FLSmidth A/S : H1 2022 - Financial statement

Group Financial Highlights Group Financial Highlights DKKm Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 5,027 4,073 9,733 7,786 17,581 Gross profit 1,244 1,020 2,351 1,955 4,180 EBITDA before special non-recurring items 388 285 770 572 1,401 EBITA 307 197 609 387 1,030 EBIT 235 109 457 210 668 Financial items, net (5) (27) (34) (36) (81) EBT 230 82 423 174 587 Profit for the period, continuing activities 137 50 260 107 374 Loss for the period, discontinued activities (3) (3) (3) (6) (17) Profit for the period 134 47 257 101 357 ORDERS Order intake (gross), continuing activities 5,901 4,615 12,919 9,600 19,233 Order backlog, continuing activities 19,461 16,677 16,592 EARNING RATIOS Gross margin 24.7% 25.0% 24.2% 25.1% 23.8% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 7.7% 7.0% 7.9% 7.3% 8.0% EBITA margin 6.1% 4.8% 6.3% 5.0% 5.9% EBIT margin 4.7% 2.7% 4.7% 2.7% 3.8% EBT margin 4.6% 2.0% 4.3% 2.2% 3.3% CASH FLOW Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) (214) 507 (284) 792 1,449 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (18) (9) (33) (28) (116) Cash flow from investing activities (CFFI) (83) (64) (48) (115) (273) Free cash flow (297) 443 (332) 677 1,176 Free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions and disposals of enterprises and activities (281) 451 (316) 683 1,185 BALANCE SHEET Net working capital 1,805 1,305 1,058 Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) 528 (1,159) 889 Total assets 24,509 21,077 23,053 CAPEX 163 141 397 Equity 11,033 8,369 10,368 Dividend to shareholders, paid 170 18 170 101 101 DKKm Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 FINANCIAL RATIOS CFFO / Revenue -4.3% 12.4% -2.9% 10.2% 8.2% Book-to-bill 117.4% 113.3% 132.7% 123.3% 109.4% Order backlog / Revenue 99.7% 105.2% 94.4% Return on equity 4.8% 2.4% 3.9% Equity ratio 45.0% 39.7% 45.0% ROCE, average 8.4% 5.4% 7.2% Net working capital ratio, end 9.2% 8.2% 6.0% NIBD / EBITDA -0.3.x 1.0x -0.6x Capital employed, average 14,830 14,741 14,384 Number of employees 10,055 10,089 10,117 SHARE RATIOS Cash flow per share (CFPS), (diluted) (3.8) 10.1 (5.0) 15.8 27.8 Earnings per share (EPS), (diluted) 2.5 1.1 4.8 2.1 6.9 Share price 174.5 260.7 244.3 Number of shares (1,000), end 57,650 51,250 57,650 Market capitalisation, end 10,060 13,361 14,084 SUSTAINABILITY KEY FIGURES Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (tCO2e) market-based, SBT 18,002 16,167 34,737 Water withdrawal (m3) 79,436 84,805 201,997 Safety, TRIR Total Recordable Injury Rate (including contractors)* 1.3 1.7 1.9 Women managers 14.1% 14.5% 14.3% Quality, DIFOT Delivery In Full On Time 81.2% 86.8% 85.1% Suppliers assessed for sustainability 327 447 641 The financial ratios have been computed in accordance with the guidelines of the Danish Finance Society and financial definitions according to note 7.8 in the 2021 Annual Report. *Starting in 2018, TRIR is including contractors, while comparison numbers are excluding contractors. Use of alternative performance measures Throughout the report we present financial measures which are not defined according to IFRS. We have included additional information in the 2021 Annual Report note 7.4 Alternative performance measures and 7.8 Definition of terms. Quarterly key figures Quarterly key figures DKKm 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 4,683 5,093 4,609 5,297 3,758 4,135 4,774 5,525 4,371 4,585 4,101 4,943 4,235 4,730 4,335 5,450 4,416 5,472 4,736 6,022 4,525 3,846 3,834 4,236 3,713 4,073 4,660 5,135 4,706 5,027 - Hereof service revenue 2,328 2,445 2,601 2,870 2,675 2,613 2,609 2,583 2,507 2,599 2,489 2,613 2,414 2,794 2,703 2,866 2,606 2,333 2,393 2,552 2,401 2,469 2,427 2,796 2,658 2,972 - Hereof capital revenue 1,696 1,972 1,492 2,360 1,728 2,131 1,846 2,837 2,002 2,678 2,033 3,156 1,919 1,513 1,441 1,684 1,312 1,604 2,233 2,339 2,048 2,055 Gross profit 1,190 1,327 1,174 1,255 1,038 1,078 1,164 1,301 1,134 1,164 1,065 1,234 1,074 1,181 1,126 1,312 1,081 1,315 1,126 1,327 1,047 912 884 1,022 935 1,020 1,074 1,151 1,107 1,244 SG&A costs and other operating items (718) (815) (743) (792) (726) (738) (743) (786) (698) (759) (667) (741) (678) (741) (718) (730) (686) (741) (667) (747) (728) (689) (629) (685) (648) (735) (682) (714) (725) (856) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 472 512 431 463 312 340 421 515 436 405 398 493 396 440 408 582 395 574 459 580 319 223 255 337 287 285 392 437 382 388 Special non-recurring items 0 2 (1) (6) 0 0 (9) (21) 0 0 (4) 55 3 0 0 (5) 0 0 0 0 0 (13) 0 (11) (15) (4) (14) (24) 0 0 Depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment (72) (74) (72) (73) (66) (67) (68) (68) (64) (63) (58) (83) (56) (59) (58) (66) (83) (87) (82) (93) (91) (79) (78) (91) (82) (84) (73) (75) (80) (81) EBITA 400 440 358 384 246 273 344 426 372 342 336 465 343 381 350 511 312 487 377 487 228 131 177 235 190 197 305 338 302 307 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (104) (119) (113) (105) (93) (96) (101) (118) (100) (105) (102) (93) (95) (82) (96) (92) (94) (106) (83) (94) (82) (85) (86) (90) (89) (88) (86) (99) (80) (72) EBIT 296 321 245 279 153 177 243 308 272 237 234 372 248 299 254 419 218 381 294 393 146 46 91 145 101 109 219 239 222 235 Income from associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 2 (1) (2) 1 0 (2) 1 0 0 Financial income/costs, net (18) 30 (93) (175) (38) (32) 14 2 (34) (94) (101) (82) (35) (16) (17) (93) (3) (32) (12) (71) 3 (55) (1) 6 (10) (27) (41) (3) (29) (5) EBT 278 351 152 104 115 145 257 310 238 143 133 282 213 283 237 326 215 349 284 323 150 (7) 89 149 92 82 176 237 193 230 Tax for the period (82) (113) (47) (40) (36) (45) (70) (86) (60) (51) (38) (230) (66) (95) (66) (21) (70) (115) (94) (94) (44) (5) (41) (65) (35) (32) (69) (77) (70) (93) Profit/loss on continuing activities for the period 196 238 105 64 79 100 187 224 178 92 95 52 147 188 171 305 145 234 190 229 106 (12) 48 84 57 50 107 160 123 137 Profit/loss on discontinued activities for the period 76 (24) (189) (41) (6) (3) (17) (42) (17) (17) (72) (237) (11) (20) (9) (136) (9) (11) 0 (2) (5) (5) (5) (6) (3) (3) (12) 1 0 (3) Profit/loss for the period 272 214 (84) 23 73 97 170 182 161 75 23 (185) 136 168 162 169 136 223 190 227 101 (17) 43 78 54 47 95 161 123 134 Effect of purchase price allocation (71) (71) (71) (71) (60) (60) (60) (60) (55) (55) (55) (55) (40) (40) (40) (40) (30) (30) (32) (36) (24) (24) (24) (24) (22) (23) (23) (24) (14) (14) Gross margin 25.4% 26.1% 25.5% 23.7% 27.6% 26.1% 24.4% 23.5% 25.9% 25.4% 26.0% 25.0% 25.4% 25.0% 26.0% 24.1% 24.5% 24.0% 23.8% 22.0% 23.1% 23.7% 23.1% 24.1% 25.2% 25.0% 23.0% 22.4% 23.5% 24.7% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 10.1% 10.1% 9.4% 8.7% 8.3% 8.2% 8.8% 9.3% 10.0% 8.8% 9.7% 10.0% 9.4% 9.3% 9.4% 10.7% 8.9% 10.5% 9.7% 9.6% 7.0% 5.8% 6.7% 8.0% 7.7% 7.0% 8.4% 8.5% 8.1% 7.7% EBITA margin 8.5% 8.6% 7.8% 7.2% 6.5% 6.6% 7.2% 7.7% 8.5% 7.5% 8.2% 9.4% 8.1% 8.1% 8.1% 9.4% 7.1% 8.9% 8.0% 8.1% 5.0% 3.4% 4.6% 5.5% 5.1% 4.8% 6.5% 6.6% 6.4% 6.1% EBIT margin 6.3% 6.3% 5.3% 5.3% 4.1% 4.3% 5.1% 5.6% 6.2% 5.2% 5.7% 7.5% 5.9% 6.3% 5.9% 7.7% 4.9% 6.9% 6.2% 6.5% 3.2% 1.2% 2.4% 3.4% 2.7% 2.7% 4.7% 4.7% 4.7% 4.7% Cash flow Cash flow from operating activities (45) (61) 496 148 (60) 155 744 608 149 (44) 414 546 343 (412) 357 97 234 143 244 327 (35) 533 594 329 285 507 (192) 849 (70) (214) Cash flow from investing activities 760 (44) 14 20 (12) (95) (43) (44) (35) (65) (69) 56 (42) (83) (109) (51) (85) (373) (111) (92) (109) (65) (105) (97) (51) (64) (61) (97) 35 (83) Net working capital 1,590 2,003 1,809 2,200 2,624 2,739 2,792 2,351 1,981 1,752 1,678 1,305 1,735 1,058 1,354 1,805 Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) (2,693) (2,492) (2,663) (2,298) (1,936) (1,808) (1,577) (1,159) 16 889 864 528 Order intake, continuing activities (gross) 4,440 5,208 5,151 3,691 5,281 4,345 4,133 4,544 5,561 4,580 4,193 4,836 5,018 5,056 7,164 4,503 5,640 4,954 4,571 4,389 6,526 3,348 3,955 4,695 4,985 4,615 4,549 5,084 7,018 5,901 - Hereof service order intake 2,341 2,432 2,647 2,616 2,868 2,653 2,501 2,693 2,885 2,773 2,569 2,680 2,648 2,784 2,928 2,890 2,931 2,238 2,337 2,316 2,750 2,687 2,955 2,770 3,474 3,529 - Hereof capital order intake 2,940 1,913 1,486 1,928 2,693 1,927 1,692 2,143 2,133 2,283 4,595 1,823 2,992 2,170 1,643 1,499 3,595 1,110 1,618 2,379 2,235 1,928 1,594 2,314 3,544 2,372 Order backlog, continuing activities 17,562 16,932 16,666 14,858 15,792 15,914 15,174 13,887 14,998 14,115 13,799 13,654 13,874 14,454 17,228 16,218 17,824 16,762 16,088 14,192 15,591 15,227 14,839 14,874 16,251 16,677 16,548 16,592 19,358 19,461 DKKm 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 SEGMENT REPORTING Mining Revenue 2,237 2,270 2,506 2,926 2,338 2,468 2,310 2,653 2,418 2,780 2,242 3,117 2,579 3,221 2,832 3,537 2,735 2,520 2,616 2,749 2,412 2,802 3,180 3,321 3,233 3,529 - Hereof service revenue 1,456 1,495 1,665 1,772 1,659 1,672 1,761 1,729 1,689 1,844 1,644 1,681 1,654 1,876 1,916 1,924 1,673 1,606 1,663 1,734 1,608 1,780 1,735 1,817 1,820 2,123 - Hereof capital revenue 679 796 549 924 729 936 598 1,436 925 1,345 916 1,613 1,062 914 953 1,015 804 1,022 1,445 1,504 1,413 1,406 Gross profit 635 749 770 778 760 876 EBITA 189 169 217 293 238 269 263 238 227 276 299 387 246 336 261 323 201 196 235 256 213 231 302 303 249 276 EBIT 127 106 151 220 174 202 