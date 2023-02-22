FLSmidth A/S : Investor presentation - Annual Report 2022

FLSmidth & Co. A/S' financial reports, whether in the form of annual reports or interim reports, filed with the Danish Business Authority and/or announced via the company's website and/or NASDAQ Copenhagen, as well as any presentations based on such financial reports, and any other written information released, or oral statements made, to the public based on this report or in the future on behalf of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, may contain forward looking statements.
Key highlights for Q4'22 and FY'22
Mining
Cement
• Strong Service revenue growth of 45% in Q4'22
• Business returned to sustainable profitability
• Adj. EBITA margin of 10.6% for FY'22
• Service revenue growth of 12% for FY'22
•
Accelerated and increased cost synergy takeout
•
Organisational simplification done in Q4'22
•
Launch of CORE'26, new pure play strategy
•
Launch of GREEN'26, new pure play strategy
Sustainability
Good progress on most Science-Based Targets
Good improvement on most ESG ratings
Performance and other
Transformation journeykickstarted
Non-CoreActivities segment established in Q4´22
Positive cash flowfrom operations
New long-term financial targets introduced
Key sustainability highlights 2022
↑2.8%p
improvement in spend from suppliers
with SBT targets vs. FY2021
Scope 3
upstream
↓5.8%
deterioration in tCO2e
vs. FY2021
Scope 1 & 2
our operations
↑49%
improvement in tCO2e from use
of sold products vs. FY2021
Scope 3
downstream
ESG ↑22.9
updated in Jan 2023 from previously '26.2'
↑B
updated in Dec 2022 from previously a 'C'
↑C
Updated in Sep 2022
from previously a 'C-'
→AA
Unchanged Jan 2023
Scope 3 upstream: spend with suppliers with science-based targets. Scope 1 & 2: greenhouse gases emissions (tCO2e, market based).
Scope 3 downstream: economic intensity, use of sold products (tCO2e/DKKm order intake)
