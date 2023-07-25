FLSmidth & Co. invites you to participate in the presentation of our Interim Report H1 2023 on 15 August 2023. The presentation will be held in English.
The Interim Report H1 2023 is due to be released on 15 August 2023 around 7:30 CET and will be available at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.
Presentation
The presentation will take place on 15 August 2023 at 11:00 CET. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will comment on the report and developments in the Group.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session.
Live audio-webcast
The presentation can be followed live or as replay via the internethere.
Conference call
If you wish to ask questions or just listen to the presentation via telephone, please call one of the following numbers:
DK: +45 78 77 41 97
UK: +44 0 808 101 1183
US: +1 785 424 1102
Please use the PIN code: 23619
Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Presentation
The presentation will be made available shortly before the conference call at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.
Contact Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, jli@flsmidth.com, +45 21 69 66 57
Contact Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, rwin@flsmidth.com, +45 40 44 60 60
Disclaimer
FLSmidth & Co. A/S published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 08:30:08 UTC.