198 175 165 221 228 323 180 274 195 256 143 135 178 199 152 170 242 238 192 222 Gross margin 26.3% 26.7% 24.2% 23.4% 23.5% 24.8% EBITA margin 8.4% 7.4% 8.7% 10.0% 10.2% 10.9% 11.4% 9.0% 9.4% 9.9% 13.3% 12.4% 9.5% 10.4% 9.2% 9.1% 7.3% 7.8% 9.0% 9.3% 8.8% 8.2% 9.5% 9.1% 7.7% 7.8% EBIT margin 5.7% 4.7% 6.0% 7.5% 7.4% 8.2% 8.6% 6.6% 6.8% 7.9% 10.2% 10.4% 7.0% 8.5% 6.9% 7.2% 5.2% 5.4% 6.8% 7.2% 6.3% 6.1% 7.6% 7.2% 5.9% 6.3% Order intake (gross) 2,107 2,673 2,390 2,451 2,670 2,407 2,737 2,589 3,339 3,297 3,250 2,980 3,008 3,075 3,148 2,833 5,214 2,223 2,766 2,608 3,585 2,933 3,152 3,611 5,157 3,989 - Hereof service order intake 1,544 1,684 1,643 1,637 1,863 1,788 1,609 1,714 2,084 1,948 1,702 1,707 1,802 1,901 2,024 1,807 2,083 1,620 1,650 1,535 1,948 1,812 1,967 1,978 2,530 2,542 - Hereof capital order intake 807 619 1,128 875 1,255 1,349 1,548 1,273 1,206 1,174 1,124 1,026 3,131 603 1,116 1,073 1,637 1,121 1,185 1,633 2,627 1,447 Order backlog 6,528 6,782 6,528 6,233 6,529 6,064 6,230 6,261 6,900 7,526 8,579 8,350 9,171 8,757 8,544 7,683 9,621 9,500 9,298 9,085 10,275 10,310 10,248 10,599 12,911 12,544 Cement Revenue 1,547 1,916 2,302 2,662 2,076 2,159 1,843 2,352 1,841 1,990 2,038 2,335 1,837 2,251 1,904 2,485 1,790 1,326 1,218 1,487 1,301 1,271 1,480 1,814 1,473 1,498 - Hereof service revenue 868 955 929 1,097 1,022 928 848 853 818 754 846 932 760 918 787 942 933 727 730 818 793 689 693 979 838 849 - Hereof capital revenue 1,054 1,231 995 1,499 1,023 1,236 1,192 1,403 1,077 1,333 1,117 1,543 857 599 488 669 508 582 787 835 635 649 Gross profit 300 271 304 373 347 368 EBITA 61 99 124 117 116 76 79 216 116 97 41 127 69 143 111 163 32 (65) (57) (28) (23) (34) 3 35 53 31 EBIT 29 66 90 72 81 37 42 186 82 71 16 99 41 99 94 136 8 (89) (86) (61) (51) (61) (23) 1 30 13 Gross margin 23.1% 21.3% 20.5% 20.6% 23.6% 24.6% EBITA margin 3.9% 5.2% 5.4% 4.4% 5.6% 3.5% 4.3% 9.2% 6.3% 4.9% 2.0% 5.4% 3.7% 6.3% 5.8% 6.6% 1.8% -4.9% -4.8% -1.9% -1.7% -2.7% 0.2% 1.9% 3.6% 2.1% EBIT margin 1.9% 3.4% 3.9% 2.7% 3.9% 1.7% 2.3% 7.9% 4.5% 3.6% 0.8% 4.2% 2.2% 4.4% 4.9% 5.5% 0.4% -6.7% -7.1% -4.1% -3.9% -4.8% -1.6% 0.1% 2.0% 0.9% Order intake (gross) 3,238 1,752 1,792 2,158 2,918 2,205 1,489 2,277 1,707 1,792 3,858 1,524 2,632 1,879 1,423 1,556 1,312 1,125 1,189 2,087 1,400 1,682 1,397 1,473 1,861 1,912 - Hereof service order intake 795 750 989 979 1,008 857 891 979 801 825 867 973 846 883 904 1,083 848 618 688 780 802 875 988 792 944 987 - Hereof capital order intake 1,910 1,348 598 1,298 906 967 2,991 551 1,786 996 519 473 464 507 501 1,307 598 807 409 681 917 925 Order backlog 9,395 9,300 8,823 7,850 8,650 8,197 7,697 7,473 7,057 7,003 8,653 7,872 8,653 8,005 7,544 6,509 5,970 5,727 5,541 5,789 5,976 6,367 6,300 5,993 6,447 6,917 Income statement Consolidated income statement DKKm Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 Revenue 5,027 4,073 9,733 7,786 17,581 Production costs (3,783) (3,053) (7,382) (5,831) (13,401) Gross profit 1,244 1,020 2,351 1,955 4,180 Sales costs (394) (337) (736) (652) (1,314) Administrative costs (470) (404) (881) (742) (1,506) Other operating items 8 6 36 11 41 EBITDA before special non-recurring items 388 285 770 572 1,401 Special non-recurring items 0 (4) 0 (19) (57) Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (81) (84) (161) (166) (314) EBITA 307 197 609 387 1,030 Amortisations of intangible assets (72) (88) (152) (177) (362) EBIT 235 109 457 210 668 Financial income 391 232 728 531 870 Financial costs (396) (259) (762) (567) (951) EBT 230 82 423 174 587 Tax for the period (93) (32) (163) (67) (213) Profit for the period, continuing activities 137 50 260 107 374 Loss for the period, discontinued activities (3) (3) (3) (6) (17) Profit for the period 134 47 257 101 357 To be distributed as follows: FLSmidth & Co. A/S shareholders' share of profit for the year 142 50 272 103 358 Minority shareholders' share of profit for the year (8) (3) (15) (2) (1) 134 47 257 101 357 Earnings per share (EPS): Continuing and discontinued activities per share 2.5 1.1 4.8 2.1 6.9 Continuing and discontinued activities per share, diluted 2.5 1.1 4.8 2.1 6.9 Continuing activities per share 2.6 1.1 4.9 2.2 7.2 Continuing activities per share, diluted 2.6 1.1 4.9 2.2 7.2 Comprehensive income Consolidated statements of comprehensive income DKKm Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 Profit for the period 134 47 257 101 357 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans 15 (25) 42 (18) 70 Tax of actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans 0 0 0 0 (15) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency adjustments regarding translation of entities 239 (90) 554 268 467 Cash flow hedging: - Value