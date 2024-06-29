The interim financial report is due to be released on 15 August 2024 around 7:30 CEST and will be available at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.Presentation
Live video-webcast
The presentation is expected to last for 60 minutes and will take place on 15 August 2024, starting at 11:00 CEST. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will comment on the report and developments for the Group. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Presentation slides
The presentation can be followed live or viewed as a replay via the internet here.
If you wish to ask questions during the Q&A-session, please sign up here. After registration, you will receive phone numbers, pin codes and a calendar invite. Please note that you will receive two codes (a pass code and a PIN code), both of which are needed when dialling into the webcast.
The presentation slides will be made available shortly before the video-webcast at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.
