.7%
9.7%
6.9%
8.0%
EBITA margin
8.4%
8.5%
8.1%
4.7%
5.9%
EBIT margin
6.2%
6.5%
6.2%
2.6%
3.8%
EBT margin
4.4%
5.6%
5.7%
2.3%
3.3%
CASH FLOW
Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)
1,065
385
948
1,421
1,449
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(174)
(288)
(177)
(171)
(116)
Cash flow from investing activities (CFFI)
(113)
(285)
(661)
(376)
(273)
Free cash flow
952
100
287
1,045
1,176
Free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions and disposals of enterprises and activities
846
(15)
574
1,082
1,185
BALANCE SHEET
Net working capital
1,833
2,200
2,739
1,752
1,058
Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD)
(1,545)
(1,922)
(2,492)
(1,808)
889
Total assets
22,364
21,743
23,532
20,456
23,053
CAPEX
265
508
523
494
397
Equity
8,038
8,266
8,793
8,130
10,368
Dividend to shareholders, proposed
410
461
0
103
173
DKKm
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
FINANCIAL RATIOS
CFFO / Revenue
5.9%
2.1%
4.6%
8.6%
8.2%
Book-to-bill
106.5%
116.0%
94.7%
112.7%
109.4%
Order backlog / Revenue
75.9%
86.5%
68.7%
90.5%
94.4%
Return on equity
0.9%
7.8%
9.1%
2.4%
3.9%
Equity ratio
35.9%
38.0%
37.4%
39.7%
45.0%
ROCE
10.4%
11.0%
10.9%
5.1%
7.2%
Net working capital ratio, end
10.2%
11.7%
13.3%
10.7%
6.0%
NIBD/EBITDA
0.9
1.1
1.2
1.6
(0.6)
Capital employed, average
14,533
14,338
15,251
15,195
14,384
Number of employees
11,716
11,368
12,346
10,639
10,117
SHARE RATIOS
Cash flow per share, diluted
21.4
7.7
18.9
28.3
27.8
Earnings per share (EPS), diluted
1.5
12.8
15.5
4.2
6.9
Dividend yield
2.2
3.1
0.0
0.9
1.2
Dividend per share, proposed
8
9
0
2
3
Share price
361.3
293.1
265.4
232.8
244.3
Number of shares (1,000), end
51,250
51,250
51,250
51,250
57,650
Market capitalisation, end
18,517
15,021
13,602
11,931
14,084
SUSTAINABILITY KEY FIGURES
Spend with SBT-committed suppliers*
4.9%
Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (tCO2e) market-based
41,155
34,737
Scope 3 economic intensity, Use of sold products (GHGs in tonnes CO2e/DKKm order intake)*
10,663
10,979
Water withdrawal (m3)
241,651
227,272
221,613
197,346
201,997
Safety, TRIR Total Recordable Injury Rate (including contractors)*
3.2
3.0
1.6
1.0
1.9
Women managers
10.5%
10.4%
11.2%
13.1%
14.3%
Quality, DIFOT Delivery In Full On Time
87.5%
87.0%
88.0%
88.3%
85.1%
Suppliers assessed for sustainability
113
195
689
390
641
Use of alternative performance measures Throughout the report we present financial measures which are not defined according to IFRS. We have included additional information in note 7.4 Alternative performance measures and 7.8 Definition of terms. The financial ratios have been computed in accordance with the guidelines of the Danish Finance Society. Please refer to note 7.8 for definitions of terms. I FRS 16 was adopted 1 January 2019. No figures prior to 1 January 2019, throughout the report, have been restated. I FRS 15 and 9 were adopted 1 January 2018. No figures prior to 1 January 2018, throughout the report, have been restated. The measure of number of employees changed during 2020, and 2019 was adjusted accordingly. The number of employees includes temporary employees compared to previous periods where only permanent headcount was disclosed. 2017-2018 has not been adjusted. *Sustainability key figures are from our Sustainability Report. Starting in 2018, TRIR is including contractors, while comparison numbers are excluding contractors. Spend with SBT-committed suppliers was tracked for the first time in 2021. Scope 3 economic intensity was a new target introduced in 2021 using 2019 data as baseline. No data was tracked for economic intensity in 2020.
