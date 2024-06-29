FLSmidth & Co. invites you to participate in the presentation of our H1 2024 Interim Financial Report on 15 August 2024. The presentation will be held in English.

The interim financial report is due to be released on 15 August 2024 around 7:30 CEST and will be available at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.



The presentation is expected to last for 60 minutes and will take place on 15 August 2024, starting at 11:00 CEST. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will comment on the report and developments for the Group. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.







The presentation can be followed live or viewed as a replay via the internet here.



If you wish to ask questions during the Q&A-session, please sign up here. After registration, you will receive phone numbers, pin codes and a calendar invite. Please note that you will receive two codes (a pass code and a PIN code), both of which are needed when dialling into the webcast.







The presentation slides will be made available shortly before the video-webcast at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.