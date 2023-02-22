Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:45:23 2023-02-22 am EST
285.40 DKK   -3.65%
05:07aFlsmidth A/s : Investor presentation - Annual Report 2022
PU
01:32aImproved financial performance in 2022 with Mining revenue growth of 29% and an adjusted Mining EBITA margin of 10.6%
GL
02/14Flsmidth A/s : Tax Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLSmidth A/S : Investor presentation - Annual Report 2022

02/22/2023 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 February 2023

Investor presentation

Annual Report

2022

Today's speakers

Mikko Keto

Roland M. Andersen

Group CEO

Group CFO

2

22 Feb 2023

Annual Report 2022

Forward-looking statements

FLSmidth & Co. A/S' financial reports, whether in the form of annual reports or interim reports, filed with the Danish Business Authority and/or announced via the company's website and/or NASDAQ Copenhagen, as well as any presentations based on such financial reports, and any other written information released, or oral statements made, to the public based on this report or in the future on behalf of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, may contain forward looking statements.

Words such as 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'strategy', 'prospect', 'foresee', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'can', 'intend', 'target' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance identify forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Statements of plans, objectives or goals for future operations, including those related to FLSmidth & Co.
    A/S' markets, products, product research and product development.
  • Statements containing projections of or targets for revenues, profit (or loss), CAPEX, dividends, capital structure or other net financial items.
  • Statements regarding future economic performance, future actions and outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings and statements regarding the underlying assumptions or relating to such statements.
  • Statements regarding potential merger & acquisition activities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which may be outside FLSmidth & Co. A/S' influence, and which could materially affect such forward-looking statements.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S cautions that a number of important factors, including those described in this report, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements.

Factors that may affect future results include, but are not limited to, global as well as local political and economic conditions, including the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, delays or faults in project execution, fluctuations in raw material prices, delays in research and/or development of new products or service concepts, interruptions of

supplies and production, unexpected breach or termination of contracts, market-driven price reductions for FLSmidth & Co. A/S' products and/or services, introduction of competing products, reliance on information technology, FLSmidth & Co. A/S' ability to successfully market current and new products, exposure to product liability and legal proceedings and investigations, changes in legislation or regulation and interpretation thereof, intellectual property protection, perceived or actual failure to adhere to ethical marketing practices, investments in and divestitures of domestic and foreign enterprises, unexpected growth in costs and expenses, failure to recruit and retain the right employees and failure to maintain a culture of compliance. Unless required by law FLSmidth & Co. A/S is under no duty and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement after the distribution of this report.

3

22 Feb 2023

Annual Report 2022

Key highlights for Q4'22 and FY'22

Mining

Cement

Strong Service revenue growth of 45% in Q4'22

• Business returned to sustainable profitability

Adj. EBITA margin of 10.6% for FY'22

Service revenue growth of 12% for FY'22

Accelerated and increased cost synergy takeout

Organisational simplification done in Q4'22

Launch of CORE'26, new pure play strategy

Launch of GREEN'26, new pure play strategy

Sustainability

  • Good progress on most Science-Based Targets
  • Good improvement on most ESG ratings

Performance and other

  • Transformation journey kickstarted
  • Non-CoreActivities segment established in Q4´22
  • Positive cash flow from operations
  • New long-term financial targets introduced

4

22 Feb 2023

Annual Report 2022

*Mining Technologies (ex-TK) refers to the former thyssenkrupp Mining business (TK Mining)

Key sustainability highlights 2022

↑2.8%p

improvement in spend from suppliers

with SBT targets vs. FY2021

Scope 3

upstream

↓5.8%

deterioration in tCO2e

vs. FY2021

Scope 1 & 2

our operations

↑49%

improvement in tCO2e from use

of sold products vs. FY2021

Scope 3

downstream

ESG ↑22.9

updated in Jan 2023 from previously '26.2'

↑B

updated in Dec 2022 from previously a 'C'

↑C

Updated in Sep 2022

from previously a 'C-'

→AA

Unchanged Jan 2023

Scope 3 upstream: spend with suppliers with science-based targets. Scope 1 & 2: greenhouse gases emissions (tCO2e, market based).

Scope 3 downstream: economic intensity, use of sold products (tCO2e/DKKm order intake)

5

22 Feb 2023

Annual Report 2022

Disclaimer

FLSmidth & Co. A/S published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
05:07aFlsmidth A/s : Investor presentation - Annual Report 2022
PU
01:32aImproved financial performance in 2022 with Mining revenue growth of 29% and an adjuste..
GL
02/14Flsmidth A/s : Tax Report 2022
PU
01/27FLSmidth - New OK raw mill increases productivity and efficiency at CalPortland's Mojav..
AQ
01/25FLSmidth - Ball mill upgrade cuts energy consumption by 25%
AQ
01/23FLSmidth - Leading copper producer relies on FLS crushing plants
AQ
01/19Major shareholder announcement – Altor Fund Manager AB
GL
01/19Flsmidth A/s : CMD 2023 investor presentation
PU
01/19Major shareholder announcement – Altor Fund Manager AB
GL
01/18Purchase order for approximately 2,800,000 shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 198 M 3 039 M 3 039 M
Net income 2022 419 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net Debt 2022 773 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,4x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 16 805 M 2 409 M 2 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 820
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 296,20 DKK
Average target price 268,89 DKK
Spread / Average Target -9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Juhani Keto Chief Executive Officer
Roland Munkerod Andersen Group Chief Financial Officer
Tom Knutzen Chairman
Mark Clifford Chief Operating Officer
Richard Robinson Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S17.68%2 409
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.21.20%2 717
IMDEX LIMITED15.38%860
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.1.52%655
PERENTI LIMITED-14.45%532
MITCHELL SERVICES LIMITED-12.20%55