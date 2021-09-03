FLSmidth A/S : Long summary of the extraordinary general meeting

On 26 August 2020, at 4:00 pm, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, CVR no. 58 18 09 12, held an extraordinary general meeting at the offices of the company at Vigerslev Allé 77, 2500 Valby, Denmark.

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting was as follows:

Proposal to authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital and to amend arti- cle 4a of the articles of association. Authorisation to the chair of the meeting.

The chairman of the Board of Directors,Vagn Sørensen, welcomed the meeting and announced that the Board of Directors had appointed Klaus Søgaard, attorney, to chair the meeting in accordance with article 7 of the company's articles of association.

The chair of the meetingoutlined the provisions of the Companies Act and the company's articles of association governing notice of extraordinary general meetings and declared that the general meeting had been lawfully convened and formed a quorum.

At the general meeting, DKK 344,156,840, nominal value, of the share capital, corresponding to 34.3% of the company's total share capital after adjustment for treasury shares, was represented.

A total of 48 admission cards had been issued of which 45 had been issued to shareholders. The Board of Directors had received proxies from 108 shareholders, and 209 shareholders had voted in advance, either by proxy or by postal vote.

The chair of the meeting summarised the adoption requirements for the items on the agenda and explained that in order to be adopted, the proposal set forth by the Board of Director in item 1 required at least two thirds of the votes cast and the share capital represented at the general meeting, and the proposal set forth in item 2 of the agenda required a simple majority of votes.

Re item 1: Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to amend article 4a of the articles of association

The chair of the meetinginformed the meeting that the Board of Directors had proposed that the general meeting, in addition to the existing authorisation to issue shares without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders as provided for in article 4a, paragraph 2, of the company's articles of association, authorise the Board of Directors to increase the company's share capital of up DKK 105,000,000, nominal value, against payment in cash. As stated in the notice of extraordinary general meeting, the Board of Directors would be authorised to issue new shares without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders for a total nominal value of up to DKK 205,000,000, and the additional authorisation shall only apply until 31 December 2022.

As stated in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting, the purpose of the capital increase was to raise equity that together with certain debt facilities would finance the company's contemplated acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG's mining business, which is described in further detail in company announcement no. 7, 2021.

As a consequence of the proposal, it is proposed to amend article 4a of the articles of association by inserting a new authorisation as a new paragraph 3. The new article 4a will be worded as follows: