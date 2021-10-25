Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FLSmidth A/S : chosen to design and supply full process flowsheet for a Hindustan Zinc concentrator plant

10/25/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLSmidth will deliver all the key process equipment for a newly modernised beneficiation plant that will replace the previous facility. The equipment includes rod-ball mills, flotation cells, thickeners, hydro cyclones, pumps, Pneumapress filters, slurry samplers, process control valves/instruments and tagged electricals.

Digital and automation solutions such as an online slurry analyser, advanced process control and automation, as well as the PlantVision™ tool will be provided as part of the package. PlantVision is a real-time image analysis solution that provides critical measurements for ore on conveyor belts or froth properties in flotation cells. The plant performance is backed by a bench scale test conducted at the FLSmidth Minerals Testing & Research Center, Salt Lake City.

Digital and automation solutions such as an online slurry analyser, advanced process control and automation, as well as the PlantVision™ tool will be provided as part of the package. PlantVision is a real-time image analysis solution that provides critical measurements for ore on conveyor belts or froth properties in flotation cells. The plant performance is backed by a bench scale test conducted at the FLSmidth Minerals Testing & Research Center, Salt Lake City.

"This order is great news for FLSmidth's mining business and shows the confidence Hindustan Zinc has in our products based on the performance of our dry tailings/paste fill solutions at other HZL facilities," comments Mikko Keto, President of Mining at FLSmidth. "We are also excited to supply the first flotation cells with nextSTEP™ rotor/stator in this region and to be providing digital and automation solutions, which include an advanced automation control for the lead-zinc concentrator. Digital is a crucial tool for process optimisation as it allows for greater efficiency in resource use, better throughput and an improvement in sustainable productivity."

A global mining leader, Hindustan Zinc is at the forefront of technological advancement making timely investments in digitalisation and process automation. Hindustan Zinc's commitment to more sustainable and responsible operations and their inherent culture of innovation makes them a good fit for FLSmidth's MissionZero ambitions.

FLSmidth will complete the delivery of the equipment and plant commissioning before the end of 2022, when the plant will be ready to process the first feed.

Disclaimer

FLSmidth & Co. A/S published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
10/12FLSMIDTH A/S : signs contract to deliver sustainable equipment for greenfield project in I..
AQ
10/12FLSmidth Signs Contract to Deliver Sustainable Equipment for Greenfield Project in Indi..
CI
10/08FLSMIDTH A/S : secures large equipment order from Polyus
AQ
10/08FLSmidth & Co. A/S Secures Large Equipment Order from Polyus
CI
10/05FLSMIDTH A/S : New copper mine dewaters backfill with FLSmidth filter
AQ
09/16Thyssenkrupp sells Italian stainless steel unit to Arvedi
RE
09/14FLSMIDTH A/S : Registration of share capital increase of 6,400,000 new shares completed
AQ
09/10FLSMIDTH A/S : Completes $239 Million Offering of New Shares
MT
09/10FLSMIDTH A/S : Completion of offering of new shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S in connection wi..
AQ
09/09FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S : to issue up to 6,400,000 new shares in a directed issue and private p..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 733 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
Net income 2021 369 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 037 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 13 851 M 2 166 M 2 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 089
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 244,90 DKK
Average target price 275,64 DKK
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schulz Group Chief Executive Officer
Roland Munkerod Andersen Group Chief Financial Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Richard Robinson Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S5.20%2 166
IMDEX LIMITED61.74%826
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.22.24%626
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-27.74%522
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED45.90%214
MACA LIMITED-37.45%194