adjustments for the period (52) 1 (52) (12) (39) - Value adjustments transferred to work in progress 3 (6) 17 (14) (11) Tax of total other comprehensive income 7 2 2 4 15 Other comprehensive income for the period after tax 212 (118) 563 228 487 Comprehensive income for the period 346 (71) 820 329 844 Attributable to: Shareholders in FLSmidth & Co. A/S 352 (67) 835 332 844 Minority interests (6) (4) (15) (3) 0 346 (71) 820 329 844 Cash flow statement Consolidated cash flow statement DKKm Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 EBITDA before special non-recurring items, continuing activities 388 285 770 572 1,401 EBITDA before special non-recurring items, discontinued activities (3) (3) (4) (6) (19) Adjustment for gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and other non-cash items 7 (1) (9) (15) (56) Adjusted EBITDA 392 281 757 551 1,326 Change in provisions 57 41 25 28 117 Change in net working capital (566) 320 (785) 469 612 Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and tax (117) 642 (3) 1,048 2,055 Financial items received and paid (11) (10) (29) (29) (69) Taxes paid (86) (125) (252) (227) (537) Cash flow from operating activities (214) 507 (284) 792 1,449 Acquisition of enterprises and activities (16) (8) (16) (8) (11) Acquisition of intangible assets (48) (47) (84) (79) (179) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (18) (9) (33) (28) (116) Acquisition of financial assets (4) (1) (9) (4) (8) Disposal of enterprises and activities 0 0 0 2 2 Disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 1 94 2 39 Cash flow from investing activities (83) (64) (48) (115) (273) Free cash flow (297) 443 (332) 677 1,176 Free cash flow, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals of enterprises and activities (281) 451 (316) 683 1,185 Dividend paid (170) (18) (170) (101) (101) Issue of shares, net of costs 0 0 0 0 1,434 Capital injection, minority interests 0 3 0 3 3 Exercise of share options 0 0 0 1 43 Repayment of lease liabilities (32) (31) (61) (64) (125) Repayment of debt 176 (306) 227 (177) (1,530) Cash flow from financing activities (26) (352) (4) (338) (276) Change in cash and cash equivalents (323) 91 (336) 339 900 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,954 1,256 1,935 976 976 Foreign exchange adjustment, cash and cash equivalents 8 0 40 32 59 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,639 1,347 1,639 1,347 1,935 Assets Assets DKKm 6/30/22 12/31/21 6/30/21 Assets Goodwill 4,587 4,364 4,288 Patents and rights 752 784 830 Customer relations 387 401 430 Other intangible assets 162 165 145 Completed development projects 202 233 209 Intangible assets under development 354 310 351 Intangible assets 6,444 6,257 6,253 Land and buildings 1,798 1,792 1,672 Plant and machinery 369 383 355 Operating equipment, fixtures and fittings 94 112 114 Tangible assets in course of construction 23 21 123 Property, plant and equipment 2,284 2,308 2,264 Deferred tax assets 1,448 1,490 1,262 Investments in associates 164 162 163 Other securities and investments 58 49 48 Other non-current assets 1,670 1,701 1,473 Non-current assets 10,398 10,266 9,990 Inventories 2,976 2,464 2,489 Trade receivables 4,300 4,112 3,209 Work in progress 3,085 2,358 2,316 Prepayments 758 871 552 Income tax receivables 391 248 441 Other receivables 962 799 733 Cash and cash equivalents 1,639 1,935 1,347 Current assets 14,111 12,787 11,087 Total assets 24,509 23,053 21,077 Liabilities Equity and liabilities DKKm 6/30/22 12/31/21 6/30/21 Equity and liabilities Share capital 1,153 1,153 1,025 Foreign exchange adjustments (111) (665) (862) Cash flow hedging (89) (54) (30) Retained earnings 10,098 9,937 8,242 Shareholders in FLSmidth & Co. A/S 11,051 10,371 8,375 Minority interests (18) (3) (6) Equity 11,033 10,368 8,369 Deferred tax liabilities 185 169 221 Pension obligations 296 320 403 Provisions 505 450 404 Lease liabilities 198 200 196 Bank loans and mortgage debt 757 726 2,199 Prepayments from customers 608 587 279 Income tax liabilities 119 119 140 Other liabilities 47 55 118 Non-current liabilities 2,715 2,626 3,960 Pension obligations 2 2 3 Provisions 670 697 652 Lease liabilities 105 104 97 Bank loans and mortgage debt 43 17 14 Prepayments from customers 1,902 1,903 1,606 Work in progress 2,754 2,373 1,800 Trade payables 3,687 3,367 3,001 Income tax liabilities 179 193 250 Other liabilities 1,419 1,403 1,325 Current liabilities 10,761 10,059 8,748 Total liabilities 13,476 12,685 12,708 Total equity and liabilities 24,509 23,053 21,077 Note1 Breakdown by segments Breakdown of the Group by segments Segment information for H1 2022 Segment information for H1 2021 FLSmidth Group FLSmidth Group DKKm Mining Cement Continuing activities Discontinued activities2⁾ DKKm Mining1) Cement1) Continuing activities Discontinued activities2⁾ Revenue 6,762 2,971 9,733 0 Revenue 5,214 2,572 7,786 0 Production costs (5,126) (2,256) (7,382) (3) Production costs (3,830) (2,001) (5,831) 0 Gross profit 1,636 715 2,351 (3) Gross profit 1,384 571 1,955 0 SG&A costs (1,001) (580) (1,581) (1) SG&A costs (818) (565) (1,383) (6) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 635 135 770 (4) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 566 6 572 (6) Special non-recurring items 0 0 0 0 Special non-recurring items (11) (8) (19) 0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (110) (51) (161) 0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (111) (55) (166) 0 EBITA 525 84 609 (4) EBITA 444 (57) 387 (6) Amortisation of intangible assets (111) (41) (152) 0 Amortisation of intangible assets (122) (55) (177) 0 EBIT 414 43 457 (4) EBIT 322 (112) 210 (6) Order intake (gross) 9,146 3,773 12,919 0 Order intake (gross) 6,518 3,082 9,600 0 Order backlog 12,544 6,917 19,461 0 Order backlog 10,310 6,367 16,677 0 Gross margin 24.2% 24.1% 24.2% Gross margin 26.5% 22.2% 25.1% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 9.4% 4.5% 7.9% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 10.9% 0.2% 7.3% EBITA margin 7.8% 2.8% 6.3% EBITA margin 8.5% -2.2% 5.0% EBIT margin 6.1% 1.4% 4.7% EBIT margin 6.2% -4.4% 2.7% Number of employees at 31 March 2022 6,314 3,741 10,055 0 Number of employees at 31 March 2021 6,124 3,965 10,089 0 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period EBIT 457 (4) EBIT 210 (6) Financial income 728 0 Financial income 531 0 Financial costs (762) (1) Financial costs (567) (1) EBT 423 (5) EBT 174 (7) 1) Starting from 1 January 2022, shared costs are directly attributed to the industries based on consumption and therefore included in the relevant line items. Previously, the costs were allocated to the industries after the total 'EBITA before allocation of shared costs'. The numbers have been restated to include shared costs in the cost line items for the industries. See next page for further explanation. 2) Discontinued activities mainly consist of non-mining bulk material handling. 1) Starting from 1 January 2022, shared costs are directly attributed to the industries based on consumption and therefore included in the relevant line items. Previously, the costs were allocated to the industries after the total 'EBITA before allocation of shared costs'. The numbers have been restated to include shared costs in the cost line items for the industries. See next page for further explanation. 2) Discontinued activities mainly consist of non-mining bulk material handling. Restated segment notes Restated segment notes 2021 - shared cost allocated directly to Mining and Cement Restated NEW Q1 2021 Published Q1 2021 FLSmidth Group FLSmidth Group DKKm Mining Cement Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ Mining Cement Shared costs¹⁾ Other com-panies ²⁾ Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 2,412 1,301 3,713 0 2,412 1,301 - 0 3,713 0 Production costs (1,777) (1,001) (2,778) 0 (1,764) (995) (19) 0 (2,778) 0 Gross profit 635 300 935 0 648 306 (19) 0 935 0 SG&A costs (360) (288) (648) (3) (206) (171) (271) (648) (3) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 275 12 287 (3) 442 135 (290) 0 287 (3) Special non-recurring items (7) (8) (15) 0 (7) (8) 0 0 (15) 0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (55) (27) (82) 0 (32) (20) (30) 0 (82) 0 EBITA before allocation of shared costs 213 (23) 190 (3) 403 107 (320) 0 190 (3) Allocation of shared costs 0 0 0 0 (190) (130) 320 0 0 0 EBITA 213 (23) 190 (3) 213 (23) 0 0 190 (3) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (61) (28) (89) 0 (61) (28) 0 0 (89) 0 EBIT 152 (51) 101 (3) 152 (51) - 0 101 (3) Order intake (gross) 3,585 1,400 4,985 0 3,585 1,400 4,985 0 Order backlog 10,275 5,976 16,251 0 10,275 5,976 16,251 0 Gross margin 26.3% 23.1% 25.2% 26.9% 23.5% 25.2% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 11.4% 0.9% 7.7% 18.3% 10.4% 7.7% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs - - - 16.7% 8.2% - EBITA margin 8.8% -1.8% 5.1% 8.8% -1.7% 5.1% EBIT margin 6.3% -3.9% 2.7% 6.3% -3.9% 2.7% Number of employees at 31 March 6,006 4,183 10,189 0 5,163 3,653 1,373 10,189 0 Restated NEW H1 2021 Published H1 2021 FLSmidth Group FLSmidth Group DKKm Mining Cement Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ Mining Cement Shared costs¹⁾ Other com-panies ²⁾ Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 5,214 2,572 7,786 0 5,214 2,572 - 0 7,786 0 Production costs (3,830) (2,001) (5,831) 0 (3,798) (1,987) (46) 0 (5,831) 0 Gross profit 1,384 571 1,955 0 1,416 585 (46) 0 1,955 0 SG&A costs (818) (565) (1,383) (6) (513) (343) (528) 1 (1,383) (6) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 566 6 572 (6) 903 242 (574) 1 572 (6) Special non-recurring items (11) (8) (19) 0 (11) (8) 0 0 (19) 0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (111) (55) (166) 0 (64) (41) (61) 0 (166) 0 EBITA before allocation of shared costs 444 (57) 387 (6) 828 193 (635) 1 387 (6) Allocation of shared costs 0 0 0 0 (384) (250) 635 (1) 0 0 EBITA 444 (57) 387 (6) 444 (57) 0 0 387 (6) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (122) (55) (177) 0 (122) (55) 0 0 (177) 0 EBIT 322 (112) 210 (6) 322 (112) - 0 210 (6) Order intake (gross) 6,518 3,082 9,600 0 6,518 3,082 9,600 0 Order backlog 10,310 6,367 16,677 0 10,310 6,367 16,677 0 Gross margin 26.5% 22.2% 25.1% 27.2% 22.7% 25.1% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 10.9% 0.2% 7.3% 17.3% 9.4% 7.3% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs - - - 15.9% 7.5% - EBITA margin 8.5% -2.2% 5.0% 8.5% -2.2% 5.0% EBIT margin 6.2% -4.4% 2.7% 6.2% -4.4% 2.7% Number of employees at 30 June 6,124 3,965 10,089 0 5,272 3,457 1,360 10,089 0 Restated NEW 9M 2021 Published 9M 2021 FLSmidth Group FLSmidth Group DKKm Mining Cement Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ Mining Cement Shared costs¹⁾ Other com-panies ²⁾ Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 8,394 4,052 12,446 0 8,394 4,052 - 0 12,446 0 Production costs (6,240) (3,177) (9,417) 0 (6,191) (3,154) (72) 0 (9,417) 0 Gross profit 2,154 875 3,029 0 2,203 898 (72) 0 3,029 0 SG&A costs (1,237) (828) (2,065) (18) (783) (503) (781) 2 (2,065) (18) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 917 47 964 (18) 1,420 395 (853) 2 964 (18) Special non-recurring items (12) (21) (33) 0 (12) (21) 0 0 (33) 0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (159) (80) (239) 0 (89) (60) (90) 0 (239) 0 EBITA before allocation of shared costs 746 (54) 692 (18) 1,319 314 (943) 2 692 (18) Allocation of shared costs 0 0 0 0 (573) (368) 943 (2) 0 0 EBITA 746 (54) 692 (18) 746 (54) 0 0 692 (18) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (182) (81) (263) 0 (182) (81) 0 0 (263) 0 EBIT 564 (135) 429 (18) 564 (135) - 0 429 (18) Order intake (gross) 9,670 4,479 14,149 0 9,670 4,479 14,149 0 Order backlog 10,248 6,300 16,548 0 10,248 6,300 16,548 0 Gross margin 25.7% 21.6% 24.3% 26.2% 22.2% 24.3% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 10.9% 1.2% 7.7% 16.9% 9.7% 7.7% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs - - - 15.7% 7.7% - EBITA margin 8.9% -1.3% 5.6% 8.9% -1.3% 5.6% EBIT margin 6.7% -3.3% 3.4% 6.7% -3.3% 3.4% Number of employees at 31 September 6,205 3,930 10,135 0 5,352 3,418 1,365 10,135 0 Restated NEW 2021 Published 2021 FLSmidth Group FLSmidth Group DKKm Mining Cement Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ Mining Cement Shared costs¹⁾ Other com-panies ²⁾ Continuing activities Discontinued activities³⁾ INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 11,715 5,866 17,581 0 11,715 5,866 - 0 17,581 0 Production costs (8,783) (4,618) (13,401) 0 (8,711) (4,585) (105) 0 (13,401) 0 Gross profit 2,932 1,248 4,180 0 3,004 1,281 (105) 0 4,180 0 SG&A costs (1,662) (1,117) (2,779) (19) (995) (656) (1,130) 2 (2,779) (19) EBITDA before special non-recurring items 1,270 131 1,401 (19) 2,009 625 (1,235) 2 1,401 (19) Special non-recurring items (14) (43) (57) 0 (14) (43) 0 0 (57) 0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (207) (107) (314) 0 (114) (80) (120) 0 (314) 0 EBITA before allocation of shared costs 1,049 (19) 1,030 (19) 1,881 502 (1,355) 2 1,030 (19) Allocation of shared costs 0 0 0 0 (832) (521) 1,355 (2) 0 0 EBITA 1,049 (19) 1,030 (19) 1,049 (19) 0 0 1,030 (19) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (247) (115) (362) 0 (247) (115) 0 0 (362) 0 EBIT 802 (134) 668 (19) 802 (134) - 0 668 (19) Order intake (gross) 13,281 5,952 19,233 0 13,281 5,952 19,233 0 Order backlog 10,599 5,993 16,592 0 10,599 5,993 16,592 0 Gross margin 25.0% 21.3% 23.8% 25.6% 21.8% 23.8% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 10.8% 2.2% 8.0% 17.1% 10.7% 8.0% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs - - - 16.1% 8.6% - EBITA margin 9.0% -0.3% 5.9% 9.0% -0.3% 5.9% EBIT margin 6.8% -2.3% 3.8% 6.8% -2.3% 3.8% Number of employees at 31 December 6,216 3,901 10,117 0 5,351 3,405 1,361 10,117 0 Restated segment information Restated segment note information - shared cost allocated directly to Mining and Cement Q1 2021 DKKm Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Production cost (13) (6) 0 19 SG&A costs (154) (117) 0 271 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (23) (7) 