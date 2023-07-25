FLSmidth & Co. invites you to participate in the presentation of our Interim Report H1 2023 on 15 August 2023. The presentation will be held in English. The Interim Report H1 2023 is due to be released on 15 August 2023 around 7:30 CET and will be available at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.

Presentation

The presentation will take place on 15 August 2023 at 11:00 CET. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will comment on the report and developments in the Group.



The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session.

Live audio-webcast

The presentation can be followed live or as replay via the internethere.

Conference call

If you wish to ask questions or just listen to the presentation via telephone, please call one of the following numbers:



DK: +45 78 77 41 97

UK: +44 0 808 101 1183

US: +1 785 424 1102



Please use the PIN code: 23619

Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The presentation will be made available shortly before the conference call at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.

Contact Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, jli@flsmidth.com, +45 21 69 66 57



Contact Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, rwin@flsmidth.com, +45 40 44 60 60