0 30 Total shared cost (190) (130) 0 320 Gross margin -0.5% -0.5% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items -6.9% -9.5% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs -7.9% -10.0% EBITA margin 0.0% 0.0% EBIT margin 0.0% 0.0% Number of employees at 31 March 843 530 (1,373) Q2 2021 H1 2021 DKKm Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Production cost (19) (8) 0 27 (32) (14) 0 46 SG&A costs (151) (105) (1) 257 (305) (222) (1) 528 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (24) (7) 0 31 (47) (14) 0 61 Total shared cost (194) (120) (1) 315 (384) (250) (1) 635 Gross margin -0.7% -0.6% -0.7% -0.5% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items -6.1% -8.9% -6.4% -9.2% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs -6.9% -9.4% -7.4% -9.7% EBITA margin 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% EBIT margin 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Number of employees at 30 June 852 508 (1,360) Q3 2021 9M 2021 DKKm Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Production cost (17) (9) 0 26 (49) (23) 0 72 SG&A costs (149) (103) (1) 253 (454) (325) (2) 781 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (23) (6) 0 29 (70) (20) 0 90 Total shared cost (189) (118) (1) 308 (573) (368) (2) 943 Gross margin -0.5% -0.6% -0.5% -0.6% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items -5.2% -7.6% -6.0% -8.5% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs -5.9% -8.0% -6.8% -9.0% EBITA margin 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% EBIT margin 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Number of employees at 30 September 853 512 (1,365) Q4 2021 2021 DKKm Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Mining Cement Other companies Shared costs Production cost (23) (10) 0 33 (72) (33) 0 105 SG&A costs (213) (136) 0 349 (667) (461) (2) 1,130 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and lease assets (23) (7) 0 30 (93) (27) 0 120 Total shared cost (259) (153) 0 412 (832) (521) (2) 1,355 Gross margin -0.7% -0.6% -0.6% -0.5% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items -7.1% -8.0% -6.3% -8.5% EBITA margin before allocation of shared costs -7.8% -8.4% -7.1% -8.9% EBITA margin 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% EBIT margin 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Number of employees at 31 December 865 496 (1,361) Annual figures restated Annual figures - restated DKKm 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 SEGMENT REPORTING Group Revenue 9,851 9,355 10,845 18,037 23,341 21,482 17,837 19,598 24,283 25,027 20,499 19,682 18,192 18,000 18,750 20,646 16,441 17,581 EBITA 217 328 737 1,867 2,585 2,494 1,894 2,399 2,703 1,379 1,823 1,582 1,289 1,515 1,585 1,663 771 1,030 EBIT 197 292 694 1,706 2,363 2,270 1,714 2,174 2,189 67 1,416 1,141 881 1,115 1,220 1,286 428 668 EBITA margin 2.2% 3.5% 6.8% 10.4% 11.1% 11.6% 10.6% 12.2% 11.1% 5.5% 8.9% 8.0% 7.1% 8.4% 8.5% 8.1% 4.7% 5.9% EBIT margin 2.0% 3.1% 6.4% 9.5% 10.1% 10.6% 9.6% 11.1% 9.0% 0.3% 6.9% 5.8% 4.8% 6.2% 6.5% 6.2% 2.6% 3.8% Order intake (gross) 7,749 13,289 18,284 23,550 29,622 12,654 19,487 23,927 27,702 19,794 17,267 18,490 18,303 19,170 21,741 19,554 18,524 19,233 Order backlog 6,506 10,834 18,014 24,801 29,906 20,244 22,456 26,977 29,343 20,813 17,726 14,858 13,887 13,654 16,218 14,192 14,874 16,592 Mining Revenue 1,660 2,145 3,026 5,919 9,916 8,628 8,621 11,432 15,830 15,355 11,604 10,917 9,939 9,769 10,557 12,169 10,620 11,715 EBITA 23 106 264 651 1,134 999 971 1,544 1,540 1,258 1,117 979 868 1,008 1,189 1,166 888 1,049 EBIT 21 103 258 559 939 782 738 1,365 1,211 (66) 817 697 604 749 937 905 655 802 EBITA margin 1.4% 4.9% 8.7% 11.0% 11.4% 11.6% 11.3% 13.5% 9.7% 8.2% 9.6% 9.0% 8.7% 10.3% 11.3% 9.6% 8.4% 9.0% EBIT margin 1.3% 4.8% 8.5% 9.4% 9.5% 9.1% 8.6% 11.9% 7.7% -0.4% 7.0% 6.4% 6.1% 7.7% 8.9% 7.4% 6.2% 6.8% Order intake (gross) 1,986 2,752 5,635 8,032 14,176 5,626 9,689 15,129 17,372 11,743 9,490 11,136 9,621 10,403 12,866 12,064 12,811 13,281 Order backlog 1,326 2,198 4,483 8,266 12,052 7,762 8,500 12,254 13,904 8,535 7,073 6,871 6,233 6,261 8,350 7,683 9,085 10,599 Cement Revenue 8,104 7,089 7,683 12,210 13,708 13,059 9,372 8,367 8,977 10,052 9,086 8,965 8,427 8,430 8,204 8,477 5,821 5,866 EBITA 159 182 473 1,157 1,548 1,672 1,126 894 1,132 129 715 570 401 487 381 486 (118) (19) EBIT 143 151 437 1,084 1,521 1,548 1,017 837 948 143 609 412 257 346 268 370 (228) (134) EBITA margin 2.0% 2.6% 6.2% 9.5% 11.3% 12.8% 12.0% 10.7% 12.6% 1.3% 7.9% 6.4% 4.8% 5.8% 4.6% 5.7% -2.0% -0.3% EBIT margin 1.8% 2.1% 5.7% 8.9% 11.1% 11.9% 10.9% 10.0% 10.6% 1.4% 6.7% 4.6% 3.0% 4.1% 3.3% 4.4% -3.9% -2.3% Order intake (gross) 5,763 10,537 12,649 15,789 15,721 7,163 10,036 8,248 10,533 8,263 7,922 7,553 8,940 8,889 8,881 7,490 5,713 5,952 Order backlog 4,644 8,636 13,531 17,265 18,565 12,568 14,146 13,838 14,986 12,424 10,772 8,085 7,850 7,473 7,872 6,509 5,789 5,993 The restated annual figures for Group, Mining and Cement is excluding the Bulk Material Handling activities announced for sale and Cembrit (sold January 2015). 5-year summary Group financial highlights (5-YEAR SUMMARY) DKKm 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue 18,000 18,750 20,646 16,441 17,581 Gross profit 4,597 4,693 4,849 3,865 4,180 EBITDA before special non-recurring items 1,732 1,826 2,008 1,134 1,401 EBITA 1,515 1,585 1,663 771 1,030 EBIT 1,115 1,220 1,286 428 668 Financial items, net (311) (161) (115) (47) (81) EBT 796 1,059 1,171 381 587 Profit for the year, continuing activities 417 811 798 226 374 Loss for the year, discontinued activities (343) (176) (22) (21) (17) Profit for the year 74 635 776 205 357 ORDERS Order intake (gross), continuing activities 19,170 21,741 19,554 18,524 19,233 Order backlog, continuing activities 13,654 16,218 14,192 14,874 16,592 EARNING RATIOS Gross margin 25.5% 25.0% 23.5% 23.5% 23.8% EBITDA margin before special non-recurring items 9.6% 9.7% 9.7% 6.9% 8.0% EBITA margin 8.4% 8.5% 8.1% 4.7% 5.9% EBIT margin 6.2% 6.5% 6.2% 2.6% 3.8% EBT margin 4.4% 5.6% 5.7% 2.3% 3.3% CASH FLOW Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) 1,065 385 948 1,421 1,449 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (174) (288) (177) (171) (116) Cash flow from investing activities (CFFI) (113) (285) (661) (376) (273) Free cash flow 952 100 287 1,045 1,176 Free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions and disposals of enterprises and activities 846 (15) 574 1,082 1,185 BALANCE SHEET Net working capital 1,833 2,200 2,739 1,752 1,058 Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) (1,545) (1,922) (2,492) (1,808) 889 Total assets 22,364 21,743 23,532 20,456 23,053 CAPEX 265 508 523 494 397 Equity 8,038 8,266 8,793 8,130 10,368 Dividend to shareholders, proposed 410 461 0 103 173 DKKm 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 FINANCIAL RATIOS CFFO / Revenue 5.9% 2.1% 4.6% 8.6% 8.2% Book-to-bill 106.5% 116.0% 94.7% 112.7% 109.4% Order backlog / Revenue 75.9% 86.5% 68.7% 90.5% 94.4% Return on equity 0.9% 7.8% 9.1% 2.4% 3.9% Equity ratio 35.9% 38.0% 37.4% 39.7% 45.0% ROCE 10.4% 11.0% 10.9% 5.1% 7.2% Net working capital ratio, end 10.2% 11.7% 13.3% 10.7% 6.0% NIBD/EBITDA 0.9 1.1 1.2 1.6 (0.6) Capital employed, average 14,533 14,338 15,251 15,195 14,384 Number of employees 11,716 11,368 12,346 10,639 10,117 SHARE RATIOS Cash flow per share, diluted 21.4 7.7 18.9 28.3 27.8 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted 1.5 12.8 15.5 4.2 6.9 Dividend yield 2.2 3.1 0.0 0.9 1.2 Dividend per share, proposed 8 9 0 2 3 Share price 361.3 293.1 265.4 232.8 244.3 Number of shares (1,000), end 51,250 51,250 51,250 51,250 57,650 Market capitalisation, end 18,517 15,021 13,602 11,931 14,084 SUSTAINABILITY KEY FIGURES Spend with SBT-committed suppliers* 4.9% Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (tCO2e) market-based 41,155 34,737 Scope 3 economic intensity, Use of sold products (GHGs in tonnes CO2e/DKKm order intake)* 10,663 10,979 Water withdrawal (m3) 241,651 227,272 221,613 197,346 201,997 Safety, TRIR Total Recordable Injury Rate (including contractors)* 3.2 3.0 1.6 1.0 1.9 Women managers 10.5% 10.4% 11.2% 13.1% 14.3% Quality, DIFOT Delivery In Full On Time 87.5% 87.0% 88.0% 88.3% 85.1% Suppliers assessed for sustainability 113 195 689 390 641 Use of alternative performance measures Throughout the report we present financial measures which are not defined according to IFRS. We have included additional information in note 7.4 Alternative performance measures and 7.8 Definition of terms. The financial ratios have been computed in accordance with the guidelines of the Danish Finance Society. Please refer to note 7.8 for definitions of terms. I FRS 16 was adopted 1 January 2019. No figures prior to 1 January 2019, throughout the report, have been restated. I FRS 15 and 9 were adopted 1 January 2018. No figures prior to 1 January 2018, throughout the report, have been restated. The measure of number of employees changed during 2020, and 2019 was adjusted accordingly. The number of employees includes temporary employees compared to previous periods where only permanent headcount was disclosed. 2017-2018 has not been adjusted. *Sustainability key figures are from our Sustainability Report. Starting in 2018, TRIR is including contractors, while comparison numbers are excluding contractors. 